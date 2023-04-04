 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   So you forgot a lighter in your pocket before you threw the laundry in the dryer, what's the worst that could haHOLY CRAP   (au.news.yahoo.com) divider line
42
    More: Scary, Lighter, Washing machine, Google Play, Instagram, Aussie, Clothes dryer, Facebook, App store  
•       •       •

1221 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Apr 2023 at 1:35 PM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Winner of the Luckiest Bastard of the Year award right there.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We got a second hand dryer from my brother in law that he got from a customer that needed a different plug to work in our house, no biggie my father in law coukd do it, so we pulled off the back of the dryer and I can't remember if it was one or two 22 long rifle cartridges we found, as in brass, primer, bullet and propelent
 
nytmare
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Have you ever tossed a lighter into a fire? fwoooomp!

/don't
//be far away from it when you do
///keep an ambulance on standby
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So if I want to blow up a woke laundry that ahs a rainbow flag outside it just leave a lighter in my pants pocket? Got it. - MAGA Domestic Terrorist
 
Toxophil
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
mobileimages.lowes.comView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
WTF are they putting in their lighters?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This is gonna replace bricks in all those YouTube videos.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Harlem Shake Washing Machine
Youtube rgg1WUJhUc4
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
How could the butane from one lighter cause that kind of explosion? Maybe it started leaking and created the perfect conditions for an air fuel bomb in the enclosed space of the dryer
/cue Petula Clark's Downtown
 
chitownmike
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

stuffy: WTF are they putting in their lighters?


Yeah, I have doubts about this. Have left many lighters in the laundry
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
danvon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I assume that the lighter in question used a 20 gallon propane tank.
 
dryknife [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Wow. That's way worse than using dish soap in the washing machine instead of laundry detergent
 
Kalyco Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I used to do that all the time. What the hell kind of lighter was this?!
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

berylman: How could the butane from one lighter cause that kind of explosion? Maybe it started leaking and created the perfect conditions for an air fuel bomb in the enclosed space of the dryer
/cue Petula Clark's Downtown


Further on in the article they talk about batteries. Maybe it was actually a vape pen?  Although it seems big for that too.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: Winner of the Luckiest Bastard of the Year award right there.


5 seconds. I counted it. Holy farking shiat!
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's was previously reported as a lighter refill cannister, not sure why this one article is different
 
Kalyco Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's worth remembering that Euro washer/dryer combos are a little different and more efficient than their american counterparts: less water, more spinny. But Euros smoke like fiends. It's pretty much the national sport in any Mediterranean country. You'd think their laundry would be familiar with lighters.
 
Mock26
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I am guessing that was not your standard Bic-style lighter. I have seen those explode, from a few feet away, and I doubt they have the force to blow out an entire storefront window like that.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

nytmare: Have you ever tossed a lighter into a fire? fwoooomp!

/don't
//be far away from it when you do
///keep an ambulance on standby


Yes, literally dozens of times, bic lighters use to be very cheap. It's not that dangerous, they usually blow about a 5ft fireball, and don't have enough push to blow the ash too far. Take the metal off the top first. Don't do it though kids!

berylman: How could the butane from one lighter cause that kind of explosion? Maybe it started leaking and created the perfect conditions for an air fuel bomb in the enclosed space of the dryer
/cue Petula Clark's Downtown

Yeah, that was my first thought. Bullshiat, that was just a disposable lighter. Maybe it's a gas dryer and it was leaking LP gas too. I've seen laundromats burn to the ground from that.
 
jtown
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

spongeboob: We got a second hand dryer from my brother in law that he got from a customer that needed a different plug to work in our house, no biggie my father in law coukd do it, so we pulled off the back of the dryer and I can't remember if it was one or two 22 long rifle cartridges we found, as in brass, primer, bullet and propelent


When I was in high school, one of the teachers had a glass eye.  According to another teacher, when he was a kid, he found a bullet and tried to fire it without a gun.  Put it in a vice, nail on the primer, hammer on the nail.  The rest writes itself.  That might have been BS but it kept most kids from screwing around with bullets.
 
Kalyco Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

nytmare: Have you ever tossed a lighter into a fire? fwoooomp!

/don't
//be far away from it when you do
///keep an ambulance on standby


Also throwing a full cheap lighter off a multi-story parking deck.

That last slashy is good advice no matter the occasion.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: I used to do that all the time. What the hell kind of lighter was this?!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/rgg1WUJhUc4?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


That video still make me laugh a lot more than it probably should.
 
Kar98
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yesterday's /r/unexpected, today's Fark's top submission, by way of Yahoo!
 
Kalyco Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: nytmare: Have you ever tossed a lighter into a fire? fwoooomp!

/don't
//be far away from it when you do
///keep an ambulance on standby

Yes, literally dozens of times, bic lighters use to be very cheap. It's not that dangerous, they usually blow about a 5ft fireball, and don't have enough push to blow the ash too far. Take the metal off the top first. Don't do it though kids!



Good thing I'm an adult supposedly.
 
Hermione_Granger
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The one thing Jason Bourne or Michael Bay never blew up.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

strathmeyer: It's was previously reported as a lighter refill cannister, not sure why this one article is different


That would make a lot more sense to me.

I'd think it would take a lot more than a lighter's worth of butane to create an explosion like that in a running dryer, especially a commercial one.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

nytmare: Have you ever tossed a lighter into a fire? fwoooomp!

/don't
//be far away from it when you do
///keep an ambulance on standby


One can throw those cheap Chinese lighters, the clear, colored plastic ones that you can take the metal cover off and make into a blowtorch, at a wall really hard and make an impressive fireball. Hell, using it normally can make an impressive fireball in your hand.

Those lighters are straight trash.

Bic never lets me down or explodes in your face.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mock26: I am guessing that was not your standard Bic-style lighter. I have seen those explode, from a few feet away, and I doubt they have the force to blow out an entire storefront window like that.


I think the other farker is probably right. A full lighter has an insane amount of potential energy (I've heard the old 1/4 stick saying) if it goes off with the right mix of air and gas. But it never goes off like that if you just toss it in a fire. However if you had forced induction of warm air into a enclosed space with the exhaust trapped up with lint... well maybe.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I've accidentally sent a Zippo thru the wash. Just had to air out the lighter afterward, no big badda boom ensued.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

spongeboob: We got a second hand dryer from my brother in law that he got from a customer that needed a different plug to work in our house, no biggie my father in law coukd do it, so we pulled off the back of the dryer and I can't remember if it was one or two 22 long rifle cartridges we found, as in brass, primer, bullet and propelent


The possibility of a dryer setting one off isn't zero, but it's pretty damn close. Hell, getting a firing pin to do the job is occasionally a challenge. And after they've had a soak in a washing machine?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

stuffy: WTF are they putting in their lighters?


Butane - what did you figure?  The problem is the butane doesn't have much of anywhere to go in a closed small environment.  Just like natural gas -  keep it spread out and thin?  Worse you're gonna get is a whoomp and some scorched hair/paint/etc.  Confine it in a small environment and spark it?  Mr. Torgue kaboom time
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jtown: According to another teacher, when he was a kid, he found a bullet and tried to fire it without a gun. Put it in a vice, nail on the primer, hammer on the nail.


I'm impressed someone that dumb made it to adulthood. Or maybe that was a turning point. I'd say it very much would be possible. Bullets have almost no energy fired that way. However that burning powder spray (much of it keeps burning in the barrel normally) easily could damage your eye to the point that it would need to be removed.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Toxophil: [mobileimages.lowes.com image 343x343]


I'd be surprised that one of those carries that much oomf. I'm guessing its a gas dryer and sort of a secondary explosion type thing? Busted open a commerical main running all their dryers, and had enough of a time for a pocket to build up for a residual spark to build up?

I mean sure, blowing out the front of the dryer i can see with a can of butane, blowing out the front of the laundromat is a whole other level.
 
Zizzowop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Was it a gas dryer? That may account for the blow back.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: spongeboob: We got a second hand dryer from my brother in law that he got from a customer that needed a different plug to work in our house, no biggie my father in law coukd do it, so we pulled off the back of the dryer and I can't remember if it was one or two 22 long rifle cartridges we found, as in brass, primer, bullet and propelent

The possibility of a dryer setting one off isn't zero, but it's pretty damn close. Hell, getting a firing pin to do the job is occasionally a challenge. And after they've had a soak in a washing machine?


How about an electrical arc setting it off from 220 voltage?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
We have older kids living with is and they don't do laundry on their own. Lazy bastards. So the wife and I wind up doing the laundry.

The rule in our house.

When putting dirty clothes in the laundry room, check your pockets. If you don't, whatever I find when I check them is ours.

This goes for money, vape pens, loose change, gummies, matches, credit cards, lighters, etc.

it's our fee for doing their laundry.

My biggest haul was a package of 420 gummies and once found a $20 bill.

and I do give back the credit cards and driver's licenses, ok and their money. But if I find any 420, it's mine.

Don't like it? Do you own laundry.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
LOL, a Bic won't even blow itself over. Take off the metal guard, light it, turn it upside down so the plastic catches on fire. Set it upright. It will burn slowly until the reservoir ruptures, then it will shoot out a small flame, then melt into almost nothingness. Source: young drunk me, who used to self destruct everyone's lighters just to be a prick.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Will It Blend? - Bic Lighters
Youtube Yx4QgK_xEfE
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That's why you shouldn't choose to do your wash at the Michael Bay Laundromat.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Zizzowop: Was it a gas dryer? That may account for the blow back.


I'm guessing a commercial laundromat (i'm not a plumber) has stuff a bit beyond what your house does, but you would be surprised how low the pressure in your gas line at your house is.

I mean don't do it, but you aren't going to blow your house up because you lit a burner and it didn't ignite, and you didn't catch it until 5 minutes later. Pressure from the main in a home is stepped down significantly at your regulator\meter, or in some places well prior to that. I'm talking like (again don't do this, don't play with NG) you can swap an appliance while its leaking without worrying about blowing your house up.

When you see those stories about an NG leak leveling a house, its a significant failure upstream, or a very long slow leak that does it.
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.