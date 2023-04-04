 Skip to content
(WFAA Fort Worth)   Second Amendment heroically saves gun from being damaged by a two year old   (wfaa.com) divider line
    More: Sick  
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Looks like that kid learned to shoot from watching get a life. This is why we need to ban assault 90s shows.

Oh and the parent should do time.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Some responsible gun owner just got his 2 year old kid killed.

That's awesome.

/Lock your guns up you farking morans
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Police said no charges were being filed.

Because "responsible, law-abiding gun owner"?
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
3rd in the area in the last week. 2.5 year old and I can't remember the age of the other off the top of my head. This shiat is so common now, it's like reporting a fender bender. But lord help us if some high school dropout has to fill out a form and wait a few days.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Some responsible gun owner just got his 2 year old kid killed.

That's awesome.

/Lock your guns up you farking morans


The majority of gun owners are so Responsible that they don't bother locking their guns up.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Look, how many times can we say this.

It isn't the guns. It's mentally ill people with drug problems who's kids have abuse issues.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Detectives are working to determine how the gun got into the house, why it was in the teenager's room, and how the 2-year-old got his hands on it.

How did it get into the house? Someone in the house bought it legally.

Why was it in the teenager's room? You never know when the teen will need to protect themselves from an intruder or an assailant.

How did the 2-year-old get their hands on it? Kids LOVE finding stuff they aren't supposed to have, and the kind of people who would let their teenager keep a gun in their own bedroom are unlikely to lock it up in a fashion secure from 2-year-olds.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
if we can't solve this problem
clearly darwin is going to solve it for us
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's always a sad and unfortunate situation when a child is injured in any kind of way. So, arriving on scene and seeing a child with a gunshot wound to the face

Not what I was expecting.
Yikes.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: Police said no charges were being filed.

Because "responsible, law-abiding gun owner"?


It was an accident.

The gun did nothing wrong.

Or the teenager.

Or the parents.

It's just one of those things, really.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: Police said no charges were being filed.

Because "responsible, law-abiding gun owner"?

At this time, no criminal charges have been filed, but police are still investigating.


It was his Brother's (who is a minor) gun. Good chance it was not a legally owned pistol. So there may be charges filed.
 
scrumpox
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Darwin was too late for Mom & Dad  & has to start on the kids.
Teenager better keep his/her eyes open - Charles is coming!
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The Republican abortion alternative.

/ As long as it's "those people"
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
One of those legal conservative abortions.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Shakin_Haitian: Someone Else's Alt: Some responsible gun owner just got his 2 year old kid killed.

That's awesome.

/Lock your guns up you farking morans

The majority of gun owners are so Responsible that they don't bother locking their guns up.


AKA are irresponsible.


Charge the parents with negligent homicide.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Some responsible gun owner just got his 2 year old kid killed.

That's awesome.

/Lock your guns up you farking morans


Tried to say that in a thread about a similar incident this morning - got roundly screeched at.
Apparently that's an unreasonable request, that would unduly infringe somebody's freedoms.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: GoldSpider: Police said no charges were being filed.

Because "responsible, law-abiding gun owner"?

It was an accident.

The gun did nothing wrong.

Or the teenager.

Or the parents.

It's just one of those things, really.


*notsureifserious.jpg*
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: Police said no charges were being filed.

Because "responsible, law-abiding gun owner"?


That kid knew the risks when he joined the militia.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Gyrfalcon: GoldSpider: Police said no charges were being filed.

Because "responsible, law-abiding gun owner"?

It was an accident.

The gun did nothing wrong.

Or the teenager.

Or the parents.

It's just one of those things, really.

*notsureifserious.jpg*


If anyone did something wrong, it was that toddler, who picked up a fully loaded firearm without checking if the safety was on. Kids should know better than to handle a gun without pointing the barrel downrange.

If you're going to blame this tragedy on someone, blame the person who pulled the trigger. Guns don't kill people, after all.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Shakin_Haitian: Someone Else's Alt: Some responsible gun owner just got his 2 year old kid killed.

That's awesome.

/Lock your guns up you farking morans

The majority of gun owners are so Responsible that they don't bother locking their guns up.


I can't speak for the majority of gun owners but locking up my guns was one of the smartest thing I've ever done.

I've personally had a suicidal kid say they've looked for my guns but they were locked up and so they did something else, something less lethal. Something they could learn from.

Thank god. I wouldn't be here if I had found my child dead from my guns. I wouldn't have lasted 10 seconds from that revelation.

Gun locks really are the smart thing to use.
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"The boy, identified as Carrington..."

That name is dorky enough that it should be considered motive.
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

jso2897: Someone Else's Alt: Some responsible gun owner just got his 2 year old kid killed.

That's awesome.

/Lock your guns up you farking morans

Tried to say that in a thread about a similar incident this morning - got roundly screeched at.
Apparently that's an unreasonable request, that would unduly infringe somebody's freedoms.


The thread where you claimed that it was impossible to lock up a gun, and that no safe was ever good enough no matter what?
You're actually going to try and describe what you wrote there as simply reasonably requesting someone lock up their guns?

Do you actually think these two things are the same?
I can't decide if you could actually be this disingenuous, or if we're witnessing some some kind of victim complex.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

DoganSquirrelSlayer: jso2897: Someone Else's Alt: Some responsible gun owner just got his 2 year old kid killed.

That's awesome.

/Lock your guns up you farking morans

Tried to say that in a thread about a similar incident this morning - got roundly screeched at.
Apparently that's an unreasonable request, that would unduly infringe somebody's freedoms.

The thread where you claimed that it was impossible to lock up a gun, and that no safe was ever good enough no matter what?
You're actually going to try and describe what you wrote there as simply reasonably requesting someone lock up their guns?

Do you actually think these two things are the same?
I can't decide if you could actually be this disingenuous, or if we're witnessing some some kind of victim complex.


Here's a couple samples of what he ACTUALLY said about safes in that thread:

They are useless for keeping guns safe in houses with children in them.

"Safes" don't keep anything safe, and only fools place trust in them. They offer superficial protection (mostly from fire/flood) for things you don't value very much.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Some responsible gun owner just got his 2 year old kid killed.

That's awesome.

/Lock your guns up you farking morans


You're not wrong about locking them up but the gun found in his teen sibling's room.  Probably not a legal gun owner.
 
wellyeahnah
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Guns will be guns......freedom and what ever
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

DoganSquirrelSlayer: jso2897: Someone Else's Alt: Some responsible gun owner just got his 2 year old kid killed.

That's awesome.

/Lock your guns up you farking morans

Tried to say that in a thread about a similar incident this morning - got roundly screeched at.
Apparently that's an unreasonable request, that would unduly infringe somebody's freedoms.

The thread where you claimed that it was impossible to lock up a gun, and that no safe was ever good enough no matter what?
You're actually going to try and describe what you wrote there as simply reasonably requesting someone lock up their guns?

Do you actually think these two things are the same?
I can't decide if you could actually be this disingenuous, or if we're witnessing some some kind of victim complex.


That is my own policy, and I recommend it to others. When children came into my house I got rid of my guns.
I didn't get another until the kids were gone. Now, I suppose it is theoretically possible to secure guns in your house so well that a kid could never find them - but them what's the point of having them? What benefit is obtained?
So that's what I recommend - but there's no reason my opinion should anger or threaten anyone.
I just don't see how the risks of having guns around kids are justified by any "benefit".
Statistically, there aren't any.
Theoretically, it's possible to have an effective safe I suppose - but I've seen precious few of them.
But finally - it isn't my choice to make - people have to make those choices themselves.
They have to live with the choices they make, though - or, maybe, die with them.
I'm not mad at anybody here, and there is no reason for anybody to get mad at me.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
'Murica.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He's a little angel, now shooting ARs with Jesus in the sky

Blessed be!
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: DoganSquirrelSlayer: jso2897: Someone Else's Alt: Some responsible gun owner just got his 2 year old kid killed.

That's awesome.

/Lock your guns up you farking morans

Tried to say that in a thread about a similar incident this morning - got roundly screeched at.
Apparently that's an unreasonable request, that would unduly infringe somebody's freedoms.

The thread where you claimed that it was impossible to lock up a gun, and that no safe was ever good enough no matter what?
You're actually going to try and describe what you wrote there as simply reasonably requesting someone lock up their guns?

Do you actually think these two things are the same?
I can't decide if you could actually be this disingenuous, or if we're witnessing some some kind of victim complex.

Here's a couple samples of what he ACTUALLY said about safes in that thread:

They are useless for keeping guns safe in houses with children in them.

"Safes" don't keep anything safe, and only fools place trust in them. They offer superficial protection (mostly from fire/flood) for things you don't value very much.


Well, it's nice to be this important to somebody. Thank you for the emotional support!
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Police said investigators learned that the boy found a gun in his teenage sibling's room and accidentally fired it, shooting himself. Detectives are working to determine how the gun got into the house, why it was in the teenager's room, and how the 2-year-old got his hands on it.

Either the parent's bought it or the teenager brought it into the house. Either way, someone deserves an ass whuppin, because that two-year old certainly didn't bring it there.

God help the teenager if he's the one who brought it home. Might be two deaths in that house this week.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Lsherm: parent's


parents

*sigh*
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: It's always a sad and unfortunate situation when a child is injured in any kind of way. So, arriving on scene and seeing a child with a gunshot wound to the face

Not what I was expecting.
Yikes.


What were you expecting?  A brush burn?

Gun owners should need to see photos of this ghoulish sh*t during mandatory safety classes.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Police said investigators learned that the boy found a gun in his teenage sibling's room and accidentally fired it, shooting himself. Detectives are working to determine how the gun got into the house, why it was in the teenager's room, and how the 2-year-old got his hands on it.

Either the parent's bought it or the teenager brought it into the house. Either way, someone deserves an ass whuppin, because that two-year old certainly didn't bring it there.

God help the teenager if he's the one who brought it home. Might be two deaths in that house this week.


It's not even a crappy neighborhood.  It'll be interesting to see the facts behind this.
 
g.fro
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: DoganSquirrelSlayer: jso2897: Someone Else's Alt: Some responsible gun owner just got his 2 year old kid killed.

That's awesome.

/Lock your guns up you farking morans

Tried to say that in a thread about a similar incident this morning - got roundly screeched at.
Apparently that's an unreasonable request, that would unduly infringe somebody's freedoms.

The thread where you claimed that it was impossible to lock up a gun, and that no safe was ever good enough no matter what?
You're actually going to try and describe what you wrote there as simply reasonably requesting someone lock up their guns?

Do you actually think these two things are the same?
I can't decide if you could actually be this disingenuous, or if we're witnessing some some kind of victim complex.

Here's a couple samples of what he ACTUALLY said about safes in that thread:

They are useless for keeping guns safe in houses with children in them.

"Safes" don't keep anything safe, and only fools place trust in them. They offer superficial protection (mostly from fire/flood) for things you don't value very much.


Everyone knows toddlers are skilled lockpicks.

Charge the parents every time a kid dies from a firearm.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: "The boy, identified as Carrington..."

That name is dorky enough that it should be considered motive.


His name was Rio and he danced upon the sand.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Meh. He could have just as easily been shot with a swimming pool.
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Some responsible gun owner just got his 2 year old kid killed.

That's awesome.

/Lock your guns up you farking morans


Incredibly heartbreaking that the child died due to an irresponsible teenager.
 
The Four Ringer [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Of course, there won't be charges because, you know, they've been through enough already. I mean, they say they're investigating but we know how these things turn out.
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Here's a couple samples of what he ACTUALLY said about safes in that thread:

They are useless for keeping guns safe in houses with children in them.

"Safes" don't keep anything safe, and only fools place trust in them. They offer superficial protection (mostly from fire/flood) for things you don't value very much.


If you want to start pulling quotes, don't cherry pick.
"You can't have a gun in a house, and it be safe from a kid."
"Children are not safe in houses with guns."
""Responsible" gun owners (oxymoron) have a choice to make - kids, or guns.
When they make that choice, whatever they choose, I believe them."

"Or unless me and a guy I know came and opened your safe in about five minutes."
(In reference to discussion about kids access guns in a locked safe.)

jso2897: That is my own policy, and I recommend it to others. When children came into my house I got rid of my guns.
I didn't get another until the kids were gone. Now, I suppose it is theoretically possible to secure guns in your house so well that a kid could never find them - but them what's the point of having them? What benefit is obtained?
So that's what I recommend - but there's no reason my opinion should anger or threaten anyone.


This sections is fine. This is personally reasonable decision to make for yourself. If you said that originally, I'd have smarted you and moved on.

The catch is that on the other thread you're way past opinion and into judgment. You've issued the judgement that anyone with guns and children, with guns stored in any manner whatsoever, is killing their children. I don't know why you think you can just go "ooohhh, I was just having my opinion, I can't imagine why anyone would have a problem with that."

/Also this whole thread is almost completely unrelated to TFA here. It looks entirely possible that the teen brother got the gun from someone else, and it's not an issue of the parents not having responsible storage. I guess the details are too thin to say for sure.
//I resent that you brought it up here again at all, especially when the other thread is still open. I only replied again here because you so unbelievably misrepresented what you said and why it got the response it did.
///It would probably be better for everyone for mods to just nuke this whole line of replies off of you bringing it up.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 1 minute ago  

GoldSpider: Police said no charges were being filed.

Because "responsible, law-abiding gun owner"?


Because they're trying to figure out if it was the mother or the teenage sibling whose room it was in.
 
