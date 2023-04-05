 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Massive HOA in Florida cleans up after civil war that ended with five people arrested for fraud. Bonus: Public invited to Zoom meeting, article published day of meeting   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
wildcardjack
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Generally the idea of an HOA is that it's too small to fraud.
 
robodog
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Architectural control committee, >$2M rainy day fund, that's not an HOA, that's a freaking shadow government with no accountability.
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
HOA hate thread!
HOA hate thread!
HOA hate thread!
 
mistahtom
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

robodog: Architectural control committee, >$2M rainy day fund, that's not an HOA, that's a freaking shadow government with no accountability.


Can someone call security to remove this unpermitted protestor from the room, please the decorum needs restoring.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ah yes, a slightly worse than average HOA.
 
Mokmo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That thing is a municipality that should incorporate as such. 5800 homeowners and 18,000 residents!
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Clearly Canadian: HOA hate thread!
HOA hate thread!
HOA hate thread!


You're only allowed to repeat a sentence once in HOA threads.  Please remove your third sentence before the close of thread.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mistahtom: robodog: Architectural control committee, >$2M rainy day fund, that's not an HOA, that's a freaking shadow government with no accountability.

Can someone call security to remove this unpermitted protestor from the room, please the decorum needs restoring.


Do we get to vote to expel them from Fark too? :D
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
