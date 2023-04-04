 Skip to content
(Springfield News-Sun)   "Unfortunately, we had plenty of staff and the parents still didn't follow our instruction. We spent over an hour announcing 1 and 2 year-olds would go first in only the fountain area. There will be no plans to hunt eggs again"   (springfieldnewssun.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which generation do we blame this one on?
 
randomfrequency
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Which generation do we blame this one on?


Americans
 
Needlessly Complicated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From TFA: We spent over an hour announcing 1 and 2 year olds would go first in only the fountain area.

Ew, gross.
 
jmr61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was thinking this was Springfield MO when I first saw it but Springfield OH works too.

/been to both
//MO is probably dumber by a hair
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My former Legion post had an annual egg hunt and in the last handful of years it existed a lot of people ignored the rules and it just got worse each year.

Some of the eggs had paper money in them.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen a few Easter Egg Hunts in the past decade. Despite any structure or rules, they all have turned into Lord of the Flies in about 30 seconds.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The post added that many adults were seen picking up eggs, and some adults even pushed children out of the way or knocked people over, leaving several children empty-handed.

OH THE EGGMANITY!
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It wasn't enough to turn Christmas into an overly commercialized holiday where aholes fight each other at the mall, Americans also turned Easter into an overly commercialized holiday where aholes fight each other over an egg hunt. In fairness, eggs have gotten really expensive.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The post added that many adults were seen picking up eggs, and some adults even pushed children out of the way or knocked people over, leaving several children empty-handed.

What the fark, parents.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: It wasn't enough to turn Christmas into an overly commercialized holiday where aholes fight each other at the mall, Americans also turned Easter into an overly commercialized holiday where aholes fight each other over an egg hunt. In fairness, eggs have gotten really expensive.


in the 1970's when i was a kid, the parents stayed on the sidelines and it was the kids who did all the pushing.
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just America getting ready to hunt each other for food.
 
scrumpox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: It wasn't enough to turn Christmas into an overly commercialized holiday where aholes fight each other at the mall, Americans also turned Easter into an overly commercialized holiday where aholes fight each other over an egg hunt. In fairness, eggs have gotten really expensive.


Turning egg hunts into free-for-alls makes some sense.
They're looking for the next three-day resurrection from one of those killed in the melee...
 
GalFisk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

asciibaron: kbronsito: It wasn't enough to turn Christmas into an overly commercialized holiday where aholes fight each other at the mall, Americans also turned Easter into an overly commercialized holiday where aholes fight each other over an egg hunt. In fairness, eggs have gotten really expensive.

in the 1970's when i was a kid, the parents stayed on the sidelines and it was the kids who did all the pushing.


It's the same now, except the kids in question grew up.
 
jonas opines
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: It wasn't enough to turn Christmas into an overly commercialized holiday where aholes fight each other at the mall, Americans also turned Easter into an overly commercialized holiday where aholes fight each other over an egg hunt. In fairness, eggs have gotten really expensive.


The true spirit of the holidays will shine through!
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One way to avoid this if you do a family hunt is to hide eggs with the kids' initials on them so everyone gets a fair share. My kids like to find their eggs and then give hints to help younger kids. Everyone has fun, SHOCKING.
 
patrick767
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The post added that many adults were seen picking up eggs, and some adults even pushed children out of the way or knocked people over, leaving several children empty-handed.

Very fine people. Truly.
"My kid is getting lots of eggs even if I have to kick the shiat out of other people's children to make that happen!"
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: The post added that many adults were seen picking up eggs, and some adults even pushed children out of the way or knocked people over, leaving several children empty-handed.

What the fark, parents.


MY KID IS MORE IMPORTANT THAN YOURS! I NEED TO MAKE MY KID HAPPY!
 
nytmare
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Need a 100 kW laser set at 4 feet high sweeping the field.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

kbronsito: It wasn't enough to turn Christmas into an overly commercialized holiday where aholes fight each other at the mall, Americans also turned Easter into an overly commercialized holiday where aholes fight each other over an egg hunt. In fairness, eggs have gotten really expensive.


Hmmm.... you know, I think you might be onto something here. We need to have Thunder Dome style death matches for occasions like Black Friday and Easter Egg Hunts where the winners get the prizes and the losers become dog food. And we could even extend this to more humanitarian causes like rent or food money or access to unemployment or social security. Plus, as an added bonus, it can be monetized via PPV

God, I love America
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Have the organizers been living under a rock? Anyone who's ever done any sort of event for children knows this.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm going to assume that there was money or vouchers in some of those eggs.

Otherwise, I can't imagine how a grown adult would act this way...hunt eggs at all. That's been a kids-thing all my life and I'm having trouble comprehending why others think of it differently.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

edmo: Which generation do we blame this one on?



i'd suggest class, which class is blamed for this?
The neighborhood around the location is real murican burb looks. homes in the 250k-400k  range.


So not poor uneducated heathen slobs, but position and decently off home and multi car owning families.


Anyone still holding onto any hope for the future?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I took my kids to a couple of those in the late 90s. Much of the same behavior, but the gatekeeping over the hunting groups was better.

I ran into one of the organizers a few years ago. He said the church it was at had to quit doing it after their insurance company said they wouldn't cover injuries.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

asciibaron: in the 1970's when i was a kid, the parents stayed on the sidelines and it was the kids who did all the pushing.


So you didn't get anything? That explains a lot.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
holybull99
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Soooooooooooooo glad I didn't have kids. I have money and I travel when I want with my wife. Sleep in when I feel like it too. Heaven.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Hoblit: I'm going to assume that there was money or vouchers in some of those eggs.

Otherwise, I can't imagine how a grown adult would act this way...hunt eggs at all. That's been a kids-thing all my life and I'm having trouble comprehending why others think of it differently.


fark you, i want mine (cheap chocolate that tastes like foil that is 1/2 melted to a Peep)
 
DRTFA
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Not Csb: My father used to say his mom was getting dementia to the point where she could hide her own Easter eggs.  Years later he started exhibiting the same symptoms and at one point he was aware enough to comment that he could hide his own Easter eggs, just like his mom.
/ Alzhiemers sucks.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
My family just hid the baskets with our own names on them, and we had to find our own baskets. They didn't want Easter to turn into wrestlemania.

But kids/parents these days, right? Not like it's been a sitcom staple since the 70s.

/BAWGAWD. IT'S APPLEOPTIONESC FROM THE TOP OF THE STAIRS
 
asciibaron
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

kobrakai: asciibaron: in the 1970's when i was a kid, the parents stayed on the sidelines and it was the kids who did all the pushing.

So you didn't get anything? That explains a lot.


i did ok, but what does it explain?  tell us all.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
In case you missed it: The toddlers demonstrated more maturity than their parents.

'Murica.
 
Mock26
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
How to make Easter Egg hunts more entertaining:

Fark user imageView Full Size


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


The landmines will encircle the entire egg area (with a wide safety margin) and we set so that anyone under a specific weight will not trigger them.

I still remember the last time I went on an Easter Egg hunt. Some parent pushed me out of the way so their kid could get an egg I was reaching for. The following year I told me parents I did not want to go again and they did not take me.
 
sensitive yet dangerous
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
A lot of this crap stems from that toxic "if you're not first, you're last!" winner-take-all mentality that has become so common in the past couple decades. Parents (usually the pathetic types who have no actual life accomplishments outside of their crotchfruit) think that, if their kid triumphs over the other 1-year-olds, by extension they triumph over the other parents. And so, for that tiny glimmer of light in an existence otherwise devoid of meaning, they'll do anything necessary for their child to win, including stealing from and assaulting other children and parents. It's disgusting and one of the many reasons I'm glad I don't have kids. If i did I'd never go to public crap like this because most people are insufferable, especially if their precious Kaeyleiygh or Braeden are involved. Stuff like this isn't about "winning," it's about fun, but that's lost on these freakshows.
 
drayno76
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The event down the street sounds interesting.

img.huffingtonpost.comView Full Size


/Any thread can be a butt-stuff thread if you're brave enough.
//paigeno.jpg
 
stuffy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Sounds like they forgot to put these up.
 
Kraftwerk Orange
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kindms
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Maybe they should do it like my grandparents used to.

My grandmother painted a bunch of rocks to look like easter eggs. She would reuse them every year. You went out with a bucket and tried to find as many as you could etc

A winner was declared after counting everyones rocks. Then the "prizes" were awarded

The eggs had no value so it didnt make a difference which ones you grabbed etc big small whatever

im sure that would only help slightly but they can be reused if you have to do it over because kids or people dont listen
 
PvtStash
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Mock26: How to make Easter Egg hunts more entertaining:

[Fark user image 171x294]

[upload.wikimedia.org image 300x225]

The landmines will encircle the entire egg area (with a wide safety margin) and we set so that anyone under a specific weight will not trigger them.

I still remember the last time I went on an Easter Egg hunt. Some parent pushed me out of the way so their kid could get an egg I was reaching for. The following year I told me parents I did not want to go again and they did not take me.


See, even though kinds are dumb and boring, they don't really suck. it's the parents that totally suck, and that's why i choose not to become one.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

The Christians have perverted another one of our holidays.
 
dryknife [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Bad eggs
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A perfect and sad illustration of life in America today.

fark YOU, I GOT MINE, OUTTA MY WAY! *shoves toddler to the ground*

EGG HUNT VOLUNTEERS: Goddammitsomuch.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

kbronsito: It wasn't enough to turn Christmas into an overly commercialized holiday where aholes fight each other at the mall, Americans also turned Easter into an overly commercialized holiday where aholes fight each other over an egg hunt. In fairness, eggs have gotten really expensive.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hobnail
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jmr61: I was thinking this was Springfield MO when I first saw it but Springfield OH works too.

/been to both
//MO is probably dumber by a hair


This sort of thing wouldn't have happened in Shelbyville.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It reads like the first round of America's adaptation of Squid Games.

Round two - Mother's day planting, with heavy equipment and poison ivy

Round three - Memorial day barbecuing, cook carefully, if everyone isn't completely happy with their meal they'll eat one of your limbs.

Round four - Fourth of July fireworks. Team event.

Round five - Labor day labor. The first half to fill their tip jar wins.

Round six - New Years Eve. Set in a suburb, blindfolded, shortly before midnight. Take your mask off, you're out, get run over by a drunk soccer mom, you're out.
 
Sonic Yawn
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So, what's the appropriate caliber for hunting eggs?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I don't think you people understand, if little Timmy doesn't get the bestest eggs, then he can't put Easter Champion on his college application, and he'll probably have to settle for getting into some lame school, like Brown.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Sadly not surprised yet another easter egg hunt was ruined by parents who either did not pay attention or ignore instructions.

It is not the first and sadly it surely will not be the last so ruined.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Easter eggs hunts illustrate the problem with America. Next up second amendment solutions.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Our town used to do a really nice egg hunt.

We would get folks from neighboring towns, which was fine, but eventually it grew to unmanageable levels, so they instituted a ticket system. Of course like half the tickets got snapped up by people not from our town, which upset people because there was a cap so their kids couldn't go, so then they said, "fine, we are reserving 90% of tickets for people from our town, you need to show ID" if you have a town ticket.

Of course people just said they lived in our town (not a huge town, pretty much everyone knows everyone) and people got uppity when called out on it and started screaming racism (my town is about 1/3rd 1st or 2nd generation immigrants).

So they just said fark it, no egg hunt this year.
 
