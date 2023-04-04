 Skip to content
It's April 4th, the day we celebrate someone spilling beer on yer keyboard
10
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This day was not found.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Yes!  The celebration of Atlanta's area code!
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Persnickety: Yes!  The celebration of Atlanta's area code!


They change it to that after Sherman came through

/hides
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
impactbnd.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So yesterday was "Requested Resource is Forbidden" day?
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
wired.comView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Tomorrow is 4/5, TFG should have waited another day to go to Manhattan.
 
