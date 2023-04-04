 Skip to content
Super-pig, Super-pig, doing whatever a Super-pig does
36
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At least we will have more pork to eat.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Self driving bacon.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read this book.  Pigoons are a nasty piece of work.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A cross between domestic pigs and wild boars was intentionally bred in Canada. The resulting 'super pigs' escaped captivity and could be invading the US.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
SwitchLord
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aremmes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
celebquote.comView Full Size
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Super pull pork sandwiches for all/w a side of coleslaw.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do they taste then?
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh.good, we're running propaganda from the gun lobby.
 
whidbey
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

40 degree day: Oh.good, we're running propaganda from the gun lobby.


FERAL SUPERHAWGS
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Can he fly
Overhead?
No he can't
He's a pig...
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Cops will look the other way.

Professional courtesy.
 
goodncold
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Funny how they are trying to make this a canadian problem when we have had reports of US 'super pigs' coming up into canada for the last 10 years.

And I seem to remember the same cross breeding was happening on Texas hunting 'ranches' a couple decades ago.
 
ElPrimitivo [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

40 degree day: Oh.good, we're running propaganda from the gun lobby.


I've lived in areas where wild hogs were a real danger, but we came to an understanding with no firearms involved.

I agree to stay out of their way and they agree to not learn to climb the trees I'm hiding from them in until they are gone.
 
GoodDoctorB [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Then the boar market peaked, collapsing in 2001, and many of the pigs were simply let go.

Ahh, so this was one of those completely unforeseen, absolutely unintentional, premeditated accidents
 
jtown
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Has William McNabb been alerted?
 
drewogatory
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

40 degree day: Oh.good, we're running propaganda from the gun lobby.


Shooting them is basically useless. You need to trap them. Well, then you shoot them, but just straight up shooting them doesn't do shiat. They will end up having to poison them most likely and accept the collateral damage.
 
avian
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Termination Shock was not a how-to!
 
avian
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

TypoFlyspray: I read this book.  Pigoons are a nasty piece of work.


Props for the Atwood reference.
 
Grauenwolf
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Pigs don't "escape". They stick to the farm because that's where the most reliable source of food is.

If these animals are in the wild, it is because they were intentionally released by farmers who didn't want the expense of slaughtering them or game keepers looking to stock the forests with new things to hunt.

None of the problems caused by feral hogs were accidental.
 
GrymRpr [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Hog issues?  Send in Howard.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Latinwolf [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Warn me when it gets to be as big as this guy.
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

goodncold: Funny how they are trying to make this a canadian problem when we have had reports of US 'super pigs' coming up into canada for the last 10 years.

And I seem to remember the same cross breeding was happening on Texas hunting 'ranches' a couple decades ago.


Aye, but your pigs are super lean and yummy.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

goodncold: Funny how they are trying to make this a canadian problem when we have had reports of US 'super pigs' coming up into canada for the last 10 years.

And I seem to remember the same cross breeding was happening on Texas hunting 'ranches' a couple decades ago.


The thing is, the "super pigs" going into Canada are bi-pedal.

Also: For more than the last 10 years.
 
jtown
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Their bacon looks like ham.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

drewogatory: 40 degree day: Oh.good, we're running propaganda from the gun lobby.

Shooting them is basically useless. You need to trap them. Well, then you shoot them, but just straight up shooting them doesn't do shiat. They will end up having to poison them most likely and accept the collateral damage.


The point is, when 30-50 of these super-pigs come for your children, your high-capacity combat rifle might buy you a few seconds.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Hills-Sachs_Legion: drewogatory: 40 degree day: Oh.good, we're running propaganda from the gun lobby.

Shooting them is basically useless. You need to trap them. Well, then you shoot them, but just straight up shooting them doesn't do shiat. They will end up having to poison them most likely and accept the collateral damage.

The point is, when 30-50 of these super-pigs come for your children, your high-capacity combat rifle might buy you a few seconds.


I mean, they can have my children. I'm not looking for a fight.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

TypoFlyspray: goodncold: Funny how they are trying to make this a canadian problem when we have had reports of US 'super pigs' coming up into canada for the last 10 years.

And I seem to remember the same cross breeding was happening on Texas hunting 'ranches' a couple decades ago.

Aye, but your pigs are super lean and yummy.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drewogatory
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Damn, I might have to go to the market and get a couple pounds of carnitas now.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hey Hey Hey Ho Ho HO
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Did someone say Super Bacon?
 
anuran
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Anyone remember Dean Ing's Quantrill trilogy - Systemic Shock, Single Combat, and Wild Country? (and isn't it a shame he didn't finish the fourth and fifth books?)

One of the main characters was a hybrid Russian Boar named Baal, bred for size and intelligence. Once WWIV got underway he got loose and became a fixture in the Southwest.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ZMugg: TypoFlyspray: goodncold: Funny how they are trying to make this a canadian problem when we have had reports of US 'super pigs' coming up into canada for the last 10 years.

And I seem to remember the same cross breeding was happening on Texas hunting 'ranches' a couple decades ago.

Aye, but your pigs are super lean and yummy.

[Fark user image 500x500]


No.  I'm letting a Canadian feel good about his alleged bacon, OK?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

40 degree day: Oh.good, we're running propaganda from the gun lobby.


Well, since a good chunk of the article literally has as a thesis that "you can't BBQ your way out of the problem." I'd say not so much.  The one that also says there is no way that hunting can keep up with their reproductive rate?

/bonk
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TypoFlyspray: ZMugg: TypoFlyspray: goodncold: Funny how they are trying to make this a canadian problem when we have had reports of US 'super pigs' coming up into canada for the last 10 years.

And I seem to remember the same cross breeding was happening on Texas hunting 'ranches' a couple decades ago.

Aye, but your pigs are super lean and yummy.

[Fark user image 500x500]

No.  I'm letting a Canadian feel good about his alleged bacon, OK?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
