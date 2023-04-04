 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Sounds about white   (twitter.com)
122
    More: Asinine, shot  
•       •       •

Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Blockheads. Figuratively and literally!
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What are their Fark handles?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fired? Not promoted? Are we sure about that
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

spongeboob: What are their Fark handles?


Hurrr
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They look related. Coincidence?
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Florida's 'Stop Woke' Act & Roy Wood Jr.'s White History 101 | The Daily Show
Youtube Uqjh6fQ13o8
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ah, yes. The master race. Prime examples of Homoignoramous. Two of these guys look like they eat at least one of their kids.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Ah, yes. The master race. Prime examples of Homoignoramous. Two of these guys look like they eat at least one of their kids.

[Fark user image image 563x239]


Is there a dress code that they have to wear an undershirt?
T-shirts under open neck golf shirts, why?
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You know at least one of them insists on being called "Coach"
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well now they can be cops and get a job anywhere!
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

spongeboob: Is there a dress code that they have to wear an undershirt?
T-shirts under open neck golf shirts, why?

[Fark user image image 563x239]

Is there a dress code that they have to wear an undershirt?
T-shirts under open neck golf shirts, why?


These guys look... sweaty.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: These guys look... sweaty.

[Fark user image image 563x239]

Is there a dress code that they have to wear an undershirt?
T-shirts under open neck golf shirts, why?

These guys look... sweaty.


Why do all assholes like them look like their melons were carved out of a canned ham?
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Welp, problem solved, they found the only four racist white guys in Missouri
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: These guys look... sweaty.

[Fark user image image 563x239]

Is there a dress code that they have to wear an undershirt?
T-shirts under open neck golf shirts, why?

These guys look... sweaty.


They probably have ungodly pit stains
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SoupGuru: You know at least one of them insists on being called "Coach"


pattersonbrands.comView Full Size
 
Fereals
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Ah, yes. The master race. Prime examples of Homoignoramous. Two of these guys look like they eat at least one of their kids.

[Fark user image 563x239]


What kind of god would create a hairy thumb?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those guys all look the same
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Otherwise known as Missouri's new Board of Education.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

theyrethesamepicture.jpg
 
Sloppy Wreck
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: Is there a dress code that they have to wear an undershirt?
T-shirts under open neck golf shirts, why?

[Fark user image image 563x239]

Is there a dress code that they have to wear an undershirt?
T-shirts under open neck golf shirts, why?


Some of us are naturally sweaty.  I have to wear an undershirt under polo shirts or, gross..

/ sounds fat
// not fat
/// for the belly sweat
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hear banjos when I look at them thar boys
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fereals: What kind of god would create a hairy thumb?

[Fark user image 563x239]

What kind of god would create a hairy thumb?


Thumbs should be hairless, as god intended!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: These guys look... sweaty.

[Fark user image image 563x239]

Is there a dress code that they have to wear an undershirt?
T-shirts under open neck golf shirts, why?

These guys look... sweaty.


And disrespectful nipples. Gotta invest in a Bro.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
fzyancey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More seething racism and hate from the owners here. Don't even need to click the link.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoupGuru: You know at least one of them insists on being called "Coach"


Good call.
One of my "English teachers" in high school was the head football coach.
In reality, the football coach had to pose as a teacher.
 
TheAnalogKid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just locker room talk!  We just happen to locker room talk 24/7.  Also, we all have pathetic facial hair.
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Ah, yes. The master race. Prime examples of Homoignoramous. Two of these guys look like they eat at least one of their kids.

[Fark user image 563x239]


They'reTheSamePicture.jpg
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you see that they all look like that the white hoods just start to make a lot of sense.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the ones offensive entries from the linked article, discussing a new teacher how. Exactly the sort of conversation I would expect from these hicks:

Hoerr: "Looked him up on Facebook ... I think he's right out of college."
Miles: "WTF ..."
Miles: "Looks like a gay tard."
Miles: "Should fit right in ... probably likes DC Comics."
Miles: "Looks like a SS teacher ... lol ... probably coaches wrestling also ... "
Krietemeyer: "How the f**k is this gay the hire"
Miles: "(Name redacted) just said he wasn't playing football."
Smyser: "Why? LOL Too hard"
Miles: "Said he didn't have fun"
Krietemeyer: "F**kem all"

Coaches. Great.
 
lefty248
‘’ 1 hour ago  

propasaurus: Welp, problem solved, they found the only four racist white guys in Missouri


I thought racism was a job requirement there.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All they need is sunglasses and the cab of a truck.
 
AntonChigger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: Is there a dress code that they have to wear an undershirt?
T-shirts under open neck golf shirts, why?

[Fark user image image 563x239]

Is there a dress code that they have to wear an undershirt?
T-shirts under open neck golf shirts, why?


Do you really want to see MORE of these guys? It's an extra barrier of protection between you and their probable excessive sweatiness any time the temp rises over 70 degrees. Take what small blessings you can get!
 
tommyl66
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: Is there a dress code that they have to wear an undershirt?
T-shirts under open neck golf shirts, why?

[Fark user image image 563x239]

Is there a dress code that they have to wear an undershirt?
T-shirts under open neck golf shirts, why?


Oh, sure, I get made fun of when my golf shirt pulls up in the back and you can see my asscrack, and then I get made fun of for the undershirt I wear to prevent my asscrack from showing. I just can't win, I tells ya!

/Have I considered getting in better shape by eating healthier and exercising?
//
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the way we became the mayonnaise bunch.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beks / @antifaoperative is someone to follow, if you're on the doge/NAFO app.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoupGuru: You know at least one of them insists on being called "Coach"


Narrator: He doesn't and never have led a sports team, even in a beer league.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Palmyra... Not the Ozarks but stuck in the path.

The pronunciation of Palmyra is a word where you can tell the difference between someone who comes from Quincy, Hannibal and other parts around the parts north of St Louis.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Thumbs should be hairless, as god intended!

[Fark user image 563x239]

What kind of god would create a hairy thumb?

Thumbs should be hairless, as god intended!

[Fark user image 400x446]


That guy on the bottom...
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

Someone had kids.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Angry Mayo Texts.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GregInIndy: theyrethesamepicture.jpg
theyrethesamepicture.jpg


I'd say at least three are related to each other.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: One of the ones offensive entries from the linked article, discussing a new teacher how. Exactly the sort of conversation I would expect from these hicks:

Hoerr: "Looked him up on Facebook ... I think he's right out of college."
Miles: "WTF ..."
Miles: "Looks like a gay tard."
Miles: "Should fit right in ... probably likes DC Comics."
Miles: "Looks like a SS teacher ... lol ... probably coaches wrestling also ... "
Krietemeyer: "How the f**k is this gay the hire"
Miles: "(Name redacted) just said he wasn't playing football."
Smyser: "Why? LOL Too hard"
Miles: "Said he didn't have fun"
Krietemeyer: "F**kem all"

Coaches. Great.


So racist Marvel fanboys.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: Those guys all look the same


timesherald.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: T-shirts under open neck golf shirts, why?


to prevent their hard nipples from showing when the AC is on?


I dunno...silly school dress codes?
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nimbull: That guy on the bottom...
Someone had kids.

[Fark user image 563x239]

What kind of god would create a hairy thumb?

Thumbs should be hairless, as god intended!

[Fark user image 400x446]

That guy on the bottom...
[pbs.twimg.com image 340x340]
Someone Thumb-one had kids.


FTFY
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fzyancey: More seething racism and hate from the owners here. Don't even need to click the link.


My farkie system once again proven remarkably accurate.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actual news article here.

Two football coaches, an athletic director, and an unlabeled teacher who made way too many gay jokes to not be a kid buggerer.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Narrator: Meanwhile, in the school's front office, Martha starts their termination forms...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
