(AZ Family)   If you've just fatally shot someone, don't hang out at the crime scene pretending to be a concerned bystander picking up shell casings as souvenirs   (azfamily.com) divider line
BunchaRubes
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My girlfriend picked up shell casings from guns fired after my father died.

21 of them, in fact.  The Old Guard even helped her find a few of them.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
However, he said he didn't own any guns and believed someone else had placed him in his car.

Wot?
 
Caelistis
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ, use a brass catcher like you put a little forethought in to it!
 
TWX
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: My girlfriend picked up shell casings from guns fired after my father died.

21 of them, in fact.  The Old Guard even helped her find a few of them.


Now you have me wondering...  When I was a kid I used some empty rifle shell casings as bing-card markers at school (it was a different time obviously), I can't remember where I'd gotten them, but we did yard-saling a lot when I was young.  I wonder if they had been from a 21-gun salute at some point prior.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Caelistis: Jesus Christ, use a brass catcher like you put a little forethought in to it!


I bought one of those a couple decades ago and it was less of a pain in the ass to pick up the brass than use that goddam thing.  They never work like they're supposed to.  You know, like white people.
 
TWX
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Caelistis: Jesus Christ, use a brass catcher like you put a little forethought in to it!


...or just use a revolver?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Caelistis: Jesus Christ, use a brass catcher like you put a little forethought in to it!


Use a cheap Saturday Night Special revolver instead and keep the Glock tucked in your pants in case shiat goes sideways.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If you don't make yourself obvious like this, the chances of getting caught are much smaller, dumbass.
 
