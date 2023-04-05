 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Tampa loses control of historic Black cemetery to property developer. On the plus side, 'Black Poltergeist' now in development   (wfla.com) divider line
Subtle_Canary
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
tell em they were black confederate soldiers. theyll make it national historical park in an hourl
 
Robinfro
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"...city lost control of the cemetery to a property developer, known to flip properties."

"The city is awaiting negotiations with the Artaega in an effort to buy the property from him."

It's a historic cemetery. I'll bet that "awaiting negotiations" is waiting for someone with questionable sources of high income whose family is buried there  "negotiates" via a team of specialized employees, with this slumlord POS's kneecaps being mediated by a lead pipe til he donates it.
 
veale728
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
All because they (city of Tampa) foreclosed the property, put it up for auction, and didn't monitor said auction to make sure someone else didn't make a higher bid.
 
Northern
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Robinfro: "...city lost control of the cemetery to a property developer, known to flip properties."

"The city is awaiting negotiations with the Artaega in an effort to buy the property from him."

It's a historic cemetery. I'll bet that "awaiting negotiations" is waiting for someone with questionable sources of high income whose family is buried there  "negotiates" via a team of specialized employees, with this slumlord POS's kneecaps being mediated by a lead pipe til he donates it.


From TFA the city of Tampa put a lien on the property to screw over the heirs of the estate (after running it for 100 years).  Then Tampa put it up for auction at only $9800 thinking they could take it on the cheap.
First, why didn't the elderly owner put something in his will to take care of the cemetery?  Second, can Tampa use eminent domain on the property?  It would be expensive.  What happened during negotiations with the family/estate for the property?
Many questions.  The journalist has turned the story on the estate like some villain but Tampa trying to take this property for $10k is also outrageous.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Northern: Robinfro: "...city lost control of the cemetery to a property developer, known to flip properties."

"The city is awaiting negotiations with the Artaega in an effort to buy the property from him."

It's a historic cemetery. I'll bet that "awaiting negotiations" is waiting for someone with questionable sources of high income whose family is buried there  "negotiates" via a team of specialized employees, with this slumlord POS's kneecaps being mediated by a lead pipe til he donates it.

From TFA the city of Tampa put a lien on the property to screw over the heirs of the estate (after running it for 100 years).  Then Tampa put it up for auction at only $9800 thinking they could take it on the cheap.
First, why didn't the elderly owner put something in his will to take care of the cemetery?  Second, can Tampa use eminent domain on the property?  It would be expensive.  What happened during negotiations with the family/estate for the property?
Many questions.  The journalist has turned the story on the estate like some villain but Tampa trying to take this property for $10k is also outrageous.


The private owners family didn't want to continue paying for upkeep, they didn't get screwed out of anything

The rest was lack of oversight
 
MBooda
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Al Czervik on country clubs and cemeteries
Youtube y4XQuEYDoj4
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Bullshiat! I don't buy for a second that the city just accidently whoopsie doopsied this land into a developers hands. Find out who in city government just had an unexpected jump in wealth and you'll find who let/made it happen.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
the headline and the story aren't matching up.  Tampa WTF.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Doesn't Tampa have a history of building low income housing (or housing that has become low income) housing over old black cemeteries?
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 minute ago  

GhostOfSavageHenry: Bullshiat! I don't buy for a second that the city just accidently whoopsie doopsied this land into a developers hands. Find out who in city government just had an unexpected jump in wealth and you'll find who let/made it happen.


It isn't that, he can't legally build on it, because the town will never allow it to be rezoned.  Clearly this guy just trolls government auctions looking for deals and thought he found one, probably bought that giant book of auction listings from an infomercial.
 
