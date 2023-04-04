 Skip to content
(Military.com)   Criticized for their loose-fitting pants, US Space Force tests new uniforms featuring action slacks with tighter crotch fit
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't we just make fun of Space Force as a whole and be done with it?
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are we still wasting money with a space force?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

solokumba: Can't we just make fun of Space Force as a whole and be done with it?


Mockery needs some granularity, you can't do it all in one shot, you'll get exhausted. Besides, the writer/editor had a lot of fun w/ it.
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Space Force run by Space Ghost?
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aar1012: Why are we still wasting money with a space force?


Why do we still have people biatching about the Space Force? Why can't they just move on?

Space Force wasn't Trump's idea.  It was in the works for years before he was elected. Had Clinton been elected in 2016, we'd still have it today.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, I remember those.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dkimball
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aar1012: Why are we still wasting money with a space force?


Because space is big, really big, I mean, you may think it's a long way down the road to the chemist's, but that's just peanuts to space.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aar1012: Why are we still wasting money with a space force?


It was almost entirely things we were doing before under different departments. Same as DHS.  Now that it's been reorganized it would take more money to change it back again.

The Space Force Cavalry Regiment is still worth a laugh.
 
DrKillPatient [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The name "Space Force" reminds me of some bad 1980's sci fi.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Was always one for the classics myself.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aar1012: Why are we still wasting money with a space force?


We do need an official government service for space work - powers that be figured ehh why not roll with it.  Just gonna be training and such for some time to come, but they'll be needed

/that being said, the diagonal buttons are kind of dumb imo
//but when you've got people trying to be different that's the kind of thing that's gonna happen
///not like they'll be doing hard work in these - look to be the equivalent of dress uniforms
////those are traditionally always stupid in some fashion and mildly uncomfortable - it's a rule
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pants?

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should really show up the Air Force and make the Cod Piece part of their uniform

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Space Force was created to appease Trump's childlike mind (Oh boy, Space Force!) and no one ever wanted to tell him no.

The Space Corps proposal gained new life when, at a June 2018 meeting of the National Space Council, President Donald Trump directed the Department of Defense to begin the necessary processes to establish the U.S. Space Force as a branch of the Armed Forces.[26] On 19 February 2019, Space Policy Directive 4 was signed, initially calling for the placement of the U.S. Space Force within the Department of the Air Force, later creating and transferring the service to the Department of the Space Force.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: We do need an official government service for space work


One that people have no problems funding. Most believe that NASA has all the money they need to conduct their mission. When it comes to cutting the budget NASA always gets the shaft.

But a military branch never does.
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh god that's a dorky uniform.  I mean aside from the camo stuff most of my Navy uniforms weren't bad, that shiat is embarrassing.

/NWUs and Choker Whites can fark off.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They fit properly when you're wearing the diapers.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The inseam will get you every time!
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkPanda: Aar1012: Why are we still wasting money with a space force?

It was almost entirely things we were doing before under different departments. Same as DHS.  Now that it's been reorganized it would take more money to change it back again.

The Space Force Cavalry Regiment is still worth a laugh.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: The Space Force was created to appease Trump's childlike mind (Oh boy, Space Force!) and no one ever wanted to tell him no.

The Space Corps proposal gained new life when, at a June 2018 meeting of the National Space Council, President Donald Trump directed the Department of Defense to begin the necessary processes to establish the U.S. Space Force as a branch of the Armed Forces.[26] On 19 February 2019, Space Policy Directive 4 was signed, initially calling for the placement of the U.S. Space Force within the Department of the Air Force, later creating and transferring the service to the Department of the Space Force.


You're cherry picking the Wikipedia article.

Following the end of the Gulf War, the Air Force came under intense congressional scrutiny by seeking to artificially merge its air and space operations into a seamless aerospace continuum, without regard for the differences between space and air. During the 1990s, several proposals were put forth for an independent space force, including one by Air Force Space Command lieutenant colonel Cynthia A.S. McKinley in 2000 which called for the establishment of a United States Space Guard.[20][17] The 2001 Space Commission criticized the Air Force for institutionalizing the primacy of aviation pilots over space officers in Air Force Space Command, for stifling the development of an independent space culture, and not paying sufficient budgetary attention to space. The Space Commission recommended the formation of a Space Corps within the Air Force between 2007 and 2011, with an independent Space Force to be created at a later date. The September 11 attacks derailed most progress in space development, resulting in the inactivation of United States Space Command and beginning a period of atrophy in military space. The only major change to occur was the transfer of the Space and Missile Systems Center from Air Force Materiel Command to Air Force Space Command. Following the inactivation of U.S. Space Command in 2002, Russia and China began developing sophisticated on-orbit capabilities and an array of counter-space weapons, with the 2007 Chinese anti-satellite missile test of particular concern as it created 2,841 high-velocity debris items, a larger amount of dangerous space junk than any other space event in history.[17] The Allard Commission report, unveiled in the wake of the 2007 Chinese anti-satellite missile test, called for a reorganization of national security space, however many of its recommendations were not acted upon by the Air Force.[21]
Growing impatient with the Air Force, who they felt was more interested in jet fighters than space, representatives Jim Cooper and Mike Rogers unveiled a bipartisan proposal in the House of Representatives to establish the United States Space Corps as a separate military service within the Department of the Air Force, with the commandant of the Space Corps as a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. This proposal was put forward to separate space professionals from the Air Force, give space a greater cultural focus, and help develop a leaner and faster space acquisitions system. This was done because of congressional concern that the space mission had become subordinate to the Air Force's preferred air dominance mission and that space officers were being treated unfairly within the Air Force, with Representative Rogers noting that in 2016 none of the 37 Air Force colonels selected for promotion to brigadier general were space officers and that only 2 of the 450 hours of Air Force professional military education were dedicated to space.[22] The proposal passed in the House of Representatives but was cut from the final bill in negotiations with the U.S. Senate.[21] Following the defeat of the proposal, representatives Cooper and Rogers heavily criticized Air Force leadership for not taking threats in space seriously and continued resistance to reform. The Space Corps proposal was, in large part, spurred on by the development of the People's Liberation Army Strategic Support Force and the Russian Space Forces.[23]
 
djfitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But what does a president have to say about tight-fitting pants?

LBJ: "Down where your nuts hang...[belch]...back to my bunghole"
Youtube S3GT9UN7nDo
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: The Space Force was created to appease Trump's childlike mind (Oh boy, Space Force!) and no one ever wanted to tell him no.

The Space Corps proposal gained new life when, at a June 2018 meeting of the National Space Council, President Donald Trump directed the Department of Defense to begin the necessary processes to establish the U.S. Space Force as a branch of the Armed Forces.[26] On 19 February 2019, Space Policy Directive 4 was signed, initially calling for the placement of the U.S. Space Force within the Department of the Air Force, later creating and transferring the service to the Department of the Space Force.


Still not 100% certain what it is that the Space Force actually...you know...does.

/ They do not go to space, for example.
 
ariseatex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article has a distinct lack of military slacks with tighter crotch fit.

Leaving disappointed.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Exit Stencilist: They should really show up the Air Force and make the Cod Piece part of their uniform

[Fark user image 850x969]


Oddly enough....not made of cod.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dkimball: [Fark user image 233x350]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: [Fark user image image 384x576]
Was always one for the classics myself.


Space Force
s3.us-west-2.amazonaws.comView Full Size


Battlestar Galactica reboot
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.stack.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Parthenogenetic: stuffy: [Fark user image image 384x576]
Was always one for the classics myself.

Space Force
[s3.us-west-2.amazonaws.com image 850x850]

Battlestar Galactica reboot
[pbs.twimg.com image 455x680]


blackgate.comView Full Size
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The most heroic of the branches,space force, willingly draws fire from the coast guard as the biggest joke.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: Aar1012: Why are we still wasting money with a space force?

Why do we still have people biatching about the Space Force? Why can't they just move on?

Space Force wasn't Trump's idea.  It was in the works for years before he was elected. Had Clinton been elected in 2016, we'd still have it today.


Because they keep doing goofy shiat that is decidedly unmilitary.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Parthenogenetic: stuffy: [Fark user image image 384x576]
Was always one for the classics myself.

Space Force
[s3.us-west-2.amazonaws.com image 850x850]

Battlestar Galactica reboot
[pbs.twimg.com image 455x680]


Those ensigns look like movie theater ushers with some flair.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*bails*
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
TaDu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Institute of Heraldry, a part of the Defense Department housed within the Department of the Army, has already begun making Space Force unit insignia out of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) plastic instead of the typical embroidered patch style. The PVC helps small details to stand out, such as the stars in various Space Force insignia.

This sounds cheap. Maybe they can make it work but I'm picturing a glossy "iron on" emblem.
Maybe they should simplify the insignia so there's less small details?

Better yet, go digital so that the patch only lights up at appropriate times within visual distance of another guardian. (I know, that's a joke in the near term, but seems plausible for future spacers)
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size


Could be worse.
 
FrabjousDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good use of my tax dollars.    It appears that they could have saved millions of dollars by just licensing the Battlestar Galactica uniforms.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we end this clown show yet?
Biden, you can just get rid of this, you know.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Can we end this clown show yet?
Biden, you can just get rid of this, you know.


We're not going to considering that China has their own space military branch which was established in 2015

People's Liberation Army Strategic Support Force - Wikipedia
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Space Force should be concerned if the pants are too tight.

Rocket in My Pocket
Youtube IUY_9_zP64w
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrabjousDay: Good use of my tax dollars.    It appears that they could have saved millions of dollars by just licensing the Battlestar Galactica uniforms.


Well, they're not turning Palestinian kids into skeletons... yet. So I actually do approve of this military spending. Would infrastructure, education, housing, and drug counseling be better? Sure, but once a dollar hits the military budget, it's gone.
 
Vansthing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Theeng: Oh god that's a dorky uniform.  I mean aside from the camo stuff most of my Navy uniforms weren't bad, that shiat is embarrassing.

/NWUs and Choker Whites can fark off.


The white shoes... I hated those shoes and they were cheaply made so that the heels would fall apart after a year or two. Once you start messing around with the uniform it never ends. When I joined dungarees and wash khakis were the standard shipboard working uniform as they had been for decades, by the time I left after 23 years there had been 3 major changes (just in the shipboard working uniform) and now the fourth is getting rolled out. Space Force has been around a little over 3 years and already changing primary components of the uniform. What a waste of time, effort, and money.
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: Aar1012: Why are we still wasting money with a space force?

Why do we still have people biatching about the Space Force? Why can't they just move on?

Space Force wasn't Trump's idea.  It was in the works for years before he was elected. Had Clinton been elected in 2016, we'd still have it today.


You're the first in this thread to mention Trump. Just because he didn't come up with it doesn't mean it's not a stupid goddamn idea.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunther_bumpass: ArkPanda: Aar1012: Why are we still wasting money with a space force?

It was almost entirely things we were doing before under different departments. Same as DHS.  Now that it's been reorganized it would take more money to change it back again.

The Space Force Cavalry Regiment is still worth a laugh.

[Fark user image image 192x275]


It really exists. The Space Force was given Vandenberg to play with, and a lot of the perimeter is only reachable on horseback. So there's a mounted unit as part of the Space Force security detail, with the new uniforms and everything.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Toxophil: FrabjousDay: Good use of my tax dollars.    It appears that they could have saved millions of dollars by just licensing the Battlestar Galactica uniforms.

Well, they're not turning Palestinian kids into skeletons... yet. So I actually do approve of this military spending. Would infrastructure, education, housing, and drug counseling be better? Sure, but once a dollar hits the military budget, it's gone.


It's more than that. This can be used as a vehicle to get a properly funded space program. NASA sure as shiat isn't being given the funding they need.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In this week's episode of "Jhorts designed by a Congressional Committee" ...
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MikeBoomshadow: cman: Aar1012: Why are we still wasting money with a space force?

Why do we still have people biatching about the Space Force? Why can't they just move on?

Space Force wasn't Trump's idea.  It was in the works for years before he was elected. Had Clinton been elected in 2016, we'd still have it today.

You're the first in this thread to mention Trump. Just because he didn't come up with it doesn't mean it's not a stupid goddamn idea.


Why is it a stupid idea?

China doesn't think so
Neither does Russia

These predate our own Space Force by a few years.
 
g.fro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DrKillPatient: The name "Space Force" reminds me of some bad 1980's sci fi.


What would you name it?
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkPanda: gunther_bumpass: ArkPanda: Aar1012: Why are we still wasting money with a space force?

It was almost entirely things we were doing before under different departments. Same as DHS.  Now that it's been reorganized it would take more money to change it back again.

The Space Force Cavalry Regiment is still worth a laugh.

[Fark user image image 192x275]

It really exists. The Space Force was given Vandenberg to play with, and a lot of the perimeter is only reachable on horseback. So there's a mounted unit as part of the Space Force security detail, with the new uniforms and everything.


So,
Space Force needs Space Horses.
 
