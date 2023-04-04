 Skip to content
(BBC)   "I'm being terrorised by the squirrels in my kitchen." Drew, Fark Squirrel wanted for questioning   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Squirrels are scarier than you think.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A modest proposal:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


But squirrels are so cute!
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We had squirrels move into our attic this winter. Took two weeks to get a pest control company out just for an inspection. They have armored up the house (both roof and crawlspace), but came back to check and realized they missed a possible entry point in the garage. So they are coming back to fix that.

They put an exclusion cage up to let the squirrels exit the attic, and we've seen momma carrying her kits away from the house on the power line.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"... have been living in her house for years"
Youre too stupid to own a house.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: Squirrels are scarier than you think.


Starving squirrel hordes - great now we've got '70's sci-fi horror schlock deal with too
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Here's one way to cut your grocery bill

Can be a little greasy.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size


Be afraid
 
Wessoman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You know you can buy a cat.
 
Bslim
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Squirrels in my Kitchen is the name of Edie Brickell & New Bohemians new album.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Ahh! WTF is that?!
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"We screwed the dry verge into the fascia so their access point into the roof was closed."

Odd. I was going to suggest that. Go figure.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The North American Tree Rat
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
She looks like a moderately powerful Pokémon:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
There aren't any skunks in Britain. My relatives often ask about "THE SMELL" which I describe as a swampy garlic odour that imprints on the psyche.
 
