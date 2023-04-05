 Skip to content
(AL.com)   Faith Academy: Before you can play on girls' softball team, you have to sign "hold harmless agreement" to not hold school responsible for our coach who molested you. Parents: See you in court   (al.com) divider line
    More: Murica, Privacy policy, Human sexual activity, Privacy, Law, Terms of service, Abuse, Sexual intercourse, Student  
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's almost as if the kids don't have to worry about drag queens, but Evangelicals instead...
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Many people don't know this, but Christ invented the hold harmless agreement and made all the apostles sign.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm no law-talkin' guy, but I'm not sure a private organization gets to supersede criminal laws -- unless they've donated enough money to the GOP, of course.
 
gaspode
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every time you think the religious have reached the lowest tier of hell...
 
advex101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like that coach should be held very tightly indeed, until he is harmless
/held tightly like a python holds tightly.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: It's almost as if the kids don't have to worry about drag queens, but Evangelicals instead...


Youth Pastor is evangelical talk for molester.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gaspode: Every time you think the religious have reached the lowest tier of hell...


Nah. I've seen a few private companies (both Christian and not) try to minimize the damage this way. It's a pretty common tactic. The stupid part here was not making it a blanket policy.

This is a Creepy Coach case more than anything else. I'll bet he pulled or attempted to get with students at prior jobs.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From a previous article: "This is a very heinous crime," he said. "We have these statutes in place in Alabama ... it's a shame we have to have statutes like this ... to protect our children."

Then maybe change your age of consent laws? Dude would've been completely scot-free if he'd either not been a teacher or was a teacher at another school because it was consensual otherwise.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As I was reading the article, I held off quoting particularly egregious shiat in this thread. After finishing the article, all I have to say is this school is seriously farked up and a parent needs to be insane to send their child there.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WickerNipple: Many people don't know this, but Christ invented the hold harmless agreement and made all the apostles sign.


Surely you shall not enter my Father's kingdom unless you sign on the dotted line then remove your rag robe in a most sexy way.
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That school's administration needs a serious stomping. The school can require a waiver against possible injury, not molestation.
 
gaspode
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: gaspode: Every time you think the religious have reached the lowest tier of hell...

Nah. I've seen a few private companies (both Christian and not) try to minimize the damage this way. It's a pretty common tactic. The stupid part here was not making it a blanket policy.

This is a Creepy Coach case more than anything else. I'll bet he pulled or attempted to get with students at prior jobs.


I'm sorry that you have come to accept this kind of thing. They are using the ambitions of a child as leverage to protect themselves from their failure to protect their students.
 
Ostman
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

gaspode: Every time you think the religious have reached the lowest tier of hell...


I mean, the Tuam babies scandal saw nuns throw "about" 800 babies and toddlers that died* due to neglect at their facility into a septic tank, so little about organised religion is particularly shocking after that. This story is just business as usual, it's not like they've never tried to pressure kids into shutting up.

/* the lucky babies were just illegally adopted out to the US in exchange for money without their mother's knowledge. Often the mothers were just told the child died.
//Always funny when people hold up nuns as an example of pure incorruptibility in films, on TV, etc. They were every bit as viscous as the priests.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If your children are killed in a shooting just pray they don't end up in Christian heaven.
 
groppet
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They still think stuff like this is legal? Guess the yare hoping the parents will fall for this BS.
 
Alebak
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Yo, we might lose my money if we don't do something"

"How about we try to coerce them into signing an agreement so we aren't responsible?"

"Is that illegal?"

"Maybe."

"Will we lose MORE money over this?"

"NAHHHH."
 
jmr61
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If you attend a religious school you really shouldn't be surprised by shiat like this. Don't like it- don't attend - or work at - a religious school
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Ostman: They were every bit as viscous as the priests.


Yeah, I hate them nuns. All gooey and seeping into cracks and stuff.
 
RI_Red
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Ostman: gaspode: Every time you think the religious have reached the lowest tier of hell...

I mean, the Tuam babies scandal saw nuns throw "about" 800 babies and toddlers that died* due to neglect at their facility into a septic tank, so little about organised religion is particularly shocking after that. This story is just business as usual, it's not like they've never tried to pressure kids into shutting up.

/* the lucky babies were just illegally adopted out to the US in exchange for money without their mother's knowledge. Often the mothers were just told the child died.
//Always funny when people hold up nuns as an example of pure incorruptibility in films, on TV, etc. They were every bit as viscous as the priests.


I was going to correct you on this, but it's appropriate to describe the slippery nature of Catholic priests who wriggle out of any consequences.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Everything I know about religion I had shoved down my throat by a priest....
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

cwheelie: Everything I know about religion I had shoved down my throat by a priest....


Did he at least do some foreplay first?
 
