(Fox 8 Cleveland) Hero Student finds a bullet in school bathroom and prevents the clock from being reset   (fox8.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good job
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

edmo: Good job


I'm glad someone is school administration is being reasonable.

In my day, they would have expelled the student for being in the same bathroom as the bullet, done nothing about the actual issue, and then tried to coverup the shooting.

And no, that's not hyperbole. I know totally uninvolved people were expelled for peeing in the vicinity of someone who had weed. And "zero-tolerance" was pretty much the rule back then.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OMG A BULLET!

What are they gonna do, throw it at someone?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fnordfocus:

I'm glad someone is school administration is being reasonable.

In my day, they would have expelled the student for being in the same bathroom as the bullet, done nothing about the actual issue, and then tried to coverup the shooting.

And no, that's not hyperbole. I know totally uninvolved people were expelled for peeing in the vicinity of someone who had weed. And "zero-tolerance" was pretty much the rule back then.


colleendilen.comView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunchaRubes: OMG A BULLET!

What are they gonna do, throw it at someone?


Maybe it was an empty shell casing that came out of an AR Glock 15 semi automatic.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunchaRubes: OMG A BULLET!

What are they gonna do, throw it at someone?


static.fjcdn.comView Full Size
 
bobbifleckman [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ohio is turning into a tinder box.

Gqp has a stranglehold. Fecking morans.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snort: Maybe it was an empty shell casing that came out of an AR Glock 15 semi automatic.


I'm pretty sure the AR Glock 15 is fully automatic, dumbass.
 
Crocoduck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark Libs who REFUSE to arm school custodians, librarians, teachers' aides, et al will rue the day when the  substitute geography teacher hired because the man teacher there is pregnant is not as well armed as she might be to take on the transgender hordes facing her, demanding CRT or Death.

Bet you feel a little stupid now, don't you?
 
bobbifleckman [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Crocoduck: Fark Libs who REFUSE to arm school custodians, librarians, teachers' aides, et al will rue the day when the  substitute geography teacher hired because the man teacher there is pregnant is not as well armed as she might be to take on the transgender hordes facing her, demanding CRT or Death.

Bet you feel a little stupid now, don't you?

Bet you feel a little stupid now, don't you?


After reading this nonsense, I do.

Can't tell if serious. If so, holy fark is that a bad take. Bait?
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Crocoduck: Fark Libs who REFUSE to arm school custodians, librarians, teachers' aides, et al will rue the day when the  substitute geography teacher hired because the man teacher there is pregnant is not as well armed as she might be to take on the transgender hordes facing her, demanding CRT or Death.

Bet you feel a little stupid now, don't you?

Bet you feel a little stupid now, don't you?


You magnificent bastard! I truly DO feel dumber after reading this. But in a good way. I larfed.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snort: BunchaRubes: OMG A BULLET!

What are they gonna do, throw it at someone?

Maybe it was an empty shell casing that came out of an AR Glock 15 semi automatic.


Somewhere around 10 years ago I worked in the office and each cube wall had a clear plexiglass sort of chamber that we all nicknamed "the trophy case."  We used to pry them 'em open and drop people's keys in there, or their phone, or even better the on-call phone if the on call person walked away without it (a HUGE no no).  Good clean 'fark with your teammates' fun.

I had a metric shiat ton of spent 30 cal rounds I was going to recycle and one day thought "I'm gonna fill the trophy case with them."  My boss, a VP, thought it was funny as all hell.  His boss laughed, too.  A manager and I were discussing it and the top of the frame had a little hole that was too small for the shells so he walked away and came back and drilled it out bigger (with the drill bit falling in, lmao) so I could drop shells in.  While on calls I'd stand there plunking shells one by one through that hole until I ran out and it was filled up a good 80-90%.  People laughed.  It was pretty cool.

Until a couple weeks later a remote office closed and those people moved in to my building and some got seated on my floor.  Some of them lost their goddam minds over empty shells and reported it to security.  I got reported to HR for the "obvious threat to safety."  In HR's defense, they didn't see it as a problem other than people wasting their time.

But my manager, the spineless little yes man, made me remove them because people are too f*cking stupid to realize an empty shell won't hurt anyone and because security said so - despite there being no policy against it (a company lawyer is a friend - no policy against ammo, empty or not, just against firearms lol).  They also didn't realize there were at least 5 people on that floor packin' loaded firearms (not me), and that's just the ones I knew about.

I always knew it would end that way but I had no idea how much it would irritate me.  I didn't violate any law or policy but had to get rid of something a lot of people laughed at because of moran's fee fees.

Again, that was over 10 years ago.  More like 12, I suppose.  I wouldn't dream of doing it today, I'd get thrown in an oven.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: BunchaRubes: OMG A BULLET!

What are they gonna do, throw it at someone?

[static.fjcdn.com image 280x154] [View Full Size image _x_]


I loved that movie.  I should watch it again.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: fnordfocus: edmo: Good job

I'm glad someone is school administration is being reasonable.

In my day, they would have expelled the student for being in the same bathroom as the bullet, done nothing about the actual issue, and then tried to coverup the shooting.

And no, that's not hyperbole. I know totally uninvolved people were expelled for peeing in the vicinity of someone who had weed. And "zero-tolerance" was pretty much the rule back then.

[colleendilen.com image 460x385]


Seems like the word was used properly to my view.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Crocoduck: Fark Libs who REFUSE to arm school custodians, librarians, teachers' aides, et al will rue the day when the  substitute geography teacher hired because the man teacher there is pregnant is not as well armed as she might be to take on the transgender hordes facing her, demanding CRT or Death.

Bet you feel a little stupid now, don't you?

Bet you feel a little stupid now, don't you?


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Snort: Maybe it was an empty shell casing that came out of an AR Glock 15 semi automatic.

I'm pretty sure the AR Glock 15 is fully automatic, dumbass.


You're thinking of the AR Glock 18. The AR Glock 15 is quasi-automatic.

Easy mistake to make.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: fnordfocus: edmo: Good job

I'm glad someone is school administration is being reasonable.

In my day, they would have expelled the student for being in the same bathroom as the bullet, done nothing about the actual issue, and then tried to coverup the shooting.

And no, that's not hyperbole. I know totally uninvolved people were expelled for peeing in the vicinity of someone who had weed. And "zero-tolerance" was pretty much the rule back then.

[colleendilen.com image 460x385]


Hyperbole is exactly what I mean, your holiness.

When I was in school, y'all kicked scum like me out for stupid shiat that they weren't even involved in because of "zero tolerance." The example I gave was literally true.

When I repeat what happened, I get accused but y'all of exaggerating for effect. That's pretty much the dictionary definition of hyperbole.

So when I say it's not hyperbole, I mean I am not farking exaggerating for effect.
 
BeerboBaggins
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I have family at West G. Both as student and employee. What they told me this student had...

He went there with a plan. Maybe he would have changed his mind. Maybe he wouldn't have. But he went there knowing he may be killing children by the end of the day. And if that kid who found the bullet hadn't said something there's a  chance I'd be mourning for my family right now, and consoling them if they were lucky enough to survive. If those administrators hadn't taken it seriously we'd be hearing about useless thoughts and prayers right now, while nothing changes, or gets better. Because people grew up on cowboy movies and, damnit, they want to play cowbow too!

This one time it has a happy ending.

I remember Columbine. We thought it couldn't get worse than that. Surely such a tragedy could never happen again, and the adults in charge would protect us. I remember being pissed we couldn't bring our book bags from class to class anymore. That was my school's solution. Now we think about buying bulletproof, see-through book bags for our kids.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

TWX: Jeebus Saves: fnordfocus: edmo: Good job

I'm glad someone is school administration is being reasonable.

In my day, they would have expelled the student for being in the same bathroom as the bullet, done nothing about the actual issue, and then tried to coverup the shooting.

And no, that's not hyperbole. I know totally uninvolved people were expelled for peeing in the vicinity of someone who had weed. And "zero-tolerance" was pretty much the rule back then.

[colleendilen.com image 460x385]

Seems like the word was used properly to my view.


Totally not hyperbole.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: But my manager, the spineless little yes man, made me remove them because people are too f*cking stupid to realize an empty shell won't hurt anyone and because security said so - despite there being no policy against it (a company lawyer is a friend - no policy against ammo, empty or not, just against firearms lol).  They also didn't realize there were at least 5 people on that floor packin' loaded firearms (not me), and that's just the ones I knew about.


Wow. I used to work in an office in what's arguably the second or third libbiest county in California, regularly had ammo shipped to me there, and would leave it sitting on my desk for a day or two because it was heavy and I was too lazy to carry it out to my car.

It was never an issue. I only stopped because the state laws changed and we couldn't mail-order ammo anymore.

Plus I panic-bought enough .22 and 7-1/2 birdshot that I didn't really need anymore ammo for a bit.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Journalism today.  Or is it our litigious society?  I read 3 articles on this and put together they paint a picture.  Separately they make little sense.  Apparently there was a threat made on social media but they're vague about it.

https://fox8.com/news/what-we-know-about-west-geauga-school-threat/?utm_source=fark&utm_medium=website&utm_content=link&ICID=ref_fark

https://fox8.com/news/west-geauga-schools-closed-tomorrow-after-students-arrest/

https://www.geaugamapleleaf.com/news/breaking-west-g-high-school-student-identified-and-charged/

Morrissette, 18, of Lyndhurst, has been charged with attempted aggravated murder, a first-degree felony; illegal possession of a deadly weapon in a school safety zone, a fifth-degree felony; and inducing panic, a first-degree misdemeanor, according to court records.

Still, where did THAT come from?  You'd think a minor detail like that would be mentioned in an article linked here on Far...stop laughing, dammit!
 
BeerboBaggins
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: Jeebus Saves: fnordfocus: edmo: Good job

I'm glad someone is school administration is being reasonable.

In my day, they would have expelled the student for being in the same bathroom as the bullet, done nothing about the actual issue, and then tried to coverup the shooting.

And no, that's not hyperbole. I know totally uninvolved people were expelled for peeing in the vicinity of someone who had weed. And "zero-tolerance" was pretty much the rule back then.

[colleendilen.com image 460x385]

Hyperbole is exactly what I mean, your holiness.

When I was in school, y'all kicked scum like me out for stupid shiat that they weren't even involved in because of "zero tolerance." The example I gave was literally true.

When I repeat what happened, I get accused but y'all of exaggerating for effect. That's pretty much the dictionary definition of hyperbole.

So when I say it's not hyperbole, I mean I am not farking exaggerating for effect.


When I was in high school we also had Zero Tolerance. I got suspended for fighting.

This idiot that'd been bullying me since kindergarten ran on the school bus, punched me in the nose, and ran away. I didn't instigate. I didn't retaliate, mostly because he literally punched me, turned, and ran
He got suspended for a week. I got three days.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
With the expected bathroom mirror replacement on the way, the janitor could safely resume his sacred duty - ensuring the clocks were always synchronized to the correct time zone....
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ZMugg: Sin_City_Superhero: Snort: Maybe it was an empty shell casing that came out of an AR Glock 15 semi automatic.

I'm pretty sure the AR Glock 15 is fully automatic, dumbass.

You're thinking of the AR Glock 18. The AR Glock 15 is quasi-automatic.

Easy mistake to make.


All the cool kids use the Glock-42 quantumatic.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: BunchaRubes: But my manager, the spineless little yes man, made me remove them because people are too f*cking stupid to realize an empty shell won't hurt anyone and because security said so - despite there being no policy against it (a company lawyer is a friend - no policy against ammo, empty or not, just against firearms lol).  They also didn't realize there were at least 5 people on that floor packin' loaded firearms (not me), and that's just the ones I knew about.

Wow. I used to work in an office in what's arguably the second or third libbiest county in California, regularly had ammo shipped to me there, and would leave it sitting on my desk for a day or two because it was heavy and I was too lazy to carry it out to my car.

It was never an issue. I only stopped because the state laws changed and we couldn't mail-order ammo anymore.

Plus I panic-bought enough .22 and 7-1/2 birdshot that I didn't really need anymore ammo for a bit.


I work in North Georgia.  Not exactly libby lib.

I have no good explanation for it other than speculation that the security guys, genuine friends of mine, just didn't need the bullshiat whining.  My manager at the time, on the other hand, was a class A coont that wanted the promotion to manager then hated being a manager.  To emphasize the point, a couple months after he was made manager (pre-coont days) I asked how he liked the new role.  He said, and I quote, "I like the job except for all the personnel shiat I have to deal with."

I dumped all the empty rounds in the trash bin in the breakroom and hid the lid behind the soda machine.  In retrospect I should have done that on all 4 floors, lol.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Maybe the problem is kids are only bringing guns to schools and that's why we can't have gun regulation. Maybe if some HOME schools got shot up....
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Had you laughing morons read the article (I know, right) you'd have discovered that the actual timeline went something like this:
Monday: Student arrested for bringing gun to school.
Monday night: Instagram post about targeting school made by student.
Tuesday: Student finds bullet on campus.
Tuesday: Students are discussing the Instagram post.

Now, maybe it's nothing (let's hope it's nothing) but given what's been happening lately, MAYBE its better to err on the side of caution, take a day off, and do some serious looking around, rather than wait till the janitors have to mop up another school full of blood and entrails? Perhaps?

For a website filled with libs who claim they hate seeing cops shoot people, Farkers sure have a hardon for seeing cops shoot people.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Had you laughing morons read the article (I know, right) you'd have discovered that the actual timeline went something like this:
Monday: Student arrested for bringing gun to school.
Monday night: Instagram post about targeting school made by student.
Tuesday: Student finds bullet on campus.
Tuesday: Students are discussing the Instagram post.

Now, maybe it's nothing (let's hope it's nothing) but given what's been happening lately, MAYBE its better to err on the side of caution, take a day off, and do some serious looking around, rather than wait till the janitors have to mop up another school full of blood and entrails? Perhaps?

For a website filled with libs who claim they hate seeing cops shoot people, Farkers sure have a hardon for seeing cops shoot people.


Had you read the same article better you'd have seen "According to police, the social media threat is believed to be separate from Monday's incident."
 
ansius
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I couldn't see a reference to a bullet in the article - just to a threatening snapchat post seen second hand and a previous incident earlier in the week.

Where was the bullet mentioned?
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Had you laughing morons read the article (I know, right) you'd have discovered that the actual timeline went something like this:
Monday: Student arrested for bringing gun to school.
Monday night: Instagram post about targeting school made by student.
Tuesday: Student finds bullet on campus.
Tuesday: Students are discussing the Instagram post.

Now, maybe it's nothing (let's hope it's nothing) but given what's been happening lately, MAYBE its better to err on the side of caution, take a day off, and do some serious looking around, rather than wait till the janitors have to mop up another school full of blood and entrails? Perhaps?

For a website filled with libs who claim they hate seeing cops shoot people, Farkers sure have a hardon for seeing cops shoot people.


Had you read the article better you'd have read "In Tuesday's letter, Markwardt said that Monday at 7:47 p.m., he received a report of a threatening statement that was rumored to be posted on Snapchat."
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ansius: I couldn't see a reference to a bullet in the article - just to a threatening snapchat post seen second hand and a previous incident earlier in the week.

Where was the bullet mentioned?

Where was the bullet mentioned?


In the premarital sixth paragraph, akshully
 
TWX
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: TWX: Jeebus Saves: fnordfocus: edmo: Good job

I'm glad someone is school administration is being reasonable.

In my day, they would have expelled the student for being in the same bathroom as the bullet, done nothing about the actual issue, and then tried to coverup the shooting.

And no, that's not hyperbole. I know totally uninvolved people were expelled for peeing in the vicinity of someone who had weed. And "zero-tolerance" was pretty much the rule back then.

[colleendilen.com image 460x385]

Seems like the word was used properly to my view.

Totally not hyperbole.


Prior to Columbine, I could believe a firearm discharge at a school that didn't result in injury or assault in the threatening-sense being subject to cover-up, depending on who the student was, the connections that the offending student's parents had, what sort of reputation the school was trying to maintain, and how widely it was witnessed.

Columbine was not the only mass-shooting by students during the school day, but it was the first one that the media latched onto.  There was a shift in how that sort of violence was perceived, despite there having been a century and a half of school-shootings beforehand.

So yeah, could see there having been a day when a school would have tried to hush-up something that hadn't resulted in injury.
 
BeerboBaggins
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Had you laughing morons read the article (I know, right) you'd have discovered that the actual timeline went something like this:
Monday: Student arrested for bringing gun to school.
Monday night: Instagram post about targeting school made by student.
Tuesday: Student finds bullet on campus.
Tuesday: Students are discussing the Instagram post.

Now, maybe it's nothing (let's hope it's nothing) but given what's been happening lately, MAYBE its better to err on the side of caution, take a day off, and do some serious looking around, rather than wait till the janitors have to mop up another school full of blood and entrails? Perhaps?

For a website filled with libs who claim they hate seeing cops shoot people, Farkers sure have a hardon for seeing cops shoot people.


Not quite.

Last week - The 18 year old student reportedly( and I say reportedly because this was reported second hand by a student, it was seen directly at the time by the admins) made threats during Spring Break that he was going to shoot people

Monday - A student found a bullet in the bathroom.
- That student reported it to the resource officer and the administrator.
-They were able to figure out who the kid was.
-The school locked down
-The kid was arrested.
-School at the High School was cancelled.
-The middle school stayed open after a brief lockdown but was filled with police for the rest of the day. The middle school is directly behind the high school. They were worried about the logistics of sending home all the middle schoolers that early in the day where some may not have parents home yet (middle school starts in 6th grade at West G).

Tuesday- All West G schools are closed while police investigate and talk to staff.
 
BeerboBaggins
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BeerboBaggins: Gyrfalcon: Had you laughing morons read the article (I know, right) you'd have discovered that the actual timeline went something like this:
Monday: Student arrested for bringing gun to school.
Monday night: Instagram post about targeting school made by student.
Tuesday: Student finds bullet on campus.
Tuesday: Students are discussing the Instagram post.

Now, maybe it's nothing (let's hope it's nothing) but given what's been happening lately, MAYBE its better to err on the side of caution, take a day off, and do some serious looking around, rather than wait till the janitors have to mop up another school full of blood and entrails? Perhaps?

For a website filled with libs who claim they hate seeing cops shoot people, Farkers sure have a hardon for seeing cops shoot people.

Not quite.

Last week - The 18 year old student reportedly( and I say reportedly because this was reported second hand by a student, it was seen directly at the time by the admins) made threats during Spring Break that he was going to shoot people

Monday - A student found a bullet in the bathroom.
- That student reported it to the resource officer and the administrator.
-They were able to figure out who the kid was.
-The school locked down
-The kid was arrested.
-School at the High School was cancelled.
-The middle school stayed open after a brief lockdown but was filled with police for the rest of the day. The middle school is directly behind the high school. They were worried about the logistics of sending home all the middle schoolers that early in the day where some may not have parents home yet (middle school starts in 6th grade at West G).

Tuesday- All West G schools are closed while police investigate and talk to staff.


*Not seen by admins
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Maybe someone was trying to shoot through a school and didn't use a powerful enough revolver.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TWX: Prior to Columbine, I could believe a firearm discharge at a school that didn't result in injury or assault in the threatening-sense being subject to cover-up, depending on who the student was, the connections that the offending student's parents had, what sort of reputation the school was trying to maintain, and how widely it was witnessed.

Columbine was not the only mass-shooting by students during the school day, but it was the first one that the media latched onto.  There was a shift in how that sort of violence was perceived, despite there having been a century and a half of school-shootings beforehand.

So yeah, could see there having been a day when a school would have tried to hush-up something that hadn't resulted in injury.


I graduated high school in the early 1990's, so yeah. Administration was all about keeping everything "under control." There were brief memorial statements for a few students who died in DUI incidents, but it felt like everyone understood we weren't allowed to openly talk stuff like suicides or the student who was murdered (outside of school).
 
ansius
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: ansius: I couldn't see a reference to a bullet in the article - just to a threatening snapchat post seen second hand and a previous incident earlier in the week.

Where was the bullet mentioned?

In the premarital sixth paragraph, akshully

Where was the bullet mentioned?

In the premarital sixth paragraph, akshully


ah yeah, there it is:

""We continue to work with law enforcement to unravel details related to yesterday's discovery by administrators and our School Resource Officer of a gun in West Geauga High School. I will be forever grateful to the student who found a bullet and reported his discovery to the SRO," West Geauga Local Schools Superintendent Richard Markwardt said on Tuesday in a letter to parents and guardians. "I am also thankful for the swift actions of administrators and law enforcement who quickly tracked down and arrested a student with a gun in his possession.""
 
callmeox
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The mom of the student who found the bullet spoke at a school board meeting Monday night. Apparently admin sent the kid back to class after he reported the finding. Since he was late to class, the teacher made him explain in front of the class why he was late and I believe the kid with the gun was in that class . This all happened around first period and they didn't yoink the kid with the gun from class until later.

The way that admin handled it they are lucky that he didn't have a chance to shoot anybody.
 
