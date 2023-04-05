 Skip to content
Lake Mead water level reportedly rising. Still too shallow for proper corpse disposal
carlisimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck.  We're breathing sighs of relief in California but Lake Mead's situation still looks pretty bad.  Aside from being on the other side of the Sierra Nevada, that watershed has to deal with overallocated, multi-state water rights.  That makes it hard to take advantage of better weather to get those levels back up.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The death of the southwest has been delayed...
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
defies projections ...  almost 3 feet above the projected level ...

View Full Size


View Full Size
 
