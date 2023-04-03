 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Times of San Diego)   "This year's result will go down as one of the largest snowpack years on record in California. It is difficult to compare results accurately, but this year's snowpack is definitely one of the biggest the state has seen since the 1950s"   (timesofsandiego.com) divider line
22
    More: Interesting, Snow, Drought, Colorado River, Lake Tahoe, Flood, Snowpack, Lake, Groundwater  
•       •       •

363 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Apr 2023 at 8:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drought averted!
Canyoneros for everyone!

/small flag pins for others
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh. You mean parts of the state will have wate...

And it's gone. Thanks, Napa Valley.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
And it's going to wipe out CA agribusiness through much of the state when it melts off, buh bye to the CA Grown sticker at the supermarket, you had a good run.
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well, that means cheaper alfalfa and almonds for export, right?
 
johnny queso
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
we'll be back in drought conditions in 18 months.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Even the weather is Orwellian.
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Global Warming
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
All this snow, spring blizzards, and record low temperatures are due to the earth warming.  That's the reason we need a higher minimum wage and universal healthcare.
 
SweetMama
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
And all those climate "scientists" never saw it coming and in fact predicted the exact opposite thing.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

deadsanta: And it's going to wipe out CA agribusiness through much of the state when it melts off, buh bye to the CA Grown sticker at the supermarket, you had a good run.


Buh bye to a good portion of fruit and vegetables overall if that happens
/Dude, WTF is up with the wild turkeys in Boston?
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

deadsanta: And it's going to wipe out CA agribusiness through much of the state when it melts off, buh bye to the CA Grown sticker at the supermarket, you had a good run.


Exactly. The Central Valley is going to be a massive freshwater lake (again). But this time will displace a couple million people.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Some of the posters in this thread:
motherjones.comView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SweetMama: And all those climate "scientists" never saw it coming and in fact predicted the exact opposite thing.


Wut?
 
Frozit [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

deadsanta: And it's going to wipe out CA agribusiness through much of the state when it melts off, buh bye to the CA Grown sticker at the supermarket, you had a good run.


In the short term, yes.  However, one thing that farmers never talk about is that flooding does good things to the soil.  So following the flood, the growing conditions will be great.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: deadsanta: And it's going to wipe out CA agribusiness through much of the state when it melts off, buh bye to the CA Grown sticker at the supermarket, you had a good run.

Exactly. The Central Valley is going to be a massive freshwater lake (again). But this time will displace a couple million people.


Cool, I have been looking at picking up a new kayak.
 
dkimball
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Speaking of snow...isn't Antarctica considered a desert?
 
maxheck
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Now the question is will it all melt in spring and be pissed away because lack of storage, and droughts happen in late summer.
 
maxheck
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dkimball: Speaking of snow...isn't Antarctica considered a desert?


Yes. "desert" is defined by how much precipitation per year. It took a very long time to build up the ice pack.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: All this snow, spring blizzards, and record low temperatures are due to the earth warming.  That's the reason we need a higher minimum wage and universal healthcare.


Have you solved the mystery of the itchy asshole and the stinky brown finger?

Did you guess Soros?

You're getting close!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DVD
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Obscene_CNN: Global Warming


_____________________________

Yes, global warming.

This deluge and drought behavior is consistent with having an average higher temperature.  The higher temperature of the atmosphere causes more water vapor to be held, held and not released in the same patterns as before.  But when the water does reach a point of precipitating, there's a lot more to release... all at once.

Getting the CO2 level back down to about 280 parts per million, via changing off of carbon-emitting sources, is vital, if the human race is to continue to have any kind of civilization.  Otherwise, look forward to being baked, flooded and swept right off of the face of the Earth.

Cat 7 and Cat 8 hurricanes are going to be something to see...  from thousands of miles away.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: All this snow, spring blizzards, and record low temperatures are due to the earth warming.  That's the reason we need a higher minimum wage and universal healthcare.


First part yes, second part, not sure, maybe.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.