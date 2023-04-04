 Skip to content
(NBC 15 Madison)   Apparently you CAN get pregnant from attending a professional baseball game. Who knew?   (nbc15.com) divider line
12
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, they are Brewers fans, so...
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/congrats I guess
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got pregnant at an MLB game and all I got was this lousy gift basket from A-Rod.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm 90% sure you can also do that at a high school football game in the South too, but congrats!

The couple returned to the ballpark Monday for opening day, this time, with a baby in tow.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, no balls involved.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"We had kind of spent about $20,000 - well, over $20,000 - trying to get pregnant, unsuccessfully," Cassie Murphy said.

Fark user imageView Full Size

For more handy financial advice, check out my blog.
 
hoohoodilly
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

JustHereForThePics: Well, they are Brewers fans, so...


Hey, they outscored the mighty Mets, 19-0, in the first 2 games of the series, so...

/Lifelong Brewers fan
//Still waiting to win a 50/50
///Happy for the lovely couple
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
There are videos on the 'tubes that show couples trying to get pregnant at the ballpark the old fashioned way (or were bored).

This is not one of them.
 
ghostfacekillahrabbit
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
is it possible to get pregnant without intercourse?
Youtube cApn8Ff2CwY
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: "We had kind of spent about $20,000 - well, over $20,000 - trying to get pregnant, unsuccessfully," Cassie Murphy said.

[Fark user image 300x521]
For more handy financial advice, check out my blog.


Handy advice? Are you a master baster?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Family Guy Courtside
Youtube Da7zExnrHHY
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Hey, no balls involved.


They had previously spent over $20,000 in fertility treatment.
You'd think the doctors wouldn't take advantage of them like that.

/weird thing is they still ended up with a Foster baby.
 
