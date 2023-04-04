 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   We've been pushing for this arena for 20+ years and guess what WE'RE BUILDING THE $300M ARENA SO DEAL WITH IT PEASANTS   (mlive.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Anyone willing to bet that by the time the entirety privately funded stadium is built it isn't entirely privately funded?
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Playing an arena in Kalamazoo is for when you can't get booked at the state fair.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Be sure to build a casino next to it. Because if there's one thing we need more of, it's casinos.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
These are the kind of places that are sold with the ideas of continual massive revenue generating events that will keep them booked daily.

Yet in reality the biggest events are just quarterly gun shows and yearly reptile expos.
 
