"Please fix this bridge which has been here since the 1930s." - Ms. Rodgers, 7-year resident. "Yes, it's affecting my bay view property value." - Mr(s). Rodger(s), wearing Vince McMahon mustache
stevesporn2000
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I know it's asking a lot for the person submitting the link to have read it, but the problem is that the asphalt road was replaced with a metal grid three years ago.
 
daffy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They bought the house knowing about the noise. Tough on them.
 
khatores
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

daffy: They bought the house knowing about the noise. Tough on them.


stevesporn2000: I know it's asking a lot for the person submitting the link to have read it, but the problem is that the asphalt road was replaced with a metal grid three years ago.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

daffy: They bought the house knowing about the noise. Tough on them.


no they didn't, because the noise occurs due to the different surface, which was changed in 2020.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Eh, sell up and move away, it's not actually affecting your property values.

No one looking to buy is going to realise the noise before they've signed the contract and moved in.

Government wastage is a huge thing, and telling a government agency they're not allowed to reduce maintenance costs is a bad thing.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
FTFA: "This noise gets up to over 100 decibels when trucks go over it, and it echoes down the river," Rodgers said. "It's 7 days a week, 24 hours a day, and it doesn't stop and I'm supposed to live with it for 20 years, so that's where I'm at today."
"We will continue to monitor noise levels and concerns, but at this time there are no plans to make any further changes," ODOT said.

If 100 Db isn't loud enough to do more than "monitor noise levels", nothing is gonna happen.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Is that the bridge that Johnny Five drove off of?
 
khatores
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dyhchong: Eh, sell up and move away, it's not actually affecting your property values.

No one looking to buy is going to realise the noise before they've signed the contract and moved in.

Government wastage is a huge thing, and telling a government agency they're not allowed to reduce maintenance costs is a bad thing.


Even with an absentee buyer, a residential realtor repping the seller would be aware of the issue, especially because it's been covered in the press and would be immediately apparent if they went out to the house. Most states require residential agents to report defects with the home to the buyer.  Not doing so could result in punitive action from the state regulatory agency. Noise pollution would certainly be considered a material defect.

This absolutely kills the property value.  It's also a community problem for anyone out in a boat or out in the woods.  Oregon DOT is apparently in a state of denial and needs to get up off its ass and do something to remediate the issue.

Most state DOTs don't really seem to care much about safety and aesthetic issues.  They just manage the roads and if they're dangerous or noisy like this, often they just shrug and deny the problem exists.

This is actually a great opportunity to beat the old FDOT drum about how they completely neglected the Mathews Bridge for years until Donna Campbell died.  I'm going to be talking about this until I'm well past 100 and if I ever have kids I'm going to remind them too.  FDOT can suck it.  Forever.

https://www.fark.com/comments/12771760/159642352#c159642352

https://www.heraldtribune.com/story/news/2004/07/10/woman-thrown-off-bridge-after-accident-missing/28814887007/

Basically FDOT knew about a dangerous metal grating on the Mathews Bridge in Jax for many years.  It was a known, established issue and many people complained for years that it was dangerous but they did nothing.

Finally someone died and they shut the thing down, replaced it and since then, no issues.  it's amazing that they can be that far in denial for so many years and avoid doing their jobs until something happens.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

stevesporn2000: I know it's asking a lot for the person submitting the link to have read it, but the problem is that the asphalt road was replaced with a metal grid three years ago.


It is hard to read when the article is "unavailable due to legal reasons"*

*we want to spy on you, but the EU says we can't.
 
