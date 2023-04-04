 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Caption this artist selling his wares   (pbs.twimg.com) divider line
4
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Original:
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
"A regular Pi-cat-so!"
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Air Lick for Snowey!  He was a good friend... Good mouser! Sharp claws! An eye for the ladies BUT HIS BREATH WAS HORRIBLE!  AND HE'D EMPTY THE LITTERBOX JUST TRYING TO COVER ONE TURD!
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
MR TEE: I like this one. One cat goes one way, and the other cat goes the other way.
FLUFFY: One's going east, and the other is going west. So what?
MR. TEE: And this guy's saying, "Whaddaya want from me?"
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

