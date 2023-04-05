 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Man accidentally packs can of Guinness in his kid's lunch box. Has to pick his kid up from school and explain why the bar towel was missing
    More: Facepalm, Drink, Lunch box, Carbonated water, dad's hilarious fail, Teacher, Box, awkward mix-up, sparkling water  
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Amateur.  The kids get Guinness 0.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That article tried really hard to convince me of how incredibly hilarious this whole crazy kookie mixup was.
It isn't
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, I could definitely see mixing up a Guinness can and the black Liquid Death can when in a hurry in the morning.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, it's either give him 1/2 can of Guinness. Or enough prescription tranquillizers and amphetamines to stun a small ox.
 
saintstryfe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wow, the Bar Towel.... old school Fark memes, Rise from your Grave....
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GregInIndy: To be fair, I could definitely see mixing up a Guinness can and the black Liquid Death can when in a hurry in the morning.

[Fark user image image 425x425]


I don't understand the need for overpriced water. This stuff or that fuji water just seams wrong.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

saintstryfe: old school Fark memes


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
corn-bread
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guinness bar towels.
Dang subs, kick'n it old school today.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

McGrits: GregInIndy: To be fair, I could definitely see mixing up a Guinness can and the black Liquid Death can when in a hurry in the morning.

[Fark user image image 425x425]

I don't understand the need for overpriced water. This stuff or that fuji water just seams wrong.


Downtown san jose has terrible water. Tastes aweful, like chlorine and rubber. If I was working and my choices were tap water or liquid death.... it's an easy choice.
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fact that the Facepalm tag was used instead of Amusing means subby has never had kids and is probably still a virgin.  Have a few kids and you'll see why the alcohol in the house looks like what the kids drink - they're imitating the parents in a subconscious way.
 
saintstryfe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: saintstryfe: old school Fark memes

[Fark user image 616x904]


Missing HOT COCOA SAMPLER BOX.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

McGrits: I don't understand the need for overpriced water.


Some companies bank on the idea that if they are expensive, only rich people will be clients.

Neiman Marcus
Rolls Royce
Cartier
Tiffany's
Fuji Water
Kelloggs

etc...
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

saintstryfe: wow, the Bar Towel.... old school Fark memes, Rise from your Grave....


CSB:
Back when the Guinness Bar Towel was all the rage, I went out and bought one then shipped to a friend of mine anonymously. He went on to tell everyone all about it - both in person and online. Posted pictures of himself with it and everything. I'm worried I might have extended that whole thing by a good month or two by my little prank.

/CSB
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

saintstryfe: Missing HOT COCOA SAMPLER BOX.


There are so many I am missing...but here, we can all enjoy this art exhibit by Pup Socket

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

eKonk: saintstryfe: wow, the Bar Towel.... old school Fark memes, Rise from your Grave....

CSB:
Back when the Guinness Bar Towel was all the rage, I went out and bought one then shipped to a friend of mine anonymously. He went on to tell everyone all about it - both in person and online. Posted pictures of himself with it and everything. I'm worried I might have extended that whole thing by a good month or two by my little prank.

/CSB


The band I used to play with in a pool cabana had a living room, galley and a bar...In the bar, there were dozens of bar towels from a lot of different beer makers..ashtrays, etc  and I always laughed at this..

Fark user imageView Full Size



See, my dad owned a restaurant back in 80's and got one from his booze rep. I used it in my bedroom.

Wish I still had it.
 
Spooonster
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It occurs to me that there's a decent chance that the "Liquid Death" can would have offended *somebody* enough that Dad would've had to come out anyway...
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

saintstryfe: wow, the Bar Towel.... old school Fark memes, Rise from your Grave....


Who dares summon Kwa... err - naw I don't want to get moderated heh
 
saintstryfe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

steklo: saintstryfe: Missing HOT COCOA SAMPLER BOX.

There are so many I am missing...but here, we can all enjoy this art exhibit by Pup Socket

[Fark user image 850x539]


The meme owls are missing there too, and of course, my own personal contribution to the canon:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I have one. I should auction it off on fark.
 
robodog
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

McGrits: GregInIndy: To be fair, I could definitely see mixing up a Guinness can and the black Liquid Death can when in a hurry in the morning.

[Fark user image image 425x425]

I don't understand the need for overpriced water. This stuff or that fuji water just seams wrong.


I've bought it at a music festival, when it's 90 degrees and 80% humidity and you've already gone through the 2L of water in your pack and it's either pay the beer guy $5 for a can of water or miss 2 sets getting to the water tent it's not hard to justify the cost (already dropped hudreds of dollars on tickets, travel, and lodging).

For day to day there's no way I'd buy it, SO many better options, thermos/Nalgene bottle + Britta pitcher or 5 gallon spring water containers being my first thoughts.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Father of the year.
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: McGrits: GregInIndy: To be fair, I could definitely see mixing up a Guinness can and the black Liquid Death can when in a hurry in the morning.

[Fark user image image 425x425]

I don't understand the need for overpriced water. This stuff or that fuji water just seams wrong.

Downtown san jose has terrible water. Tastes aweful, like chlorine and rubber. If I was working and my choices were tap water or liquid death.... it's an easy choice.


Tragedy of the commons straight into my veins.

I'm not saying these are your words, but their certainly the words of many: "My publicly funded water tastes horrible, so I'll spend money on expensive water that enriches a private entity, which requires packaging that produces more industrial waste and leaves me with less money so I'll feel squeezed to vote for lower tax platforms that further starve the tax revenue base needed for functional basic infrastructure.

Because I value non-funny tasting water today over clean, cheap, infinitely more convenient and less wasteful water in the future."
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Really wondering how you confuse Guinness with sparkling water.
Not even about the actual contents. Just packaging.
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

steklo: saintstryfe: Missing HOT COCOA SAMPLER BOX.

There are so many I am missing...but here, we can all enjoy this art exhibit by Pup Socket

[Fark user image 850x539]


The weird chick dancing pic will never not be funny, but whar "WTF am I reading" guy?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

saintstryfe: and of course, my own personal contribution to the canon:


I've been a Farker now over 20 years and I've never seen that one before.

I'll save it anyway and add to my collection.

Thanks!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

too_amuzed: whar "WTF am I reading" guy?


heh heh, another good one I'm missing.

See, I've been Farking now over 20 years and I used to have all of them saved in my "Fark Meme" directory.

Sadly it was on a PC that had a hard disc error and I lost them all...Slowly I've been collecting them when I see them and putting them on an external back up...
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Am I a shiatty Murican for being happy it wasn't a gun?
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: McGrits: GregInIndy: To be fair, I could definitely see mixing up a Guinness can and the black Liquid Death can when in a hurry in the morning.

[Fark user image image 425x425]

I don't understand the need for overpriced water. This stuff or that fuji water just seams wrong.

Downtown san jose has terrible water. Tastes aweful, like chlorine and rubber. If I was working and my choices were tap water or liquid death.... it's an easy choice.


I lived in Sunnyvale for a decade, I had a multi-stage water filter for drinking and cooking water. Ever used it for the dogs. Installed a RO unit in the current house, the chlorine levels in the water are enough to gag a maggot.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: That article tried really hard to convince me of how incredibly hilarious this whole crazy kookie mixup was.
It isn't


I know. Guiness? In a can!? Blech.

Should've been a Blackthorn.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
that headline, golfclap.jpg
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

natazha: I had a multi-stage water filter for drinking and cooking water


I had just come back from living in Italy for two years and moved to Waynesboro PA. I was so happy that I would be able to drink from the tap again because in Italy, that's a no-no.

I get to PA, take my first drink of tap water and spit it out.

My wife looks at me.

"This water tastes terrible!"

"Oh, I know, it's the fluoride they add to it"

"Fluoride, doesn't taste like this, it's more like drinking pool water. So much chlorine.."

"yeah, I think we should start buying bottled water now"

---

My buddy back home drinks well water at his house and has a massive water filtering system. Takes up 1/2 the basement.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

saintstryfe: steklo: saintstryfe: Missing HOT COCOA SAMPLER BOX.

There are so many I am missing...but here, we can all enjoy this art exhibit by Pup Socket

[Fark user image 850x539]

The meme owls are missing there too, and of course, my own personal contribution to the canon:

[Fark user image image 600x800]


Whatever you say, Millhouse
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Of all the things that didn't happen, this guy making a Tiktok before going to school to explain why he put beer in his son's lunchbox didn't happen the most
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

natazha: Uchiha_Cycliste: McGrits: GregInIndy: To be fair, I could definitely see mixing up a Guinness can and the black Liquid Death can when in a hurry in the morning.

[Fark user image image 425x425]

I don't understand the need for overpriced water. This stuff or that fuji water just seams wrong.

Downtown san jose has terrible water. Tastes aweful, like chlorine and rubber. If I was working and my choices were tap water or liquid death.... it's an easy choice.

I lived in Sunnyvale for a decade, I had a multi-stage water filter for drinking and cooking water. Ever used it for the dogs. Installed a RO unit in the current house, the chlorine levels in the water are enough to gag a maggot.


We have a britta filter at home that works decently. When I go out downtown I always make sure I have enough water that I never have to refill it out and about.
I miss Redwood city's HetchHetchy water though.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

McGrits: GregInIndy: To be fair, I could definitely see mixing up a Guinness can and the black Liquid Death can when in a hurry in the morning.

[Fark user image image 425x425]

I don't understand the need for overpriced water. This stuff or that fuji water just seams wrong.


If your tap water is carbonated then something is REALLY wrong.
 
griffin2000
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Getting out of having to make your kids lunch box ever again: LEVEL EXPERT
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: To be fair, I could definitely see mixing up a Guinness can and the black Liquid Death can when in a hurry in the morning.

[Fark user image image 425x425]


Came here to say that.  I've done this a bunch of times at my buddy's house who drinks both.  Reach into fridge, grab black tallboy with gold lettering without really looking.

Took about 3 of the wrong can to get me to start actually paying attention.  ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
humans: stop buying water in cans or bottles.

the biggest waste of natural resources on earth is burning fuel to move things that shouldn't exist.

outside of a disaster zone or Flint, Michigan, you shouldn't need bottled water
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

steklo: natazha: I had a multi-stage water filter for drinking and cooking water

I had just come back from living in Italy for two years and moved to Waynesboro PA. I was so happy that I would be able to drink from the tap again because in Italy, that's a no-no.

I get to PA, take my first drink of tap water and spit it out.

My wife looks at me.

"This water tastes terrible!"

"Oh, I know, it's the fluoride they add to it"

"Fluoride, doesn't taste like this, it's more like drinking pool water. So much chlorine.."

"yeah, I think we should start buying bottled water now"

---

My buddy back home drinks well water at his house and has a massive water filtering system. Takes up 1/2 the basement.


I drink well water that is unfiltered.  I'm lucky I have great water.  people should think about their water supply before moving to a place like Miami, LA, Phoenix, etc...
 
kenny-j
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Damn, I actually got one of the bar towels, but I left it at work (was a bartender at the time) and never saw it again. :(
 
meanmutton
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

tembaarmswide: humans: stop buying water in cans or bottles.

the biggest waste of natural resources on earth is burning fuel to move things that shouldn't exist.

outside of a disaster zone or Flint, Michigan, you shouldn't need bottled water


Flint's water has been fine for years now.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The Guiness is healthier
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

kenny-j: Damn, I actually got one of the bar towels, but I left it at work (was a bartender at the time) and never saw it again. :(


It's funny how they just get up and walk off on their own...
 
T.rex
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: To be fair, I could definitely see mixing up a Guinness can and the black Liquid Death can when in a hurry in the morning.

[Fark user image 425x425]


Legality aside, the Guiness is less detrimental to that child's health than Liquid Death, and no, i'm not kidding.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

kenny-j: Damn, I actually got one of the bar towels, but I left it at work (was a bartender at the time) and never saw it again. :(


And thank Guinness for that! Bringing a holy relic to a filthy and loud workplace rather than keeping it lovingly enthroned upon an altar? Heresy!

Hopefully it went to a better and more observant home
 
