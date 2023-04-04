 Skip to content
(NOAA)   Having only dealt a major blow to Iowa and Arkansas last week, God seeks to finish the job today with 2023 Spring Storm II : Nature's Wrath Boogaloo. Seek shelter, Midwestern Farkers
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Okay, so it looks like at least up north it will be a one-two punch.


Fark user imageView Full Size


First supercells along and behind the warm front rising north, then probably a hellacious squall line in front of the cold front from the west. There are already supercells tracking into Illinois. The south will be a more conventional sweep from the west, but real danger there is the worst shear, energy transport and the dryline will come overnight--so we're talking very violent nocturnal tornadoes for the tri-state ArkLaTx region and up into MS. Rather unusual. Everything--winds, hail, torns---will be more intense that usual. Its odd to see these statistical lobes split with such intensity twice inside a week.
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It Begins...

spc.noaa.govView Full Size
 
jimmyjackfunk
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Our dispatch already let us know about today.  Plus wind gusts up to 55 where I'm at now, 70+ where I am possibly going.  God I muss pulling flatbed. These box trailers sure do have a lot of surface area.

/before anyone says something, yes I have enough sense to park this m'farker before I end up wheels up.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
People who live in the Midwest are stupid to live in a place with natural disasters. They should all move to some other state. They don't deserve our help.
(did I cover all the usual points?)
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
God must really hate bigotry.
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
More seriously, the tornadoes in Little Rock were in the yellow danger area on the NWS map. You don't have to be in the center of the avocado pit to be in danger.
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: People who live in the Midwest are stupid to live in a place with natural disasters. They should all move to some other state. They don't deserve our help.
(did I cover all the usual points?)


Call us cowards for being afraid of hurricanes, earthquakes, and wildfires.  That should cover it.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Okay, so it looks like at least up north it will be a one-two punch.


[Fark user image 850x593]

First supercells along and behind the warm front rising north, then probably a hellacious squall line in front of the cold front from the west. There are already supercells tracking into Illinois. The south will be a more conventional sweep from the west, but real danger there is the worst shear, energy transport and the dryline will come overnight--so we're talking very violent nocturnal tornadoes for the tri-state ArkLaTx region and up into MS. Rather unusual. Everything--winds, hail, torns---will be more intense that usual. Its odd to see these statistical lobes split with such intensity twice inside a week.


Why is it avoiding Kansas like the plague?
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: People who live in the Midwest are stupid to live in a place with natural disasters. They should all move to some other state. They don't deserve our help.
(did I cover all the usual points?)


A house I designed has been hit twice and still is habitable. Design for the weather and it is fine.

I would have preferred to have a hidey hole.  Backhoes are cheap and rock drills aren't much worse.
 
catmandu
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yup, it's April. We had some rain overnight and are expecting scattered thunderstorms this afternoon, with wind tomorrow. The worst of it should hold off for a while, which is good since it is election day and the fututre of Wisconsin is hanging on the Supreme Court election. Will we go back to the 1850's or will we go back to the 1900's-90's when we were respected for being forward thinkers who valued an educated and progressive citizenry?
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The term everyone is searching for is derecho.
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Farker Soze: Somacandra: Okay, so it looks like at least up north it will be a one-two punch.


[Fark user image 850x593]

First supercells along and behind the warm front rising north, then probably a hellacious squall line in front of the cold front from the west. There are already supercells tracking into Illinois. The south will be a more conventional sweep from the west, but real danger there is the worst shear, energy transport and the dryline will come overnight--so we're talking very violent nocturnal tornadoes for the tri-state ArkLaTx region and up into MS. Rather unusual. Everything--winds, hail, torns---will be more intense that usual. Its odd to see these statistical lobes split with such intensity twice inside a week.

Why is it avoiding Kansas like the plague?


The same reason everything else does. Trust me, I live there.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ever notice how religious bigots always blame teh gheyz, etc. for natural disasters but never consider the possibility that Jeebus could, in fact, be punishing them for their bigotry?
 
The5thElement
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Farker Soze: Somacandra: Okay, so it looks like at least up north it will be a one-two punch.


[Fark user image 850x593]

First supercells along and behind the warm front rising north, then probably a hellacious squall line in front of the cold front from the west. There are already supercells tracking into Illinois. The south will be a more conventional sweep from the west, but real danger there is the worst shear, energy transport and the dryline will come overnight--so we're talking very violent nocturnal tornadoes for the tri-state ArkLaTx region and up into MS. Rather unusual. Everything--winds, hail, torns---will be more intense that usual. Its odd to see these statistical lobes split with such intensity twice inside a week.

Why is it avoiding Kansas like the plague?


Thanks to climate change, Tornado Alley has been shifting eastward.
 
anuran
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: ArkPanda: People who live in the Midwest are stupid to live in a place with natural disasters. They should all move to some other state. They don't deserve our help.
(did I cover all the usual points?)

Call us cowards for being afraid of hurricanes, earthquakes, and wildfires.  That should cover it.


If you pray hard enough the disaster will hit your neighbor instead of you
 
TheFoz
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: ArkPanda: People who live in the Midwest are stupid to live in a place with natural disasters. They should all move to some other state. They don't deserve our help.
(did I cover all the usual points?)

Call us cowards for being afraid of hurricanes, earthquakes, and wildfires.  That should cover it.


Yep, please leave us poor midwesterns to our cruel fate of abundant freshwater, fertile growing soil, and massive spaces to raise tasty animal flesh!

/no seriously, leave us alone
 
gyruss
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: More seriously, the tornadoes in Little Rock were in the yellow danger area on the NWS map. You don't have to be in the center of the avocado pit to be in danger.


Don't forget the Mayfield tornado was in an area forecast for only slight risk the afternoon before.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Farker Soze: Why is it avoiding Kansas like the plague?


Massive tornadoes tend to hit in small areas and that area cirlces around the midwest.

If you look at Arkansas tornadoes in the 199x they were 199 5-9 and then skipped.
Next year is likely to be a low damange.  A year after will do in Texas then back to Oklahoma.
The cycle will get back to KS in time.  The odd thing is that climate change seems to be expanding the circle.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
April showers bring May flowers
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

anuran: Outshined_One: ArkPanda: People who live in the Midwest are stupid to live in a place with natural disasters. They should all move to some other state. They don't deserve our help.
(did I cover all the usual points?)

Call us cowards for being afraid of hurricanes, earthquakes, and wildfires.  That should cover it.

If you pray hard enough the disaster will hit your neighbor instead of you


Can confirm. My neighbors are holy rollers yet I'm the one who lost power for 30 hours last weekend.
 
TheFoz
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

catmandu: Yup, it's April. We had some rain overnight and are expecting scattered thunderstorms this afternoon, with wind tomorrow. The worst of it should hold off for a while, which is good since it is election day and the fututre of Wisconsin is hanging on the Supreme Court election. Will we go back to the 1850's or will we go back to the 1900's-90's when we were respected for being forward thinkers who valued an educated and progressive citizenry?


Not to mention this race in WI:

https://www.cbsnews.com/amp/minnesota/news/wisconsin-senate-election-could-give-gop-impeachment-power/

/voted absentee a few weeks ago
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

OrionXVI: The term everyone is searching for is derecho.


Nope.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: People who live in the Midwest are stupid to live in a place with natural disasters. They should all move to some other state. They don't deserve our help.
(did I cover all the usual points?)


they vote for Big Wind, they get what they deserve. 

/s
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

asciibaron: ArkPanda: People who live in the Midwest are stupid to live in a place with natural disasters. They should all move to some other state. They don't deserve our help.
(did I cover all the usual points?)

they vote for Big Wind, they get what they deserve. 

/s


I haven't heard Trump called that before but if the shoe fits...
 
stuffy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Ever notice no one ever ask. What could we have done to piss God off?
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

catmandu: Yup, it's April. We had some rain overnight and are expecting scattered thunderstorms this afternoon, with wind tomorrow. The worst of it should hold off for a while, which is good since it is election day and the fututre of Wisconsin is hanging on the Supreme Court election. Will we go back to the 1850's or will we go back to the 1900's-90's when we were respected for being forward thinkers who valued an educated and progressive citizenry?


MN and MI will continue to give you a big squeeze until you turn blue.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TheFoz: catmandu: Yup, it's April. We had some rain overnight and are expecting scattered thunderstorms this afternoon, with wind tomorrow. The worst of it should hold off for a while, which is good since it is election day and the fututre of Wisconsin is hanging on the Supreme Court election. Will we go back to the 1850's or will we go back to the 1900's-90's when we were respected for being forward thinkers who valued an educated and progressive citizenry?

Not to mention this race in WI:

https://www.cbsnews.com/amp/minnesota/news/wisconsin-senate-election-could-give-gop-impeachment-power/

/voted absentee a few weeks ago


Yeah, we voted this morning. The poll workers said very big turnout, especially for my podunk town full of liberalz like me, so I'm hoping that is a good sign.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My part of Iowa is projected to be missed.
We were missed by about 40 miles last Friday.


But I see the Black Hills could be seeing 20 to 30 inches of snow.
 
asciibaron
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ArkPanda: asciibaron: ArkPanda: People who live in the Midwest are stupid to live in a place with natural disasters. They should all move to some other state. They don't deserve our help.
(did I cover all the usual points?)

they vote for Big Wind, they get what they deserve. 

/s

I haven't heard Trump called that before but if the shoe fits...


yes, everyone affected by weather is a terrible person who voted for the person you didn't so they deserve whatever happens.

this is an educated position and reeks of intelligence.
 
nytmare
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
