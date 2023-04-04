 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   I cannot improve upon this headline. It must be seen to be believed   (wtaj.com) divider line
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But was the dead deer in the school bus?

It appears the dead deer was in the trunk of a car and then he stole a bus after hos car, with the dead deer inside got stuck
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Court records have listed Saunders as having lived in both Steelton and Port Saint Lucie, Florida."

You can take the man out of Florida, but you can't take Florida out of the man.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
York county?

York county.

/sigh
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok.  That's a bad day.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, agree subby. I've been trying to think how it could be spiced up, but you really cant. Maybe substitute "dead deer" for "venison"? I dunno
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw the headline... I don't believe it. I read the article... Pennsyltucky.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course, it's Vinny's son
 
Vhale [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby did NOT lie. Damn.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
but did the pigs shoot the dog.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doh!

A deer?
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: Of course, it's Vinny's son


so you're saying it's some kind of yute?
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, subby, when you're right, you're right.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: York county?

York county.

/sigh


With a special assist from Florida Man.
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vilesithknight: Yeah, agree subby. I've been trying to think how it could be spiced up, but you really cant. Maybe substitute "dead deer" for "venison"? I dunno


Dead deer vs live boy?
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police say Saunders admitted to taking the bus earlier in the day after crashing the BMW, and claimed the dead deer was for garden fertilizer.

Sometimes you have to wait for the end of the article for it all to make sense. This is not that article.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tintar: Summoner101: Of course, it's Vinny's son

so you're saying it's some kind of yute?


Oh deer.  Way to buck the pun!

/youths
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tintar: but did the pigs shoot the dog.


The Aristocrats!
 
alltim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(State or municipality) police arrest (adjective) man after (vehicle) stolen with (adjective) (noun) inside.

Its like the mad libs of headlines asserted itself as reality.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
im.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
El Brujo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But was it in front of a daycare?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This explains everything:

Court records have listed Saunders as having lived in both Steelton and Port Saint Lucie, Florida.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: "Court records have listed Saunders as having lived in both Steelton and Port Saint Lucie, Florida."

You can take the man out of Florida, but you can't take Florida out of the man.


That Florida Man is out there, it can't be bargained with, it can't be reasoned with, it doesn't feel pity or remorse or fear, and it absolutely will not stop... EVER, until he is dead!
 
BoneSmuggler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh. I didn't even know my dad had been released from prison. Sounds like he's back at it. Goddammit though, I love venison stew.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<--- FREE DEER
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
El Brujo: But was it in front of a daycare?

Why do you think it was in the bus? He had to get it to the daycare somehow...
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tintar: Summoner101: Of course, it's Vinny's son

so you're saying it's some kind of yute?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bayoukitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guarantee you that headline will be the highlight of that journalist's career. *golf clap*
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*Reads headline*

What.....The.....Fark....?!
 
Olthoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who doesn't want a dead deer as garden fertilizer? Home Depot probably has a few in stock for Spring Black Friday.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The Aristocrats!"
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have reached peak internet, folks.

Everyone go home. Shut it down.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He could explain the dead deer, but not his nudity?
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have questions.  During the initial stop the troopers saw a dead deer in the trunk of the car, then the first chase ensued.  They find a dead deer in the bus after the second chase? Did he circle back and retrieve his dear between chases? Fortuitously stumble upon another such bounty while running through the woods after beaching his erstwhile dead deer transport?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had heard a similar story taking place in Southern Oregon, in a pickup/camper combo, but the suspect was caught in flagrante delicto, and his response to the trooper was "Just kill me now."
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZMugg: He could explain the dead deer, but not his nudity?


"And the senator, while insisting he was not intoxicated, could not explain his nudity."

Nice one!
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Another One Rides The Bus"
/cue Freddy Mercury
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
BINGO! Never thought I'd get the O that stands for One guy abandoning a BMW, running through two sets of woods, stealing a school bus with an ancillary deer being used for garden fertilizer. And nekked for the running portion.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

alltim: [th.bing.com image 321x180]


Dammit.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Social Justice Warlock: "Another One Rides The Bus"
/cue Freddy Mercury


s/b "Another One Rides the Buck"
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Had heard a similar story taking place in Southern Oregon, in a pickup/camper combo, but the suspect was caught in flagrante delicto, and his response to the trooper was "Just kill me now."


In a perfect world, the trooper's name would be Bernardo Gui.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Dead deer garden fertilizer. Huh. And here I've been using manure and mulch. Silly me.
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Social Justice Warlock: "Another One Rides The Bus"
/cue Freddy Mercury

s/b "Another One Rides the Buck"


You lose the rhyme but you gain the trophy dear
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Social Justice Warlock: Billy Liar: Social Justice Warlock: "Another One Rides The Bus"
/cue Freddy Mercury

s/b "Another One Rides the Buck"

You lose the rhyme but you gain the trophy dear


*deer
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: "Court records have listed Saunders as having lived in both Steelton and Port Saint Lucie, Florida."

You can take the man out of Florida, but you can't take Florida out of the man.


My first thought was that this must be a Florida man somehow.
 
jtown
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Gleaming the TimeCube: Police say Saunders admitted to taking the bus earlier in the day after crashing the BMW, and claimed the dead deer was for garden fertilizer.

Sometimes you have to wait for the end of the article for it all to make sense. This is not that article.


The dead deer definitely wasn't for sex.  No, sir.  Not for sex at all.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Gleaming the TimeCube: Police say Saunders admitted to taking the bus earlier in the day after crashing the BMW, and claimed the dead deer was for garden fertilizer.

Sometimes you have to wait for the end of the article for it all to make sense. This is not that article.


F@k me, I might have to actually RTFA
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Why did my brain automatically replace the word "deer" with the word "hooker"?  Have I been on Fark too much?
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The cops stopped a vehicle with a Florida tag. Then things got weird. What's new?
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I think it's nice that they used the word "nude."  "Naked" is so crass.
 
