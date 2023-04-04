 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave music is a repeat, so anything's possible. Including jazz or even God forbid Italo Disco. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
62 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 04 Apr 2023 at 12:30 PM



15 Comments
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE #2:

cheers all, i'm (mostly) out this week. nothing major, just tedious time consuming stuff. should be back next week, virtually certain.

also, a heads up, there will be no sonic supernova thread today. as it turns out, there may actually be no sonic supernova this quarter. the boss had a couple students who really wanted shows and are running into scheduling difficulties. he asked if i was willing to accommodate by giving up one of my slots. it was either sonic supernova or one of the pF slots. sonic supernova is by far the most tedious and time consuming show i do in regards to show prep. so that became a logical choice. also, i can look at the ratings and well let's just say more of you listen to pF than to SS.

so, i'm waiting to hear back a final decision, but it looks like SS may be on hiatus this quarter.

or maybe i'll return next week and find out that the kids just don't like tuesdays, who knows....
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Present. ish...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello all.
Bummer about SS. I was getting used to a big dollop of new music each week.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Hello all.
Bummer about SS. I was getting used to a big dollop of new music each week.


Indeed. I can't always hang in for the whole show, but a block of new music beats the [redacted] out of the [redacted] local station with Five Man Electrical Band's (52yr old next month) Signs in **daily** rotation.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Pista: Hello all.
Bummer about SS. I was getting used to a big dollop of new music each week.


Understood. But it's an incredible amount of work. A break from it wouldn't be the worst thing to happen to me lately.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: Hello all.
Bummer about SS. I was getting used to a big dollop of new music each week.

Understood. But it's an incredible amount of work. A break from it wouldn't be the worst thing to happen to me lately.


I can imagine.
Screening all that music has to be an immense load to take on alone.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
A bit of pre-show high excitement here.
Iggy found a paper grocery bag and promptly managed to get her head stuck through one of the handles.
Chaos ensued for a few minutes as she tried (in vain) to get it off. Suddenly she started tearing around the house in terror, bumping into stuff & knocking her water bowl over in the kitchen en route to the lounge where I had to grab her & release her from the evil grocery bag.
A few cuddles later & she's calmed down & curled up beside me before another bad bag attacks her.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Pista: Hello all.
Bummer about SS. I was getting used to a big dollop of new music each week.


With that.... although my wallet is probably heaving a sigh of relief.

Extra smartied to you, for treating the bag thing with the proper gravity; I Hate when arseholes film and laugh as their cat does cat things that can get themselves hurt. Now... The cat's out of the bag.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Hi everybody. Bummed about SS. Apprehensive about the possibility of Italo disco.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hello all!

Bummer about SS! Though it was a bit like drinking out of a firehouse, heard some really great stuff that I wouldn't have otherwise.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Pista: A bit of pre-show high excitement here.
Iggy found a paper grocery bag and promptly managed to get her head stuck through one of the handles.
Chaos ensued for a few minutes as she tried (in vain) to get it off. Suddenly she started tearing around the house in terror, bumping into stuff & knocking her water bowl over in the kitchen en route to the lounge where I had to grab her & release her from the evil grocery bag.
A few cuddles later & she's calmed down & curled up beside me before another bad bag attacks her.


Aria finally rolled off the mezzanine while sleeping, officially down to 8 lives, but the 2 story fall didn't hurt more than her feelings.
 
