(Law and Crime)   Florida Man will spend 20 years in prison for shooting himself during burglary   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't believe they sentenced a white guy for mishandling his firearm! Finally!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Can't believe they sentenced a white guy for mishandling his firearm! Finally!


He's a white guy with neck tattoos that does street crime - they're ok with giving him honorary "those people" status.  Basis for biatching him is shaky as hell, even though the dude needs putting away.  Probably gonna turn into one of those interesting cases.  Why not just do it on the basis of attempted carjacking with a firearm?  That'd seem to qualify without playing ackshually games and appeal city
 
Sebas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally a good guy with a gun stopping a bad guy!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KY Jerry [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can get more time than that for reading books in Florida
 
ProdigalSigh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: with neck tattoos


Are those Roman Numerals?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That seems excessive. Then again it's Florida Man.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next up in law enforcement apprehension and subduing a suspect methods: The "Why are you shooting yourself?!" tactic.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: DarkSoulNoHope: Can't believe they sentenced a white guy for mishandling his firearm! Finally!

He's a white guy with neck tattoos that does street crime - they're ok with giving him honorary "those people" status.  Basis for biatching him is shaky as hell, even though the dude needs putting away.  Probably gonna turn into one of those interesting cases.  Why not just do it on the basis of attempted carjacking with a firearm?  That'd seem to qualify without playing ackshually games and appeal city


Also possibly a cross dresser(can I use that term?)NTTIAWWT
Later while watching a neighbor's surveillance video, she saw McCall on camera wearing her white Sperry boots, which had been in her home's garage

What white Sperry boots may look like
s7d4.scene7.comView Full Size

Again NTTIAWWT
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
McCall has 13 felony guilty convictions since 2012 in Florida, including six for burglary, and four for grand theft.

He should have been locked up a long time ago.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ProdigalSigh: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: with neck tattoos

Are those Roman Numerals?


If so I read 22 12 - which would be Vice Lords - Chicago types originally.  Florida though?  Your guess is as good as mine.  Maybe he was just visiting - or maybe it's something else entirely
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: DarkSoulNoHope: Can't believe they sentenced a white guy for mishandling his firearm! Finally!

He's a white guy with neck tattoos that does street crime - they're ok with giving him honorary "those people" status.  Basis for biatching him is shaky as hell, even though the dude needs putting away.  Probably gonna turn into one of those interesting cases.  Why not just do it on the basis of attempted carjacking with a firearm?  That'd seem to qualify without playing ackshually games and appeal city

Also possibly a cross dresser(can I use that term?)NTTIAWWT
Later while watching a neighbor's surveillance video, she saw McCall on camera wearing her white Sperry boots, which had been in her home's garage

What white Sperry boots may look like[s7d4.scene7.com image 584x484]
Again NTTIAWWT


Might want to read what you quoted before posting your revelation
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: ProdigalSigh: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: with neck tattoos

Are those Roman Numerals?

If so I read 22 12 - which would be Vice Lords - Chicago types originally.  Florida though?  Your guess is as good as mine.  Maybe he was just visiting - or maybe it's something else entirely


Semi-retired and snowbirding wrong?
 
MilkusManus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: DarkSoulNoHope: Can't believe they sentenced a white guy for mishandling his firearm! Finally!

He's a white guy with neck tattoos that does street crime - they're ok with giving him honorary "those people" status.  Basis for biatching him is shaky as hell, even though the dude needs putting away.  Probably gonna turn into one of those interesting cases.  Why not just do it on the basis of attempted carjacking with a firearm?  That'd seem to qualify without playing ackshually games and appeal city

Also possibly a cross dresser(can I use that term?)NTTIAWWT
Later while watching a neighbor's surveillance video, she saw McCall on camera wearing her white Sperry boots, which had been in her home's garage

What white Sperry boots may look like[s7d4.scene7.com image 584x484]
Again NTTIAWWT


It's a Florida thing
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: ProdigalSigh: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: with neck tattoos

Are those Roman Numerals?

If so I read 22 12 - which would be Vice Lords - Chicago types originally.  Florida though?  Your guess is as good as mine.  Maybe he was just visiting - or maybe it's something else entirely


He's a Swamp Man. There are lots of them on the Redneck Riviera. If they aren't tweaking, the do construction or run tourist boats.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Can't believe they sentenced a white guy for mishandling his firearm! Finally!


Only because the victim was also a white guy.
 
stuffy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Mugshot screams, Poor decision making skills.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MilkusManus: spongeboob: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: DarkSoulNoHope: Can't believe they sentenced a white guy for mishandling his firearm! Finally!

He's a white guy with neck tattoos that does street crime - they're ok with giving him honorary "those people" status.  Basis for biatching him is shaky as hell, even though the dude needs putting away.  Probably gonna turn into one of those interesting cases.  Why not just do it on the basis of attempted carjacking with a firearm?  That'd seem to qualify without playing ackshually games and appeal city

Also possibly a cross dresser(can I use that term?)NTTIAWWT
Later while watching a neighbor's surveillance video, she saw McCall on camera wearing her white Sperry boots, which had been in her home's garage

What white Sperry boots may look like[s7d4.scene7.com image 584x484]
Again NTTIAWWT

It's a Florida thing
[Fark user image image 425x460]


That can stay in Florida
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: ProdigalSigh: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: with neck tattoos

Are those Roman Numerals?

If so I read 22 12 - which would be Vice Lords - Chicago types originally.  Florida though?  Your guess is as good as mine.  Maybe he was just visiting - or maybe it's something else entirely

He's a Swamp Man. There are lots of them on the Redneck Riviera. If they aren't tweaking, the do construction or run tourist boats.


If so, he'd better stay the fark out of Chicago.  I doubt Vice Lords would be amused
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: ProdigalSigh: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: with neck tattoos

Are those Roman Numerals?

If so I read 22 12 - which would be Vice Lords - Chicago types originally.  Florida though?  Your guess is as good as mine.  Maybe he was just visiting - or maybe it's something else entirely

Semi-retired and snowbirding wrong?


I was thinking maybe somebody that lost their Chicago privileges as it were
 
