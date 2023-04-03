 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Unruly teens bring the Kool-Aid Man challenge to Long Island   (nypost.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Crime, Closed-circuit television, Long Island, Owner-occupancy, Suffolk police, Arrest, unruly teens, Time  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh yeah?
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The all-time winner

Rodney McCray crashes through the outfield fence
Youtube j-VMiaIUD8I
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
All these "challenges" are TikTok things. Another reason to ban it. Just ban all social media while you're at it.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This was my old house on Long Island. I moved in 2020.

The people who had the house before me put up the fence and whenever the wind blew in the right direction this section of fence would blow down. What a pain in the ass to line up the panels and put everything back in place.

I never got it fixed but when I sold the house I told the new owners about it. They didn't seem to care, he was in construction and probably could fix it in a matter of moments whereas I have no handy-man skills or tools.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i put the fece up to keep people from running through my razor wire....


/ HINT, HINT !!
 
Kalyco Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

WTP 2: i put the fece up to keep people from running through my razor wire....


/ HINT, HINT !!


You know you rarely hear about one fece. It's usually plural.
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Looks like something that could turn into a self-knockout game. Watch out for the studs.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Kalyco Jack: You know you rarely hear about one fece. It's usually plural.

I was involved in a Scrabble brawl over that, once.
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I hope these kids have to do the "Don't drop the soap" and the "On your first day, go punch the biggest guy in here in the face" challenges next.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Walker: All these "challenges" are TikTok things. Another reason to ban it. Just ban all social media while you're at it.


You're looking a NYP article - problem one.  Sub-problem A - since all the suspects ran away and remain at large, they know how this is a "Kool-Aid" man challenge how?  Psychic powers?  They don't.  Of course they did go into a similar incident immediately to try to keep you from noticing that.  They are talking straight out of their asses - it's a "THE TEENAGE HOOLIGANS ARE COMING TO GET YOU OMNOMNOM" fear-mongering article.  Post literally farking specializes in them.  Don't fall for elementary level media bullshiat ;p
 
Begoggle
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Walker: All these "challenges" are not real things


Fixed that for you.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
 fece = fence. oops.
 
groppet
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I am glad when I was a kid that cameras were not all over the place.
 
BFletch651
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

groppet: I am glad when I was a kid that cameras were not all over the place.


and back then we could make prank phone calls without call number display.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The Kool Aid man was a rip-off of Tony The Tiger who himself was rip-off of Dig Them frog.
Probably..
 
