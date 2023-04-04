 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Monopoly: Samurai Edition should include a warning about not playing it on your neighbor's driveway   (brusselstimes.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Brussels Times  
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I learned anything in my youth is never trust the person who always wants to be the "banker" when playing Monopoly.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanted for questioning
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"While the board game player only suffered minor injuries and was released (from both the hospital and police arrest) by Sunday evening, the son who owned the sword is currently in a life-threatening condition after the blade struck one of his arteries."

Maybe instead of learning the ways of Monopoly, the son should have been studying the sword a bit more...
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm more surprised that it was over noise and not some game shiat honestly
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: If I learned anything in my youth is never trust the person who always wants to be the "banker" when playing Monopoly.


In the age before smart phones, it was the only way to not put a gun to my head. Being constantly engaged is much better than staring off into space for 20 minutes while 2 people who don't know the rules and refuse to negotiate or mortgage properties keep the game going until 4 a.m.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While the board game player only suffered minor injuries and was released (from both the hospital and police arrest) by Sunday evening, the son who owned the sword is currently in a life-threatening condition after the blade struck one of his arteries.

There can be only one.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AppleOptionEsc: while 2 people who don't know the rules


So the big question is, how many people played Monopoly here that placed money in the middle of the board and landed on "free parking" to win it?

I always thought that was the rule until someone showed me the official rules...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
evilmrsock [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The more you think about the implied details of this story, the weirder it gets.

The incident happened at 5am on a sunday. How long had they been playing Monopoly on the sidewalk? Did the game start impromptu at 4 am? Who does that? It was 30 F out. Why did you even have Monopoly? Had the game been going on all night? It was planned? What was their light source? Was this a regular thing? Did the father and son otherwise know these people? What do you mean a disturbamce, were they hollering about paying taxes? Are belgium hoodlums playing street Monopoly as part of a seedy underground tradition? How old was the son who came out swinging with a live blade but without drawing it? What do you mean it was concealed? What do you mean, the scabbard broke and the blade was able to cut people? How did that happen? What's your mental image of any of these things?

This is the goofiest guy ritchie action sequence.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: AppleOptionEsc: while 2 people who don't know the rules

So the big question is, how many people played Monopoly here that placed money in the middle of the board and landed on "free parking" to win it?

I always thought that was the rule until someone showed me the official rules...

[Fark user image image 472x349]


The free parking lotto does indeed extend the game. But compared to people who don't auction unbought properties or mortgage for debt, or trade for ANY monopolies, it's the least offensive optional rule. Adding 20 minutes to a game is a less of a sin than adding hours.

I'm pretty sure 95% of everyone played the free parking lottery.

/conspiracy theories as to why that optional rule was invented are available on request
 
Merltech
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
After an argument ensued, the resident's son came out to defend his father armed with a concealed samurai sword.

How big was this dude to conceal a samurai sword.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I flat out refuse to play monopoly. I will no longer get drawn into the lowest circle of hell in a game that just won't goddamn end.
If I'm gonna play some for 6  farking hours, I'll go with Twilight Emperium or Eclipse, thank you.
/ first time I played Eclipse, it was a little over an hour before we finished with the rules and actually started to play.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Merltech: After an argument ensued, the resident's son came out to defend his father armed with a concealed samurai sword.

How big was this dude to conceal a samurai sword.


I'd suspect it was more a wakizashi sorta thing, they're concealable with some effort.  Journalists reporting on swords is usually about as accurate as their firearm identification skills tend to be
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I flat out refuse to play monopoly. I will no longer get drawn into the lowest circle of hell in a game that just won't goddamn end.
If I'm gonna play some for 6  farking hours, I'll go with Twilight Emperium or Eclipse, thank you.
/ first time I played Eclipse, it was a little over an hour before we finished with the rules and actually started to play.


Heh - play by the rules - game's over a lot sooner.  All property not bought when you land on it gets auctioned - highest bid takes it - even if it's $1.  Few times around and most of the board is owned, the winnowing begins.  Doesn't take more than 2 hours unless you're playing pokey - usually substantially less.  Completely different game when you do it the way it's intended
 
Merltech
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Merltech: After an argument ensued, the resident's son came out to defend his father armed with a concealed samurai sword.

How big was this dude to conceal a samurai sword.

I'd suspect it was more a wakizashi sorta thing, they're concealable with some effort.  Journalists reporting on swords is usually about as accurate as their firearm identification skills tend to be


That makes a lot more sense.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I flat out refuse to play monopoly. I will no longer get drawn into the lowest circle of hell in a game that just won't goddamn end.
If I'm gonna play some for 6  farking hours, I'll go with Twilight Emperium or Eclipse, thank you.
/ first time I played Eclipse, it was a little over an hour before we finished with the rules and actually started to play.


My uncle, 6 years older than me would play Risk, with his friends. He always left the board/game up on a card table in the make-shift darkroom/basement when he was living with grandma. Those can last a while too.

Never was a board game player. I liked Clue and Statego and Life and Mouse Trap.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I would play Monopoly again. But would house rule the hell out of it.

1. Draft all properties beforehand
2. Hand out starting money then have an empty bank. Players money is the only money that is in the game
3. Replace the 2d6 with odd numbered dice (d3,d5,d7...etc.). Before your turn, you have to "rent" a die. Higher numbered dice are more expensive.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: I would play Monopoly again. But would house rule the hell out of it.

1. Draft all properties beforehand
2. Hand out starting money then have an empty bank. Players money is the only money that is in the game
3. Replace the 2d6 with odd numbered dice (d3,d5,d7...etc.). Before your turn, you have to "rent" a die. Higher numbered dice are more expensive.


4. Never have any lethal weapons within reach of any players
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
For the game of Trouble with the pop-o-matic dice thingy, it was getting boring so I made up new rules.

If you popped the dice and got the same number 3 times in a row...move 10 spaces, and the person to the left, remove an article of clothing.

If you popped the dice and got two in a row, the player to the right would have to move back the amount of spaces on listed on the dice.

etc.

I had them all written down on some paper...so I wouldn't forget the rules.
 
Fereals
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Merltech: After an argument ensued, the resident's son came out to defend his father armed with a concealed samurai sword.

How big was this dude to conceal a samurai sword.

I'd suspect it was more a wakizashi sorta thing, they're concealable with some effort.  Journalists reporting on swords is usually about as accurate as their firearm identification skills tend to be


AK Swordy7
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ less than a minute ago  
When in a fight to the death, one wants to employ all one's weapons to the utmost. I must say that to die with one's sword still sheathed is most regrettable.
Miyamoto Musashi

Most. Regrettable.
 
