(CNBC)   Day 405 of WW3: Finland set to formally join NATO; Russian blogger bombing suspect has been 'framed,' husband says. It's your Tuesday Russo-Ukraine war discussion   (cnbc.com) divider line
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good morning all. Welcome to indictment day in New York and your overnight news dump from the war in Ukraine by the Kyiv Post and Kyiv Independent. Buckle up, Wagner has apparently seized the means of shiat production in Bahkmut...

Kyiv Post Morning Memo - Everything You Need to Know on Tuesday, April 4
Your daily news brief direct from Ukraine's capital.

Ukrainian Security Chief's View: Russia Will Collapse Within 3-7 years
The West fears Russia's future fragmentation, but Ukraine thinks that the process is already underway.

Praying for Victory: Ukraine Muslims Mark Ramadan
Fighting for their country, Ukraine's Muslim defenders seek to observe Ramadan despite the very difficult conditions.

Ukraine Says Wagner Raised Russian Flag 'Over a Toilet' in Bakhmut
The fight for the industrial city of Bakhmut has become the longest and bloodiest battle of Russia's year-long assault on Ukraine, but up to 5,000 civilians remain in the city.
(Compiler's Note: Obviously the toilet was dubbed the Конференц-центр Дональда Трампа.)

Zelensky Hopes Putin Will be Held in 'Basement With Bucket'
Zelensky takes German Vice Chancellor to site of Russian war crimes in Chernihiv region.

Putin Creates Fund for Soldiers Fighting in Ukraine
Russia seeks to make conditions more attractive for its soldiers.

Protests After Priest Assaults Soldier Inside a Church
The assault of a Ukrainian serviceman by a priest of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate in Khmelnytsky has led to protests around the local cathedral.

Canadian Journalist Branded 'Undesirable Person' in Ukraine
David Pugliese has come to the attention of officials in Kyiv due to his writings for the Ottawa Citizen which often echo Kremlin talking points.


Air Force: Russia launches up to 20 guided aircraft bombs against Ukraine daily.Russia launches up to 20 guided aircraft bombs daily against Ukraine, Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat said on April 4.

Stranded civilians brave shelling, return to Ukraine's front-line towns

State Bureau of Investigation finds warehouse with stolen food intended for military.The State Bureau of Investigation reported on April 4 that it had uncovered a warehouse in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast containing nearly three tons of stolen food intended for the military.

UK Defense Ministry: Russia likely to 'eventually' replace Wagner with other PMCs in Ukraine.Russia may partner with other private military contractors for combat in Ukraine amid ongoing tensions with the Wagner mercenary group, the U.K. Defense Ministry wrote in its April 4 intelligence update.

Russian forces attack multiple oblasts over past 24 hours, killing 5, injuring 7.Russian forces attacked multiple oblasts in Ukraine over the past 24 hours, killing five people and injuring seven others, according to local authorities' reports.

General Staff: Ukrainian forces repel almost 70 Russian attacks.Russian troops are reportedly concentrating their efforts on conducting offensives toward Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast. Ukrainian troops repelled 69 Russian attacks in those directions on April 3, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its morning update.

ISW: Russia blames Ukraine, jailed Putin critic Navalny for April 2 assassination of propagandist Tatarsky.Russia's National Anti-Terrorist Committee accused the Ukrainian special services of plotting with Navalny's Anti-Corruption Fund to kill a "war correspondent" Vladlen Tatarsky. Russian officials have yet to agree on a single narrative regarding Tatarsky's death, the Institute for the Study of War said in their latest update.

Washington Post: Satellite images show Russia bolstering Crimean defenses.New satellite imagery of Crimea from Maxar Technologies shows an intricate network of trenches in the occupied territory of the peninsula. Russia has built dozens of defensive structures, which span several miles, the Washington Post reports.

UN: 22,607 civilian casualties in Ukraine reported since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.According to the most recent civilian casualty update from the United Nations Officer of the High Commission for Human Rights (OHCHR), there were an additional 765 civilian casualties recorded in Ukraine in March 2023.

Ukraine downs 14 Russian drones.Ukrainian air defense downed 14 Iranian-made Shahed-136 and Shahed-131 drones overnight on April 4. The drones were likely launched from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov.

Russian forces launch 3 attacks on Bilopillia in Sumy Oblast.According to the Sumy Oblast Military Administration, Russian troops fired 14 rounds with mortars and 100 from automatic grenade launchers at Bilopillia, Sumy Oblast, on April 3. No casualties were reported.

And that's your lot. Enjoy your day folks!
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for March 25 through March 31 (Days 395 to 401) and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Between Finland Day and Arraignment Day, I'm not sure how I'm getting any work done. Probably going to need to consult a doctor about something in 4 hours, too.

/Of course the state of my birth is Volunteer-ing itself as a shining example of fascism.
//Can't win 'em all, I guess.
\|/Tradition
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bertor_vidas: Between Finland Day and Arraignment Day, I'm not sure how I'm getting any work done. Probably going to need to consult a doctor about something in 4 hours, too.

/Of course the state of my birth is Volunteer-ing itself as a shining example of fascism.
//Can't win 'em all, I guess.
\|/Tradition


Eh, Finland can take care of itself

I just wish tithe judge would allow cameras to broadcast the arraignment. That way the chod would have a harder time lying about what happens in it
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

baka-san: I just wish tithe judge would allow cameras to broadcast the arraignment. That way the chod would have a harder time lying about what happens in it


I'm hoping for some live blogging of events via twitter.
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Happy 74th birthday to NATO, you get Finland as your present.  Speaking of, here's a live blog to follow for today's historic event:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Lol

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ukraine's tech entrepreneurs fight war on a different front
 
mederu [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | Good news Wagners might be cut | Bad news Ruzzians in Bakhmut city center
Youtube QDa-tavjFlA

Yesterdays Denys
 
mederu [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
03 Apr: LAST RESORT. Russians GO ALL-IN TO CRUSH UKRAINIAN DEFENSE | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube VpIOZPXAmL8

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Officials: US providing Ukraine $2.6 billion in military aid
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

mederu: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/VpIOZPXAmL8]
Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine


what are you doing up so early? isnt it stupid o'dark hundred hours where you are?
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Russia says it raises risk of conflict"

What are they going to do?  Bleed on them...?
 
RasIanI
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

gaslight: [Fark user image image 850x637]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mederu [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: mederu: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/VpIOZPXAmL8]
Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine

what are you doing up so early? isnt it stupid o'dark hundred hours where you are?


8am currently, I'm usually up around 5 :(
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Russian forces attacked multiple oblasts in Ukraine over the past 24 hours, killing five people and injuring seven others, according to local authorities' reports.

And they only lost 530 guys doing it.

Good job, Russia, you farking incompetent idiots...
 
Creidiki
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Muta
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

baka-san: bertor_vidas: Between Finland Day and Arraignment Day, I'm not sure how I'm getting any work done. Probably going to need to consult a doctor about something in 4 hours, too.

/Of course the state of my birth is Volunteer-ing itself as a shining example of fascism.
//Can't win 'em all, I guess.
\|/Tradition

Eh, Finland can take care of itself

I just wish tithe judge would allow cameras to broadcast the arraignment. That way the chod would have a harder time lying about what happens in it


Even though I understand you point, I disagree.  The whole trial is going to be a media circus.  I really don't want to see this go the way of the OJ trial.  Keeping the media out is a way to minimize the tomfoolery.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Tank tactics: how might Ukraine use its influx of western armour?

Experts say weaponry will give Kyiv a psychological edge against Russia but is not enough for a 'big punch'
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

If you're actually in a position where you can travel to Ukraine to help out, see  (they also list some online PR / NAFO type stuff)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in displaced people, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/. To check if a company is legitimately registered in Ukraine, see https://gcs-ukraine.com/en/how-to-check-company-in-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS (tech for troops): https://armysos.com.ua

Gifts for Putin: https://www.weaponstoukraine.com

Stop the War (Sweden): https://stopthewar.se/en/

A rehab/recovery center for soldiers: https://helpnow.in.ua/amp/

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Ukraine Defense Fund: https://ukrainedefensefund.org
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org


Humanitarian aid:

Safe Passage for Ukraine: https://sp4ukraine.org

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

US/Idaho: https://toukrainewithlove.org

The $1k Project: https://www.1kproject.org

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Medical focused groups:
Evacuating wounded civilians & military: https://frontlinemedics.org
Medical services: https://www.globaloutreachdoctors.org
Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org
Medical supplies (CA/Ontario): https://www.herosocietycanada.ca
Solar power for hospitals: https://repowerua.org
Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers
SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org
Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Prosthetics groups (some serve more than just Ukraine)
 CA/Victoria: https://www.victoriahandproject.com/ukraine
 US/Colorado: https://limbsforliberty.com
 US/Pittsburg: https://brothersbrother.org/pittsburgh-unites-for-ukraine/
 US/Oklahoma: https://www.limbsforlife.org
 Latvia: https://www.designedtolivelatvia.com
 US/NYC (collects hand-me-down limbs): https://pentaprosthetics.org
 US/California: https://www.prosthetika.org
 US/Minnesota: https://protezfoundation.com
 US/California: https://right2walk.org
 UK: https://limbcare.org
 Ukraine: https://ffr.org.ua/en/
 Ukraine (but a US 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com


Land mine clearing: https://www.courageukraine.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Teenager filling backpacks for displaced kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for displaced peoplewith pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.org

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Fixing windows (UK): https://www.insulate-ukraine.org/donate
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Assistance for displaced Ukranians:

Lviv and Chernivtsi, Ukraine: https://marsh-zhinok.com.ua/donate-for-support
Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What's the weather like over there? Isn't there supposed to be a big push by both sides when Spring finally hits?
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The eight month battle for Bahkmut has been extremely pathetic for the Russians.

Capturing all of Donetsk has been a goal of the Russians since the start.  Bahkmut is a city of about 70,000 people, pre-2023 invasion, and is less than a half hour's drive from Donetsk City, which has been under the Russian-backed Donetsk People's Republic since 2014.  Russia has made a major commitment of resources and manpower to capture the city.

On paper, this is a battle the Ukrainians should have lost months ago.  Just as a matter of strategy - Bahkmut is, overall, not worth the resources that Russia is throwing at it.

But Russia is so incompetent that the battles have been ongoing for over half a year now.  My best guess is the Ukrainians know the city isn't worth holding onto now, and instead has decided to make it an effective killing ground to break the back of Russian forces - put up a strong defense and strategically retreat bit by bit.  If Russia is stupid enough to waste resources, Ukraine will make sure their resources are wasted.

Russia may yet eventually take Bahkmut.  But it will be a pyrrhic victory, and by the end of the war, it'll be back in Ukrainian hands, IMO.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Good morning everyone!

Here's the video (and you knew it was out there) of the moment the statue bomb blew up at the cafe. not gory, surprisingly.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this list of groups giving assistance: https://auc.org.ua/en/node/33272

The resistance newspaper for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua/portfolio/newspaper/

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors if they need uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Free therapy for people affected by the war: https://www.therapyroute.com/free-therapy-for-ukraine

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures

If you have photos or video that you want saved as documentation of the war: https://dattalion.com


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you want to fund Ukrainian reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/.  Or fund russian language news sites that have been banned in russia: https://support.meduza.io/enhttps://holod.media/en/donate/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you have quilts: https://hellocottons.com/

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org ; https://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/https://www.bbc.co.uk/food/chefs/olia_hercules

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor displaced people: https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com. (There are also phone apps like Zrada that can scan UPC codes and tell you)

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (embroidered shirts make good Easter gifts... I think.  I haven't found a site selling those decorated eggs)

Posters & t-shirts: https://helpukraine.threadless.com
Coffee (US/Maine): https://kavkamaine.com
Cloud gaming: https://boosteroid.com
Stream a documentary: https://hotdocs.ca/whats-on/films/hrw-freedom-on-fire
Children's book: https://www.amazon.com//dp/1612546080/
Learn IT/statistics skills: https://sites.google.com/view/dariia-mykhailyshyna/main/r-workshops-for-ukraine
Buy a chunk of a tank: https://gate.org/tank/
Militaryesque clothing: https://www.braveplusone.com.ua
Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com
Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Frogwareshttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/manapotionstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/GSC
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/ or a live cam of a watering hole in Namibia: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=fPd7Ys7FC0I
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.