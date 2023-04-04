 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(DeadState)   Care to guess what this Florida Sunday School teacher & sexual abuse advocate was caught doing? I know. It's like shooting fish in a barrel   (deadstate.org) divider line
17
    More: Florida, Pornography, Child pornography, Catholic Church, Sexual abuse, Lawyer, Law, Teacher, Statute  
•       •       •

381 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Apr 2023 at 8:30 AM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Protestant.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Advocating sexual abuse?
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Bootleg: Advocating sexual abuse?


It is Florida and republicans control the laws so possible.
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Having a private drag story time moment with the governor?
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
One of the pleasures of being old is not being so clued in that I could easily find any of the stuff this idjit has been doing.  I remember from years ago, there's a site to avoid, 4chan, because in the old days, there were a couple of Farkers that would sneak in link's to that place.  I would click whatever, and be scarred for days.

But, ignorance is bliss.  I know that stuff is out there, but I'll never know exactly where it is.  And that's good for me.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
 made a name for himself lobbying for HB 525, a bill passed in 2010 that removed the statute of limitations for cases involving the sexual abuse of victims under the age of 16. His work was met with opposition from the Catholic Church

I'll just bet.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

feckingmorons: Protestant.


Where in TFA does it mention that?

More to the point, why should I GAF?
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cherryl taggart: One of the pleasures of being old is not being so clued in that I could easily find any of the stuff this idjit has been doing.  I remember from years ago, there's a site to avoid, 4chan, because in the old days, there were a couple of Farkers that would sneak in link's to that place.  I would click whatever, and be scarred for days.

But, ignorance is bliss.  I know that stuff is out there, but I'll never know exactly where it is.  And that's good for me.


I think your post is inartfully written, because it sounds like if you knew where the child porn was, you would be heading right to it.  And that's why it's good that you don't know where it is. So you're not tempted to go down that road.

I don't think that's what you mean. But you might want to clear up that post.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I am sure that this will spark a serious conversation about how Evangelicals can't be trusted in our schools, right?

Right?
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will the defense be "I was researching what to look for so I can help stop it" or "Jesus has forgiven me. I guess *you* are better than Jesus?"
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Teaching on Sunday, that monster.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Will the defense be "I was researching what to look for so I can help stop it" or "Jesus has forgiven me. I guess *you* are better than Jesus?"


He stared into the monster's eyes and then became the monster.

Apparently, he also claimed prior abuse. The cycle continued whether he wanted it to or not.
 
Gramma
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I read the headline and expected to see an article saying that he got caught diddling a kid.

This isn't much better. Maybe the 2nd  circle of hell rather than the 6th.  Still a sick MF.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: One of the pleasures of being old is not being so clued in that I could easily find any of the stuff this idjit has been doing.  I remember from years ago, there's a site to avoid, 4chan, because in the old days, there were a couple of Farkers that would sneak in link's to that place.  I would click whatever, and be scarred for days.

But, ignorance is bliss.  I know that stuff is out there, but I'll never know exactly where it is.  And that's good for me.


This has it all. Sexual slavery. Sodomy. Incest. Orgies... Enjoy.

https://www.biblegateway.com/versions/King-James-Version-KJV-Bible/
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: cherryl taggart: One of the pleasures of being old is not being so clued in that I could easily find any of the stuff this idjit has been doing.  I remember from years ago, there's a site to avoid, 4chan, because in the old days, there were a couple of Farkers that would sneak in link's to that place.  I would click whatever, and be scarred for days.

But, ignorance is bliss.  I know that stuff is out there, but I'll never know exactly where it is.  And that's good for me.

This has it all. Sexual slavery. Sodomy. Incest. Orgies... Enjoy.

https://www.biblegateway.com/versions/King-James-Version-KJV-Bible/


The good stuff is in the OT. Christ was too much of a Prude.
 
Salmon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's almost like there's a pattern to this stuff, if only we could figure it out...
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
RESEARCH!!!!!
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.