(Law and Crime)   Spare the prod, spoil the child   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
24
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The children should have been allowed to stick that electric cattle prod up his ass before the police hauled him off.
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cattle prod use on humans is restricted to IT personnel.
 
TWX
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: Cattle prod use on humans is restricted to IT personnel.


...by IT personnel... or on IT personnel?
 
sheilanagig
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I bet he's never tried it on anybody his own size. Those types run away from anything that looks like it might be a fair fight.
 
I won a math debate
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

TWX: Flowery Twats: Cattle prod use on humans is restricted to IT personnel.

...by IT personnel... or on IT personnel?


Yes
 
MythDragon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

TWX: Flowery Twats: Cattle prod use on humans is restricted to IT personnel.

...by IT personnel... or on IT personnel?


For IT personnel to use on other IT personnel. How many times do I need to tell you, Jerry, you gotta test the goddamn backups? And that is the last farking time you run an unproven patch on the production server.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
syzygy whizz
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
...and here I thought MY mother was bad for using a Fli-back paddle as a spanking stick.
Count your blessings, I guess.
 
anuran
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The Bible talks about tying millstones around necks and sinking in the sea....
 
TWX
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

MythDragon: TWX: Flowery Twats: Cattle prod use on humans is restricted to IT personnel.

...by IT personnel... or on IT personnel?

For IT personnel to use on other IT personnel. How many times do I need to tell you, Jerry, you gotta test the goddamn backups? And that is the last farking time you run an unproven patch on the production server.


At a prior job, they decided to migrate Folder Redirection to a new server cluster.  It was only after doing this that they realized that Folder Redirection had been broken for more than six months and everyone had been working off of their locally-cached files on their devices, the old cluster was not accessible for some reason.  And the person the did the file transfer from the old cluster to the new one failed to preserve attributes, so the timestamps updated.

With updated timestamps on a now-accessible cluster, the devices compared the files cached locally to what was on the server cluster, decided that the cluster was the more-current version, and promptly deleted or overwrote everything that was new within the last six months.  We had staff lose their masters' and doctorate theses.  We had massive loss of grades as all of the local records from the local gradebook software that many were still using predated the start of the school year.  It was a massive disaster.

And the ID10T that did it had enough patronage that not only did he not get fired, but he was celebrated for fixing a handful of staffers' devices in recovering files for some of those who were doing theses or dissertations.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Cartman sings "O Holy Night "
Youtube 1p0ptkrc844
 
TWX
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

TWX: MythDragon: TWX: Flowery Twats: Cattle prod use on humans is restricted to IT personnel.

...by IT personnel... or on IT personnel?

For IT personnel to use on other IT personnel. How many times do I need to tell you, Jerry, you gotta test the goddamn backups? And that is the last farking time you run an unproven patch on the production server.

At a prior job, they decided to migrate Folder Redirection to a new server cluster.  It was only after doing this that they realized that Folder Redirection had been broken for more than six months and everyone had been working off of their locally-cached files on their devices, the old cluster was not accessible for some reason.  And the person the did the file transfer from the old cluster to the new one failed to preserve attributes, so the timestamps updated.

With updated timestamps on a now-accessible cluster, the devices compared the files cached locally to what was on the server cluster, decided that the cluster was the more-current version, and promptly deleted or overwrote everything that was new within the last six months.  We had staff lose their masters' and doctorate theses.  We had massive loss of grades as all of the local records from the local gradebook software that many were still using predated the start of the school year.  It was a massive disaster.

And the ID10T that did it had enough patronage that not only did he not get fired, but he was celebrated for fixing a handful of staffers' devices in recovering files for some of those who were doing theses or dissertations.


I should add, I started referring to it as "folder misdirection," and fortunately for me I was running a linux box as my primary computer, and distrustful of this sort of technology I was not using those directories that were participating in this process on the Winidows laptop.  So I was basically unscathed.
 
bobbifleckman [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
He just can't believe his hypnotic and terrifying eyes weren't enough to force submission of all who crossed his path. Feeling impotent, he resorted to torture.

I hope everyone in jail knew this, when he arrived.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Oh, so there is a limit to what parents can do to children.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Klyukva: Oh, so there is a limit to what parents can do to children.


Where are you going with this statement?
 
Klyukva
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ace in your face: Klyukva: Oh, so there is a limit to what parents can do to children.

Where are you going with this statement?


It's legal for parents to discipline children in ways that would be criminal offenses if done to a dog.
 
MellowMauiMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ace in your face: Klyukva: Oh, so there is a limit to what parents can do to children.

Where are you going with this statement?


I'm glad my father didn't have one of these sonofabiatches. His daily beatings with his belt were enough to scar my soul, you can bet.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Earlier, with the Prods-Я-Us Salesman of the Month:

"It shouldn't damage the bastard unless its skin is thinner than ours. But it will give him a little incentive."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
donotdoit
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Klyukva: Oh, so there is a limit to what parents can do to children.


Yes, but you can't let them know. I put on a crazy front. So I never had to hit them. Because they were convinced that if they pushed me over to the edge to hitting them, I might actually kill them. So don't push me.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What do we do with DEV, TEST and UAT?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

donotdoit: Klyukva: Oh, so there is a limit to what parents can do to children.

Yes, but you can't let them know. I put on a crazy front. So I never had to hit them. Because they were convinced that if they pushed me over to the edge to hitting them, I might actually kill them. So don't push me.


It's so odd, because neither of my parents ever laid a hand on me, and I respected, honored, and obeyed them until the day they died. And me and both my sisters grew up mostly sane, in respectable careers, and my sister is raising five of her own, all decent respectable kids themselves.

It's so strange when I read about people who were beaten by their parents or threatened their kids into obeying. I never have understood why anyone needed to do that.
 
