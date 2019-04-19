 Skip to content
(AP News)   EPA survey finds the state with the most lead pipes carrying water into homes is Florida. Well, that explains a lot   (apnews.com) divider line
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is anyone really shocked that Florida Man would take the lead in this particular category?
 
bughunter [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That doesn't surprise me. I use a water filter, but I wonder how well it does.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

daffy: That doesn't surprise me. I use a water filter, but I wonder how well it does.


Reverse osmosis filters allegedly work
 
LedLawless
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Flobvious
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Exposure to lead can have a wide range of effects on a child's development and behavior. Even when exposed to small amounts of lead levels, children may appear inattentive, hyperactive, and irritable. Children with greater lead levels may also have problems with learning and reading, delayed growth, and hearing loss.https://www.aacap.org/AACAP/Families_and_Youth/Facts_for_Families/FFF-Guide/Lead-Exposure-In-Children-Affects-Brain-And-Behavior-045.aspx

I mean, this has been known for what, 2000 years or more? Why are we still surprised?
 
khatores
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Exposure to lead can have a wide range of effects on a child's development and behavior. Even when exposed to small amounts of lead levels, children may appear inattentive, hyperactive, and irritable. Children with greater lead levels may also have problems with learning and reading, delayed growth, and hearing loss.https://www.aacap.org/AACAP/Families_and_Youth/Facts_for_Families/FFF-Guide/Lead-Exposure-In-Children-Affects-Brain-And-Behavior-045.aspx

I mean, this has been known for what, 2000 years or more? Why are we still surprised?


https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/04/190403080506.htm

Historically, many municipalities installed iron water mains that were connected to individual buildings by lead water pipes. In a typical lead pipe, chemicals in the water cause the inside wall of the pipe to corrode, releasing lead ions into the water, Lobo explains.

To address this problem, municipalities add corrosion inhibitors to the water. Over time, these added phosphates react with the lead ions to create compounds that deposit on the inside of the pipe. This coating, or "scale," blocks other lead ions from leaching from the pipe into the water, making the pipe safe for water distribution.

However, in Flint, the drinking water source was changed to a source that had different water quality, and concurrently, the city of Flint stopped using corrosion control measures. The protective scale dissolved, and toxic lead ions leached into the water.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

khatores: Gyrfalcon: Exposure to lead can have a wide range of effects on a child's development and behavior. Even when exposed to small amounts of lead levels, children may appear inattentive, hyperactive, and irritable. Children with greater lead levels may also have problems with learning and reading, delayed growth, and hearing loss.https://www.aacap.org/AACAP/Families_and_Youth/Facts_for_Families/FFF-Guide/Lead-Exposure-In-Children-Affects-Brain-And-Behavior-045.aspx

I mean, this has been known for what, 2000 years or more? Why are we still surprised?

https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/04/190403080506.htm

Historically, many municipalities installed iron water mains that were connected to individual buildings by lead water pipes. In a typical lead pipe, chemicals in the water cause the inside wall of the pipe to corrode, releasing lead ions into the water, Lobo explains.

To address this problem, municipalities add corrosion inhibitors to the water. Over time, these added phosphates react with the lead ions to create compounds that deposit on the inside of the pipe. This coating, or "scale," blocks other lead ions from leaching from the pipe into the water, making the pipe safe for water distribution.

However, in Flint, the drinking water source was changed to a source that had different water quality, and concurrently, the city of Flint stopped using corrosion control measures. The protective scale dissolved, and toxic lead ions leached into the water.


We've known this for 2000 years or more. Why are we still surprised?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Gyrfalcon:

Technically ionic chemistry is a more recent discovery.
 
