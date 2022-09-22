 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS News)   And now, the Alvin Bragg post-arraignment press conference and pizza party thread   (cbsnews.com) divider line
111
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

1177 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 04 Apr 2023 at 3:28 PM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



111 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Captain Orr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I hope it isn't Hawaiian Pizza.
 
hammettman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Letting TFG go back to MAL?
 
Don Cherry's tailor
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
almost first
 
odinsposse
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

hammettman: Letting TFG go back to MAL?


The fact that our legal system regularly says "Well he's rich so we can trust him to behave himself" is a glaring flaw.
 
mudesi
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
We won't get height and weight, will we?  If so, I'll take 5'11" and 274.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Cheeto just posted a pic of the judge's daughter to social media.

Haul him back in and put a gag order on him and charge him with intimidation and obstruction crimes.
 
Halfabee64 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Captain Orr: I hope it isn't Hawaiian Pizza.


Futurama: pineapple pizza
Youtube EdVjNv2n-wo
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: We won't get height and weight, will we?  If so, I'll take 5'11" and 274.


His idiotic fundraising email with faux mugshot is claiming 6'5"..

Pathetic.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: We won't get height and weight, will we?  If so, I'll take 5'11" and 274.


How much is that in mushrooms and yeti pubes?
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
40 degree day
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Where's the link to the actual indictment? I want to read it for myself.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Has the unsealed indictment been posted anywhere yet??

The NY AG website is unresponsive and teh googles got nothin' yet.
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

hammettman: Letting TFG go back to MAL?


It isn't like he can hide. He's fairly recognizable.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Little Italy is right there.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Captain Orr: I hope it isn't Hawaiian Pizza.


Reported.
 
Captain Orr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Has the unsealed indictment been posted anywhere yet??

The NY AG website is unresponsive and teh googles got nothin' yet.


NYT just says "34 counts of falsifying business records" and that they're all class E (lowest) felonies w/ a max sentence of 4y each.
 
MattytheMouse
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

hammettman: Letting TFG go back to MAL?


NY State's bail reform laws pretty much guaranteed that outcome.
 
red230
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Congratulations on having the integrity necessary for doing your job. It's something that seems to be sorely lacking in your particular line of work. May what you did today set an example and inspire many others to follow in your footsteps.
 
hershy799
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm stuck in a work event, will someone please let me know if he indicates when the documents will be accessible? Otherwise IDGAF about the sideshow
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: Captain Orr: I hope it isn't Hawaiian Pizza.

[YouTube video: Futurama: pineapple pizza]


Pineapple by itself isn't good. But pineapple, jalapeños, and bacon pizza is awesome. Sweet, savory, salty, and spicy all in one.
 
Smashed Hat
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Trump pleads not guilty to 34 counts in Manhattan courtroom

Never before has a president been not guilty of so many counts! He's the most not guilty president ever!
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Has the unsealed indictment been posted anywhere yet??

The NY AG website is unresponsive and teh googles got nothin' yet.


Someone on CNN has a copy of it and is reading it.
 
wxboy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

odinsposse: hammettman: Letting TFG go back to MAL?

The fact that our legal system regularly says "Well he's rich so we can trust him to behave himself" is a glaring flaw.


Unless they were going to deny bail or whatnot, letting him go back to MAL realistically isn't any different than him staying at Trump Tower in NYC. Any bad thing he's going to do, he can do from pretty much anywhere; if not doing it personally he can get someone to do it for him. As a result, there's no reason not to let him go back to Florida while his legal team delays the trial for years.

That's just the way it is. It's less about him being rich (or "rich") than it is him being unable to easily disappear, because of who he is. He's not able to be that guy from Maryland who was on the lam for 3 weeks, either because of his fame or because of his vanity and narcissism and need for public adoration.
 
Tymast
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
send him to the bigly house
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Considering the stress he's under, his terrible physical shape, and his awful diet, this kind of does seem like a good time to ask Trump what he wants on his Tombstone.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: markie_farkie: Has the unsealed indictment been posted anywhere yet??

The NY AG website is unresponsive and teh googles got nothin' yet.

Someone on CNN has a copy of it and is reading it.


I get the feeling that's going to take a while.
 
kliq [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Pizza party? How apropos.

assets.goodereader.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Has the unsealed indictment been posted anywhere yet??

The NY AG website is unresponsive and teh googles got nothin' yet.


Just saw this on Mastodon.
https://www.manhattanda.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/Donald-J.-Trump-Indictment.pdf
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

xanadian: mrshowrules: markie_farkie: Has the unsealed indictment been posted anywhere yet??

The NY AG website is unresponsive and teh googles got nothin' yet.

Someone on CNN has a copy of it and is reading it.

I get the feeling that's going to take a while.


each cheque, invoice, record is a separate criminal count
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: hammettman: Letting TFG go back to MAL?

It isn't like he can hide. He's fairly recognizable.


And if he tries to leave, his SS detail has to report that they're going, and where. He's hardly a "flight risk".
 
Murkanen
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: We won't get height and weight, will we?  If so, I'll take 5'11" and 274.


Someone in the other thread reported 6'1 and 270.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: [Fark user image 425x419]
[Fark user image 425x615]
[Fark user image 425x662]
[Fark user image 425x350]


Nice trolling there, mousy.
 
Artist
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Looking at the TFG pics....he ain't quite right....like he ever was....but....it won't surprise me that when he has his MAL speech or posts to TS or Twitter.....it's gonna be really weird. Even for him.

No pizza here-fried chicken, cole slaw, french fries 'n Blue Coat G+Ts.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Don't worry dad I threatened the judge's daughter, you'll get off no problem." -text Donald received during the arraignment
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: [Banana pepper pizza]


For future reference, internet instructions on how to make a "bacon weave" can be adapted to make yourself a hat.
 
MattytheMouse
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: hammettman: Letting TFG go back to MAL?

It isn't like he can hide. He's fairly recognizable.


One can only hope it ends like this. 
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

odinsposse: hammettman: Letting TFG go back to MAL?

The fact that our legal system regularly says "Well he's rich so we can trust him to behave himself" is a glaring flaw.


Well, it's not like he's going to reoffend while he's out.  How many porn stars do you think he's nailing?
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: [Fark user image 425x419]
[Fark user image 425x615]
[Fark user image 425x662]
[Fark user image 425x350]


is this a variant of the Lettuce Challenge?
 
hershy799
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: markie_farkie: Has the unsealed indictment been posted anywhere yet??

The NY AG website is unresponsive and teh googles got nothin' yet.

Just saw this on Mastodon.
https://www.manhattanda.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/Donald-J.-Trump-Indictment.pdf


THANK YOU!
 
Geotpf
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

odinsposse: hammettman: Letting TFG go back to MAL?

The fact that our legal system regularly says "Well he's rich so we can trust him to behave himself" is a glaring flaw.


The point of pre-trial detention is to prevent flight and for no other reason.  It would be very hard to make the argument that there is a flight risk of somebody running for President.  IE, Trump is doing the opposite of hiding.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Captain Orr: I hope it isn't Hawaiian Pizza.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
34 Felonies, governor of his home state says he won't honor extradition requests, owns private planes, has foreign leaders that will undoubtedly offerel him asylum if asked.

No mugshot. Defeat, from the hands of victory.
 
abbarach
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: [Fark user image 425x419]
[Fark user image 425x615]
[Fark user image 425x662]
[Fark user image 425x350]


At this time you cannot get a fair trial from the pizza with banana peppers, since you have publicly spoken about your dislike of banana peppers.  You should therefor seek an alternate, unprejudiced pizza.
 
kliq [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Murkanen: Billy Bathsalt: We won't get height and weight, will we?  If so, I'll take 5'11" and 274.

Someone in the other thread reported 6'1 and 270.


THOSE ARE GREAT STATS. SIMILAR TO BROCK LESNAR. THE BEAST, THEY CALL HIM. THE BEAST INCARNATE. SOUNDS LIKE A MEXICAN DISH. BEAST INCARNATE. THAT'S WHY WE NEED BIG WALL....BIG WALL TO KEEP THE BEASTS OUT.

hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So did the judge set a court date for the trial to start?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

odinsposse: hammettman: Letting TFG go back to MAL?

The fact that our legal system regularly says "Well he's rich so we can trust him to behave himself" is a glaring flaw.


The fact that the legal system normally says "you're poor so you must stay in Rikers" is a glaring flaw.

/yes I want cash bail reform
//no, TFG shouldn't be in held in a cell awaiting trial on non violent financial crimes
///neither should anyone else of course
 
Displayed 50 of 111 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.