(Guardian)   It's official: Baby Shark is torture   (theguardian.com) divider line
14
    More: News, Torture, Cruelty, Heavy metal music, Law, Civil and political rights, Plaintiff, Associated Press, Lawsuit  
•       •       •

861 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Apr 2023 at 8:05 AM (41 minutes ago)



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Baby Shark Doo Doo Doo 60 Min | +Compilation | Baby Shark Remix | Baby Shark Official
Youtube 4bMOTTJqGgM
 
jmr61
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Who doesn't know this?
 
bdub77
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

jmr61: Who doesn't know this?


The jailors in Oklahoma. Go figure.
 
Salmon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
My current torture is The Floor is Lava.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A common tactic in audio torture is to play a song which gets and holds your attention, then weave in something horrible and discordant to f*ck with your head.  Like blasting "Born in the USA" with Yoko Ono screeching in the background at half-volume.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

bdub77: jmr61: Who doesn't know this?

The jailors in Oklahoma. Go figure.


They knew full well, that's why they did it.  It wouldn't surprise me if these jailors were ex-military and that's where they got the idea. That said, the uses in those other cases might actually work against the plaintiffs.  The defense will probably be something along the lines of "these are considered acceptable techniques, and use of music isn't considered torture under US law."
 
MBooda
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jmr61: Who doesn't know this?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Pink Fong should have to answer for their crimes against humanity.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Obvious tag must be enjoying spring break in Panama City...
 
ifky
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"I'm a shark" song still ok?
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That's Just My Baby Doge
Youtube Jv-OgYw2ums


This is the new one at home
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Baby Shark | Kids Songs and Nursery Rhymes | Animal Songs from Bounce Patrol
Youtube j8z7UjET1Is
Also if you're going to put on baby shark, at least watch the bounce patrol version.

// Bounce
 
freidog
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Just be thankful they don't play Kars 4 Kids.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Jamie Tartt doo doo doo doo doo doo
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

