(CNN)   Former Pizza Hut spokesman set to be arraigned in Manhattan courthouse at 2:15 p.m. ET. Cash in those Book It points and order a Big New Yorker Pizza, because it's your official Fark arraignment thread   (cnn.com) divider line
491
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
oh man i gotta pace myself...
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'll order some Dominos for lunch today, then.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I hope we get to see him come out afterwards. I want to see his face
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Stroke out on Camera.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I wish the judge would deny bail.

Also, anyone trying to storm the courthouse should definitely find out that's not a good idea.  Although, I will point out that of all the people I know who would support Il Douche, exactly one is still supporting him now.  All the other chatter that I saw on my Facebook feed has been about him being held accountable.  I pointed out that if the indictment had a Clinton on it, they'd be cheering, but there's no concrete evidence, just imagination.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You show some f*cking respect, Subby. It's WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
1995 - Pizza Hut - Entitled to Half (with Donald Trump) Commercial
Youtube jkR-RwV-xAY
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I predict he's going to have a heart attack during the trial or some other serious medical issue come up. Seems to happen a lot with rich people facing criminal charges.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

kdawg7736: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/jkR-RwV-xAY]


That hand grab at the end is extra creepy now.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Intrepid00: I predict he's going to have a heart attack during the trial or some other serious medical issue come up. Seems to happen a lot with rich people facing criminal charges.


From your lips to God's ears.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cameroncrazy1984: I hope we get to see him come out afterwards. I want to see his face


That's what he wants as well.
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Intrepid00: I predict he's going to have a heart attack during the trial or some other serious medical issue come up. Seems to happen a lot with rich people facing criminal charges.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ariseatex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size

Curious about what the actual charges are. Is it only Stormy's payoff (possibly broken into a few dozen little sub-crimes for procedural reasons), did they bundle in a bunch of the other payoffs facilitated through that Pecker guy, more old business fraud, or are they bringing in any of his post-2016 crimes?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If there is any justice at all in the universe, Trump will panic when he steps out of the car and will attempt to flee on foot, only to be chased by a rampaging horde of Oompa-Loompas screeching mocking songs at him until he passes out and expires at the dancing feet of Gritty, Harbinger of Farking Around and Finding Out.

Bonus points if those famous dancing pallbearers are nearby to scoop his mortal remains up and dance him away to a dumpster behind Trump Tower, where he will rest in peace until collected by the next Waste Management truck.

/And I haven't even started drinking yet
 
ariseatex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My predictions for this afternoon:

-The biggest revelation will happen at 2:59 PM, right before my 3:00 meeting
-My meeting will be business as usual, other than the two RWNJs who get to start off the meeting with their reports
-At least one of those RWNJs will make some comment about today being "the worst day in American history"
-By the time my meeting ends at 4:00, there will be a thousand new posts in this thread for me to read
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ariseatex: My predictions for this afternoon:

-The biggest revelation will happen at 2:59 PM, right before my 3:00 meeting
-My meeting will be business as usual, other than the two RWNJs who get to start off the meeting with their reports
-At least one of those RWNJs will make some comment about today being "the worst day in American history"
-By the time my meeting ends at 4:00, there will be a thousand new posts in this thread for me to read


I've wondered if ChatGPT could be used to summarize a fark thread.

But I don't have time for that, I'm using it to fine-tune my C# code.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bluorangefyre: I wish the judge would deny bail.


Give him one night in jail and search all of his (and Ivana's) properties for the rest of those classified documents while he's locked up.
 
jlee4677 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Star of Home Alone 2 to be arraigned at 2:15 in New York today.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

kdawg7736: [YouTube video: 1995 - Pizza Hut - Entitled to Half (with Donald Trump) Commercial]


Well I'll damned. I thought Subby's tagline was a fakeout. Turns out it was TAKEOUT
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Imgur is on fire.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its fun to stay at the N Y P D
 
aoktrouble
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just heard on the news, "Trump is coming out". That would explain SO MUCH!! Don't be ashamed of who you are! That shame is only causing you to act out. Embrace who you are, confess your crimes and heal!! #silverlining
 
henryhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  
imfdb.orgView Full Size
 
jmr61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It won't be because of this crime but I hope he sits in jail long enough for ass cancer to kill him. Maybe, 2-3 years.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The inside of that limo must reek of flop sweat and stale farts.
 
Zerochance
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: Stroke out on Camera.


We're not that lucky.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I miss 1980s greasy Pizza Hut pizza.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone want to lay odds he'll comment on how many people watched his limo ride and subsequent arraignment?  Comment on the size of the crowds outside?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnphantom: I miss 1980s greasy Pizza Hut pizza.


With the big red plastic soda cups.
 
someonelse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: Stroke out on Camera.


Camera doesn't deserve that.
 
BeatrixK [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: Stroke out on Camera.


MGT wasn't immediately crimed when she stepped foot on NYC streets (Because she says it's rampant there.)....so no WAY do we get lucky enough for Trump to suffer a fatal malfunction of the critical systems.
 
bdub77
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does anyone know where raerae is at this exact moment?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnphantom: I miss 1980s greasy Pizza Hut pizza.


Didn't they fry the dough inside those thick cast-iron trays?
 
BeatrixK [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnphantom: I miss 1980s greasy Pizza Hut pizza.


I miss Cavatini!

God that stuff was awesome!
 
Skyfrog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if he makes it five minutes before being charged with contempt.
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a little theme music to play while scrolling the thread.

whole lotta FDT
 
Weaver95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No matter what happens or how this all goes down, at the end of the day Donald Trump will be a very unhappy person.

He will not enjoy his time in the criminal court system.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: johnphantom: I miss 1980s greasy Pizza Hut pizza.

With the big red plastic soda cups.


And the sit-down Pac-man game.

Gen-X represent!
 
Scruffynerf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
