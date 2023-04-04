 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Terrified fishermen reel in huge shark only to find even bigger sea monster has eaten it   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
22
    More: Scary, Ocean, Shark, Animal, Everglades, Fish, Everglades National Park, Bull shark, Earth  
•       •       •

2200 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Apr 2023 at 11:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
twonky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh good real life Dredge, I'm sure it will be fine
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The ocean is scary af. There's nothing scarier on Earth except a retail management sales conference filled with Territory VPs and Directors all dressed head-to-toe in Tommy Bahama resort casual.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1) not terrified
2) not a huge shark
3) not a huge bite out of the not huge shark

If I want inane BS I'll talk to my coworkers.
 
Merltech
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could it also just be that the shark got injured while the fisherman tried to bring it up?
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shark bait oohaha.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fngoofy: 1) not terrified
2) not a huge shark
3) not a huge bite out of the not huge shark

If I want inane BS I'll talk to my coworkers.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, a 6 foot blacktip reef is pretty good size

He is probably right, a bull took a bite out

Pretty sure the customers were the ones freaking out,
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: Could it also just be that the shark got injured while the fisherman tried to bring it up?


No, that is a note
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fngoofy: 1) not terrified
2) not a huge shark
3) not a huge bite out of the not huge shark

If I want inane BS I'll talk to my coworkers.


Just a flesh wound
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
goodluckwiththat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it was the monster squid wasn't it.
/ it's always the monster squid.
 
crackpancake
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

fngoofy: 1) not terrified
2) not a huge shark
3) not a huge bite out of the not huge shark

If I want inane BS I'll talk to my coworkers.


so much THIS!
this isnt a story.....
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

goodluckwiththat: it was the monster squid wasn't it.
/ it's always the monster squid.


Sharkman has nards!
 
alice_600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Leave Namor and his people alone!
 
palelizard
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

goodluckwiththat: it was the monster squid wasn't it.
/ it's always the monster squid.


I was hoping for that, but no, it was probably just a bigger shark.
 
dkimball
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ouchie... salt water on a scratch!!
 
goodluckwiththat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

palelizard: goodluckwiththat: it was the monster squid wasn't it.
/ it's always the monster squid.

I was hoping for that, but no, it was probably just a bigger shark.


and, of course, it happens in Florida.
/there's a reason why only seriously dysfunctional people willingly move there.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Gleeman: [c.tenor.com image 498x280]


darthsanddroids.netView Full Size
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They're gonna need a bigger boat.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

fngoofy: 1) not terrified
2) not a huge shark
3) not a huge bite out of the not huge shark

If I want inane BS I'll talk to my coworkers.


I've seen worse bites in the Baltimore Aquarium, and I've only been there a few times.

/not quite.  But whatever made that bite had a fairly small jaw.  The big boys (great whites/orcas) would look practically straight on that fish.
//but a slightly larger sand shark to the one in TFA took a relative similar bit out of another big fish
///the bitten fish was carefully swimming under a 6' nurse shark as a shield
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cheeseaholic: goodluckwiththat: it was the monster squid wasn't it.
/ it's always the monster squid.

Sharkman has nards!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
