(CNN) Hero Ruby Bridges again wins a fight to enter an elementary school   (cnn.com) divider line
36
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aw those poor fascists :(
 
Me so thorny
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not ancient history. She is 68:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ruby_Bridges
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fact that there was any question proves how f*cked up and repugnant Florida's asshole law is. F*ck Desantis and all his pathetic lackeys.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Review board to be fired and replaced by DeSantis lackeys in 3... 2... 1...
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  

*Disney laughs maniacally*
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yep. Every shiathead claiming that teaching factual history is "making white kids feel guilty" is projecting. They know they're racist farks, they've almost certainly done hideously racist shiat, and some neglected part of them knows that they should feel farking bad about it.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"I mean geez guys, I know we need to get stuff that makes us look racist hidden but can you try to be a little less bloody obvious?"
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
LOL, "it could teach students that white people hate black people."

No, I'm pretty sure reality has already taught them that, unless their parents aren't racist farkwads. This being Floriduh, I'm guessing the chances of that are roughly 50/50.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

like Claudette Colvin, Obama is confused.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I thought these "real" 'Murkans just lurve Norman Rockwell?

tampabay.comView Full Size
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Shouldn't that be great-grandchildren or great-great-grandchildren?
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
it could teach students that "White people hate Black people,"

Someone is afraid to look into the mirror.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The parent who filed the complaint was invited to speak to the committee but did not attend Monday's meeting, the school district said.

And a coward to boot.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The school should ban the complaining parent from the campus unless there is an emergency with his/her child.
 
jumac
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Why is it am not surprised the parent who want it removed didn't show up for the meeting.  That right there tells me it was more about not wanting her kids to know being racist is bad and that its ok to be a racist sob.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

If we're talking politicians connected to the civil rights movement, how about the late Senator John Lewis?
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

FTA: The parent who filed the complaint was invited to speak to the committee but did not attend Monday's meeting, the school district said.

The parent knew they were racist and didn't want to show themselves publicly.

Amazing one parent complaining caused all this turmoil. Thanks DeathSentence.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Obama had that one hung in the White House
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

The pic represents the progress of black *women.*
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The film came under scrutiny last month when a parent at North Shore Elementary School filed a complaint, objecting to the movie's use of slurs and arguing it could teach students that "White people hate Black people,"

In some parts of America, those of us in the Black community would call this teaching the truth. We know it's not all White people, but intuition honed over generations in the US has allowed us to have good insight on who fits the bill.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

What a disgusting and disrespectful meme to post, considering the *55* black women who served in Congress and paved the way let miss Diet Republican occupy the office of VP.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Ok; the Obama reference threw me.
 
austerity101 [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Yeah but it's not all white people, so therefore we can't ever teach about racism. Because it's not fair to the white people who aren't racist, you see.

/s
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Whatever you personally think of Harris.   She is the elected Vice-President of the United States.   I've seen that meme (or something very similar) about the time of the 2020 election or shortly after.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ya-but, heritage not hate, y'all
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Yes. In a sane world, the parent would be told "You're the only person in the district who has complained about this. Your complaint will be logged and given the attention it merits. Thank you  for communicating your concerns to the district."
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

About that.  Click through to the first article on the subject.

The parent, whose name is redacted in the copy of the complaint shared with CNN, wrote that the movie is not appropriate for second graders and would be better suited for an eighth grade American history class. The parent objected in part to racial slurs used in the film, depictions of a child placing a noose around a doll's neck and characters threatening a hanging.

Material like that isn't suitable for kids that are 7-8 years old.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


One of those photos that hits me the same way it did the first time I saw it, no matter how many times I see it
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

They wouldn't like the rendition on the right either.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dryknife [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Was Randy Quaid in that?
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Material like that isn't suitable for kids that are 7-8 years old.


I bet Ruby Bridges felt it was inappropriate. If she could deal with it, i think our little snowflakes will live through seeing it on TV. It's not like they don't see worse when their dad watches Cable.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

There was a white mother who tried to get Michelle Obama's biography banned because it made her white daughter feel bad about herself.
So many biographies about amazing people who did great things to potentially make someone feel bad about themselves, and this woman chooses the biography about the first black First Lady.
Racist as shiat.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

I don't know, but he better start that reactor.
 
MBooda
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Her?
Forrest Gump - George wallace
Youtube v9lLVCymfPY
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.