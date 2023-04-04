 Skip to content
(KOB4)   Turns out leaving a melted down nuclear reactor underwater for 10 years does nothing to help its structural integrity. We're all fuked   (kob.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th-thumbnailer.cdn-si-edu.comView Full Size
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh, what else is new?
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
build a levy around the plant and start pumping the water out to do repairs.  they've made massive walled structures before

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thank the admin for keeping the "We're all fuked" part of the headline, otherwise my above comment would seem even more callously indifferent than it already does.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
No. No we aren't. At least not from this.
 
Kalyco Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Do you want kaiju? >mouth continues moving<

Because this is how you >mouth stops moving< get kaiju!
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Ah yes some good old Fark nuclear fear-mongering.
 
milkandcheese [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Do you want kaiju? >mouth continues moving<

Because this is how you >mouth stops moving< get kaiju!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Wack [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
History shows again and again how nature points out the folly of men...
 
Snoopys_Root_Beer_Dealer
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So, I repeat my question from over a year ago:

If you detonate a small nuclear bomb in that underwater area, will it vaporize those molten piles via chain reaction?
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's largely just fine. In the next decade they will slowly remove the fuel and melted debris from the reactors and dispose of it.

Where they take it for disposal is something I don't know. Wasn't all the debris from Three Mile Island buried in the western USA at or near the site where retired naval reactors are buried?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
people really want to burn more coal
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Snoopys_Root_Beer_Dealer: So, I repeat my question from over a year ago:

If you detonate a small nuclear bomb in that underwater area, will it vaporize those molten piles via chain reaction?


It would vaporize lots of stuff just from the heat.
 
yellowjester [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
a little WD-40 and a bit of duct tape ought to do the job.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Snoopys_Root_Beer_Dealer: So, I repeat my question from over a year ago:

If you detonate a small nuclear bomb in that underwater area, will it vaporize those molten piles via chain reaction?


And then when winter comes, the gorillas just freeze to death!
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

yellowjester: a little WD-40 and a bit of duct tape ought to do the job.


If the women don't find you handsome, they should at least find you handy.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Nuclear waste -- it's not just for Christmas!
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Snoopys_Root_Beer_Dealer: So, I repeat my question from over a year ago:

If you detonate a small nuclear bomb in that underwater area, will it vaporize those molten piles via chain reaction?


Sounds like someone's been talking to Uncle John, head of nuclear at MIT (good genes), and taking spotty notes
 
gyruss
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Munden: build a levy around the plant and start pumping the water out to do repairs.  they've made massive walled structures before

[Fark user image image 640x360]


The water is inside the containment vessels. Pumping it out exposes the fuel slag to oxygen which can cause all kinds of unwelcome chemical and thermal reactions, in particular if there's enough exposed zirconium still in there to form more hydrogen as the water recedes.
 
Rob4127
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Humans were fuked even before Fukushima.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The Wack: History shows again and again how nature points out the folly of men...


I heard BOC in my head when I read that.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
morbotron.comView Full Size
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

asciibaron: people really want to burn more coal


People hate having radiation contained underwater where it can harmlessly decay.  Gotta have much more in the atmosphere where you can breathe it all in.  Nevermind the wonder of letting a tsunami spread your coal ash piles all over the landscape: everyone loves carcinogenic coal ash!

/amazing how worst case nuclear "disasters" are so much better than coal as usual
//of course, for the cost of those plants, they better be
///no idea if passive reactors will ever make it before solar/wind/batteries make them irrelevant, but the day of the megareactor is over.  The cost just isn't worth the electricity, never mind the anti-nuclear BS.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: [th-thumbnailer.cdn-si-edu.com image 400x300]


Huh. It would appear Godzilla never skips leg day.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

cew-smoke: The Wack: History shows again and again how nature points out the folly of men...

I heard BOC in my head when I read that.


Boards of Canada? ;)
 
asciibaron
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
yet_another_wumpus:
///no idea if passive reactors will ever make it before solar/wind/batteries make them irrelevant

solar/wind/batteries... they can't compete.  never will.  resources are finite.  how much copper you got?
 
Theeng
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Snoopys_Root_Beer_Dealer: So, I repeat my question from over a year ago:

If you detonate a small nuclear bomb in that underwater area, will it vaporize those molten piles via chain reaction?


Blowing up all the contaminated surroundings would make that a horrifically bad idea, let alone the reactor.  Blowing up the reactor would just spread it everywhere, as using a big enough bomb to actually destroy it would also be much worse.
 
Xai
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sorry but spalling is exactly what I WOULD expect and not an issue at all.

Just sounds like a scare piece to me and I think anyone with more than 3 brain cells can see that they are improving future designs because 3 reactors melting down is way less than ideal.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Ah yes some good old Fark nuclear fear-mongering.


Presented to glowing reviews.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Futurama: We're Doomed
Youtube 5vSUV1nii5k
 
Snoopys_Root_Beer_Dealer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Snoopys_Root_Beer_Dealer: So, I repeat my question from over a year ago:

If you detonate a small nuclear bomb in that underwater area, will it vaporize those molten piles via chain reaction?

Sounds like someone's been talking to Uncle John, head of nuclear at MIT (good genes), and taking spotty notes


Not sure if this is an insult, so I'll just say that since it looks like the piles might go through the bottom of the containment vessels, causing more problems, wouldn't it be worthy to try to stop the piles before they melt down that far on their own, or even further if another major earthquake hits, as expressed in the article?
 
