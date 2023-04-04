 Skip to content
Wisconsin Supreme Court turns blue
    News, Law, Democracy, Abortion, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Supreme Court of the United States, Appellate court, Judge, Legislature  
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
By more than 10 points in an off cycle election people voted for decency and ethics. More voters are seeing republicans as the criminal party of evil
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
F*ck ya! Way to go, same Wisconites
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

somedude210: F*ck ya! Way to go, same Wisconites


Wisconsinites*
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

eurotrader: By more than 10 points in an off cycle election people voted for decency and ethics. More voters are seeing republicans as the criminal party of evil


*offer not valid south of the Mason-Dixon line.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

somedude210: F*ck ya! Way to go, same Wisconites


I had a good feeling when they were showing the lines at the voting booths and there were filled with voters that looked 25 and under.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Holy shiat that was a landslide

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I really hope this is a sign of people taking WI back from the fascists and we see a trend slide into their legislature.
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

dr_blasto: I really hope this is a sign of people taking WI back from the fascists and we see a trend slide into their legislature.


If she votes to unfark the legislative districts, there might be hope.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
The abortion issue will continue to grind extreme MAGA Republicans out of state houses and Congress, and the courts. Keep up the pressure, don't let up.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Them Cheeseheads aren't as stupid as I thought.


//from Chicago.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Badmoodman: //from Chicago.


Shorter to just use FIB
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

eurotrader: By more than 10 points in an off cycle election people voted for decency and ethics. More voters are seeing republicans as the criminal party of evil


And during extreme weather
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
How not to concede

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

make me some tea: How not to concede

[Fark user image 731x661]


How to win gracefully

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: [Fark user image 850x290]


translated from republican to english: "Damnit, we were counting on being able to rig that state! Now the voters are going to have their say, and we're f*cked!"
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This really is farking huge. This is the kind of thing that history students in fifty years will be answering questions about on a test.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

make me some tea: make me some tea: How not to concede

[Fark user image 731x661]

How to win gracefully

[Link][Fark user image image 734x569]


It still rankles me that judgeships are being trusted to the direct will of the people.
 
Cormee
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
But he's fat and jolly
 
Binx
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

make me some tea: How not to concede

[Fark user image 731x661]


farking scumbag
 
usahole
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fantastic news, but I'm not going to write off the Republicans trying shenanigans quite yet. It looks like they're going to have a super majority in the state legislature which means they can impeach judges on the Supreme Court
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Summoner101: make me some tea: make me some tea: How not to concede

[Fark user image 731x661]

How to win gracefully

[Link][Fark user image image 734x569]

It still rankles me that judgeships are being trusted to the direct will of the people.


As opposed to the appointment system that has given us such wonderful judges as BeerBro, Gorsch, and Bennett?
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Time to revisit some bad decisions.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I expect that Wisconsin's Legislative asswipes have given themselves the power to limit the State Supreme Court's authority.

Just like they gave themselves the authority to limit the Governor's authority.

And if they lose the Senate then magically the Assembly will be able to fark over them as well.

Republicans, not a fan of anyone else winning.
 
hammerswork
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That sound you just heard was Scott Walker screaming that all of his hard work circumventing voters in the state of WI is being undone.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: I expect that Wisconsin's Legislative asswipes have given themselves the power to limit the State Supreme Court's authority.

Just like they gave themselves the authority to limit the Governor's authority.

And if they lose the Senate then magically the Assembly will be able to fark over them as well.

Republicans, not a fan of anyone else winning.


If you were playing Monopoly, would you let a Republican be the banker?  Of course not!  So why do we do it in the real world?
 
TheFoz
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Great news, but there's still this race that could give Rs a super majority in the WI Senate that would give them impeachment powers of elected officials:

https://www.channel3000.com/news/race-for-key-wisconsin-state-senate-seat-too-early-to-call/article_24556ab3-ce55-50c0-9b30-d3d02f1b1c36.html
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

eurotrader: By more than 10 points in an off cycle election people voted for decency and ethics. More voters are seeing republicans as the criminal party of evil


Such last century thinking. Party preference is fluid. Stop forcing everyone into one of two categories that make you feel comfortable.
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

hammerswork: That sound you just heard was Scott Walker screaming that all of his hard work circumventing voters in the state of WI is being undone.


2010 really screwed up Wisconsin.
 
TheFoz
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TheFoz: Great news, but there's still this race that could give Rs a super majority in the WI Senate that would give them impeachment powers of elected officials:

https://www.channel3000.com/news/race-for-key-wisconsin-state-senate-seat-too-early-to-call/article_24556ab3-ce55-50c0-9b30-d3d02f1b1c36.html


Oh, and the ability to override a veto by Gov. Evers.  Provided the Assembly overrode it as well.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It always takes some shiatty Republicans pissing people off to get people to actually vote, and it takes years.
Then things are better and less people vote.
And the cycle continues.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Kavanaugh should take Kelly out for a few beers and rapes
 
Weaver95
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You mean doubling down on being assholes doesn't always work?

Go figure!
 
Groupon boob job
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
While traveling last year I met and spent time with the outgoing Wisconsin Secretary of State (Doug LaFollette.) He's 83 and was in his role for 40 years in Wisconsin. Over the past couple decades Republicans stripped his office of many duties and powers. He had planned to retire in 2022 but decided to run again because part of the republican nominee platform was to return oversight of voting to that office and he couldn't let that happen. So he ran again and won by only 7000 votes. With the post secure, he just etired in March. In an email yesterday he told me he was just tired of constantly fighting with Republicans. I'm really happy be gets to experience this as a parting gift.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Begoggle: It always takes some shiatty Republicans pissing people off to get people to actually vote, and it takes years.
Then things are better and less people vote.
And the cycle continues.


The important thing here is that you still managed to make a win into a loss....

Good jorb!

🙄
 
killershark
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

usahole: Fantastic news, but I'm not going to write off the Republicans trying shenanigans quite yet. It looks like they're going to have a super majority in the state legislature which means they can impeach judges on the Supreme Court


Wisconsin needs two thirds of the assembly and the senate to impeach and remove. Republicans don't have the assembly.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hey Republicans! Maybe double down on the fascism again! You just weren't evil enough! It's totally working!
 
durbnpoisn [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

eurotrader: By more than 10 points in an off cycle election people voted for decency and ethics. More voters are seeing republicans as the criminal party of evil


forcefedscifi.comView Full Size


More...  More...
 
Weaver95
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Hey Republicans! Maybe double down on the fascism again! You just weren't evil enough! It's totally working!


Republicans really are going to have to start killing people if they want to stay in power.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: eurotrader: By more than 10 points in an off cyclqe election people voted for decency and ethics. More voters are seeing republicans as the criminal party of evil

Such last century thinking. Party preference is fluid. Stop forcing everyone into one of two categories that make you feel comfortable.


I'm sure you have a point. Is it one that you want to share with the rest of us?
 
synithium
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"I wish I would be able to concede to a worthy opponent," he added, "but I do not have a worthy opponent to which I can concede."

That is a man who huffs his own farts and probably lies and tells people they always smell like savory pork chops.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Isn't Wisconsin a blue state to begin with?
 
Jacobin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Her opponent was one of the dirtbags paid by the coup plotters to "advise them" on an alternate slate of electors for Wisconsin

As awful and dangerous as the Dobbs decision is, this is the gift that will keep on giving
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Everything is coming up Milhouse!

i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
BeatrixK [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: I really hope this is a sign of people taking WI back from the fascists and we see a trend slide into their legislature.


Missouri.....are you paying attention?

/Lucas Kunce may give Hawley a run for his money!
//Srsly, MO - we are better than the filth in Jeff City...come on.
///Rec weed may mellow some asses out!
 
fark account name
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ben Wikler, the chair of the state Democratic Party, tweeted that the race was "a release valve for twelve years of Democratic rage in Wisconsin about Republicans rigging our state and smashing our democracy."

Now the Democrats get to rig the state and smash democracy?
 
NobleHam
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Isn't Wisconsin a blue state to begin with?


Wisconsin's a weird state to begin with. Lots of labor union voters, but lots of white people with grievances too. Some liberal cities, lots of cow country. It's blue-ish, but it also elected Scott Walker and Ron Johnson twice each.
 
Groupon boob job
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Isn't Wisconsin a blue state to begin with?


Depends how you look at it. The majority of voters lean left, but the state is gerrymandered pretty badly.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Isn't Wisconsin a blue state to begin with?


thenation.comView Full Size

/there might have been some shenanigans
 
lefty248
‘’ 1 minute ago  

make me some tea: How not to concede

[Link][Fark user image image 731x661]


The pot calling the kettle black.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.