(WESH Orlando)   Sophie spent nearly a year at Seminole County Animal Services watching people walk by her kennel, so the shelter posted a time-lapse video of that online to help get her adopted. Please welcome her & her new pupdad, Tony to Woofday Wetnose Wednesday (w/video)   (wesh.com) divider line
55
•       •       •

Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x280]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Been a Ruff day. I was putting books on the new shelves when they suddently collapsed. My arm got hit with 2 metal shelves and all the books they had on them.

First Workmans Comp claim I have ever filed. Still not sure if I did it right, but thought enough ahead to bring the paperwork packet to the ER with me.

Nothing broken, but lots of bruising and an arm sprain. Hurts to be me tonight. Big ole ace bandage from elbow to wrist.

I think tonights chior rehearsal is going to be short for me. We are 4 rehearsals from concert.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

OOF!  :(
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Ouch!  Did the shelves work loose, or were they overloaded?
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Gentle hugs!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Contrast baths work great on sprains! 20 minutes of ice pack followed by 20 minutes of low heat, x 2. Ice reduces inflammation, heat restores circulation, etc.
So sorry you got hurt! Hope it gets better quickly!
 
lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Junie is recovering from being tutored. He figured out how to lick himself with the cone on, so I resorted to a onesie. It's not tight enough.😞
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

::gentle hugs:: I hope it doesn't hurt too much and that you get better quickly!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

((((((HUGS))))))
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Aww, poor little guy. How long does he have to wear the cone of shame?
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Trust me when I say you need to be careful of a Husky on a high Fiberian diet!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Mr Otera had to head into work super early to get inventory done before people show up and start trying to use the stuff he's trying to count, which resulted in me getting up super early.... I've already had a bowl of oatmeal and am finishing my first pot of tea as I work on folding laundry.  I had a basket mostly full of clean towels, washcloths, and bedding that needed to be put away... But I have run into a hitch with the towels and washcloths....


Fark user imageView Full Size

The towels are supposed to go in the upper drawer and the washcloths are getting covered in long, silky, black fur.

"Son, would you mind moving so I can put these away?"
Fark user imageView Full Size

"You know what, Ma, I think I would mind"
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

(And this is why I always bave a spare roll of bags in my pocket or bag when walking Sasha)
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

After scary thunderstorm, all is well
 
LukeR
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Another nice weekend so we went to the dog park on Saturday morning. Couple hours of sniffing, chasing, wrestling, etc really wore out Rainbow.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
