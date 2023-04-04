 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Laser-sighted is the important part of this daily second amendment briefing. Oh, and the dead kid, too. But the gun is literally back in the safe   (wjactv.com) divider line
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It would be interesting to know the protocols for loaded weapons in the military. You know the dad kept it loaded like most home defenders do. I suspect the military is pretty strict about where firearms are held and in what state. And we just let any American ape decide his own gun-safety rules.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's nice to see a responsible gun owner safely store his tools after use.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

August11: It would be interesting to know the protocols for loaded weapons in the military. You know the dad kept it loaded like most home defenders do. I suspect the military is pretty strict about where firearms are held and in what state. And we just let any American ape decide his own gun-safety rules.


When I was in. Unless you were on duty, it was locked in an armory. Your personal weapon, too. Unless you checked it out to hit a range.
You show up, sign out your own fire arm and retun it. You might carry it with a magazine on duty, but if it discharges, there is more paperwork than you have free time for. Unless you are prepared to look very good in front of witnesses, and on paper, and by all accounts, best to deescalate any situation involving your armed presence.
Pretty much as it should be for civilian cops. But is not.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Based on the prankster getting shot, farkers are fine with this murder because the assailant was annoyed and upset by a joke from the other child. Apparently your mom jokes are worthy of murdering someone, irrespective of age.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: Based on the prankster getting shot, farkers are fine with this murder because the assailant was annoyed and upset by a joke from the other child. Apparently your mom jokes are worthy of murdering someone, irrespective of age.


It isn't spring yet. If you use up all that straw for the strawmen, how will farmers bed thier livestock?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If your kids know the combination to your gun safe, it's not a safe.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If somebody had a pound of uncut smack in a safe in their house and their kid got into it and OD'd, we would know what to do about it.
I guess heroin dealers need to lobby for their own special amendment.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: Based on the prankster getting shot, farkers are fine with this murder because the assailant was annoyed and upset by a joke from the other child. Apparently your mom jokes are worthy of murdering someone, irrespective of age.


I wonder if you would be less of a bore if you ever talked about anything but your imaginary opinions of other Farkers.
Probably not - you don't seem to be very bright.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So who is going to pay for the funeral and other stuff?  Are we just fine with letting the kid's parents go to Go Fund Me to get donations to bury their dead kid so that we can have our guns?

The actual cost of gun violence is staggering and needs to be addressed by those of us who own guns.  Maybe some kind of gun insurance like we have for cars, spread the liability among the people that want those things.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a sad situation of the kids FAFO.

If you watch any of Lock Picking Lawyer's videos, one of the ways he rates gun protection equipment is whether can it slow down a curious adolescent. Over half of what he has tested failed.

I kind of think this is that situation.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We can at least take solace in that he was killed with a bad ass gun with a cool accessory.

Plus this is clearly a stand your ground case, he told the gun owner to shut up. He was capable of anything at that point.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrSplifferton: So who is going to pay for the funeral and other stuff?  Are we just fine with letting the kid's parents go to Go Fund Me to get donations to bury their dead kid so that we can have our guns?

The actual cost of gun violence is staggering and needs to be addressed by those of us who own guns.  Maybe some kind of gun insurance like we have for cars, spread the liability among the people that want those things.


You mean regulate dangerous things, like automobile, chainsaws, explosives, and guns?
That's crazy talk. The Constitution doesn't say anything about regulat........oh, wait.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

August11: It would be interesting to know the protocols for loaded weapons in the military. You know the dad kept it loaded like most home defenders do. I suspect the military is pretty strict about where firearms are held and in what state. And we just let any American ape decide his own gun-safety rules.


That's why whenever some goober talks about the Citizens Militia I ask for the name of his Master At Arms. Inherent in the notion of a militia is that there's an authority within the militia responsible for keeping track of who has what weapons, and that there's a code of discipline dispensed by this person should those weapons make their way into somebody else's hands. That let's them know I'm not interested in their militia talk.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: That's why whenever some goober talks about the Citizens Militia I ask for the name of his Master At Arms.


Bubba. He weighs about 350 lbs, and has an IQ of 80 - but owns seven AR-15s.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

August11: It would be interesting to know the protocols for loaded weapons in the military. You know the dad kept it loaded like most home defenders do. I suspect the military is pretty strict about where firearms are held and in what state. And we just let any American ape decide his own gun-safety rules.


THE RIGHT TO WELL BEAR ARMS BY A MILITIA SHALL NOT BE REGULATED OR INFRINGED
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Typical, a 12 year old is the "shooter," no mention of the "enabler."
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: If your kids know the combination to your gun safe, it's not a safe.


Yep.  Once they're adults if you feel they need to know and they know what they're doing (and what they don't need to be doing) then that's your call.  Before that, not unless it's a seriously unusual immediate emergency
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: MrSplifferton: So who is going to pay for the funeral and other stuff?  Are we just fine with letting the kid's parents go to Go Fund Me to get donations to bury their dead kid so that we can have our guns?

The actual cost of gun violence is staggering and needs to be addressed by those of us who own guns.  Maybe some kind of gun insurance like we have for cars, spread the liability among the people that want those things.

You mean regulate dangerous things, like automobile, chainsaws, explosives, and guns?
That's crazy talk. The Constitution doesn't say anything about regulat........oh, wait.


Mostly, I just want gun owners to pay for all the people other gun owners are injuring/killing.  As a country, we have already said some dead kids are worth my gun rights.  I'm sure insurance companies can find a way to figure out the liability of different makes/models of guns to appropriately charge gun owners.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: August11: It would be interesting to know the protocols for loaded weapons in the military. You know the dad kept it loaded like most home defenders do. I suspect the military is pretty strict about where firearms are held and in what state. And we just let any American ape decide his own gun-safety rules.

THE RIGHT TO WELL BEAR ARMS BY A MILITIA SHALL NOT BE REGULATED OR INFRINGED


Far out, lets get the antifa militia loaded up.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a perfect world, all the responsible gun owners kill each other and then the rest of us are truly safe.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: If your kids know the combination to your gun safe, it's not a safe.


The default assumption as a parent should be that your kids can get into any safe in the house.

They have a lot more time and energy than you, and "because I can" is all the motivation they need.

/When I was growing up, in an area with a lot of firearms, all of the kids new where the guns were and how to get at them.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This kid is going to have the best CSBs on Fark when he's grown up.

Back in the day people interacted with each other, like humans, none of this online namby pamby!  I was once walking with my best friend Billy, and he made a mom joke.  Well, I shot him in the back with my daddy's gun, and ended him, let me tell you.  Yep, a more civil time, when people learned at a young age, to speak with each like gentlemen.  Dad was so proud, when he got home, he bought me my very own gun.  That was really handy, as I had to go through three wives before I found one who knew her place!
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: question_dj: Based on the prankster getting shot, farkers are fine with this murder because the assailant was annoyed and upset by a joke from the other child. Apparently your mom jokes are worthy of murdering someone, irrespective of age.

I wonder if you would be less of a bore if you ever talked about anything but your imaginary opinions of other Farkers.
Probably not - you don't seem to be very bright.


It's also the exact opposite situation since the person who started the prank/mom joke was also the shooter.

No, neither person should have been shot.
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the gun owner is going to jail???

No probably not, we have lost the fight on guns, and apparently the one on responsibility as well.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrSplifferton: Mostly, I just want gun owners to pay for all the people other gun owners are injuring/killing.


We make car owners do that. But guns are special.
An absolute, literal reading of the Second Amendment, as written, means that the Constitution permits no law anywhere in the U.S. regulating or restricting access to ANYTHING that can be accurately described as an "arm" or weapon in any way whatsoever.
That's why judges. and by extension, elections. really, really matter.
If you don't like guns as a means of solving problems - vote.
It's the last alternative remaining.
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MTG to announce more legislative action to outlaw drag shows to prevent this sort of thing.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: If your kids know the combination to your gun safe, it's not a safe.


You're reading this wrong. What this actually shows is that gun safes are useless and should not be required.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: If your kids know the combination to your gun safe, it's not a safe.



There is not enough THIS in the universe for this comment.

Adam Lanza knew the combination to the safe.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
apparently abel got sick of his shiat.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

question_dj: Based on the prankster getting shot, farkers are fine with this murder because the assailant was annoyed and upset by a joke from the other child. Apparently your mom jokes are worthy of murdering someone, irrespective of age.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnphantom
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
At this point it is either democracy or the 2nd/Christianity. Choose well.
 
p89tech
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: If your kids know the combination to your gun safe, it's not a safe.


Too many people seem to thing the purpose of a safe is to keep the gun from being stolen or protect it in a fire. So of course it's okay for your 13 year old son to know the combination or where the spare key is, he's family.
 
CptnSpldng [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: It's nice to see a responsible gun owner safely store his tools after use.


But was the weapon properly cleaned after a firing session?
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: Nick Nostril: If your kids know the combination to your gun safe, it's not a safe.

You're reading this wrong. What this actually shows is that gun safes are useless and should not be required.


They are useless for keeping guns safe in houses with children in them.
Question - why can't you big ol' bang-bang tough guys give up your popguns long enough to raise your kids?
You can buy another Goddamn arsenal as soon as they're grown and gone, and have the "protection" you hallucinate that you need in your old age.
Don't your kids matter more to you than your f**king guns?
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Nick Nostril: If your kids know the combination to your gun safe, it's not a safe.



This is just another gun ownership success story. Guns in the house usually kills your spouse.
But what are friends for if you can't shoot them in the back?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

jso2897: Sleeper_agent: Nick Nostril: If your kids know the combination to your gun safe, it's not a safe.

You're reading this wrong. What this actually shows is that gun safes are useless and should not be required.

They are useless for keeping guns safe in houses with children in them.
Question - why can't you big ol' bang-bang tough guys give up your popguns long enough to raise your kids?
You can buy another Goddamn arsenal as soon as they're grown and gone, and have the "protection" you hallucinate that you need in your old age.
Don't your kids matter more to you than your f**king guns?


Hey the gun owner's kid is just fine. It was that loudmouthed nerd loser without a gun that's dead.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Bslim: [y.yarn.co image 400x211] [View Full Size image _x_]


At least he didn't get shot with a phased plasma rifle in the 40 watt range.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I will not apologize for thinking my personal safety is more important than some kid I don't know.  And gun manufacturers are job creators. So they should not feel bad. And sales people don't force anyone to buy a gun. So not their fault.  Without my guns, I can't stop Joe B from making me listen to a  Woke Drag Show and suck a dude off while getting an abortion.  And we can't have that. Stop being so sensitive.  Gezzzzzzzzzz.  Right? Right.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

jso2897: Sleeper_agent: Nick Nostril: If your kids know the combination to your gun safe, it's not a safe.

You're reading this wrong. What this actually shows is that gun safes are useless and should not be required.

They are useless for keeping guns safe in houses with children in them.
Question - why can't you big ol' bang-bang tough guys give up your popguns long enough to raise your kids?
You can buy another Goddamn arsenal as soon as they're grown and gone, and have the "protection" you hallucinate that you need in your old age.
Don't your kids matter more to you than your f**king guns?


They work fine used like you'd use a safe.  Don't leave the combo written down 'just in case' somewhere in the house or anywhere else they go.  Don't put the safe somewhere it's in anyone's view but yours (or a spouse or other adult that you're ok with knowing that combo) when you open it.  Do not open it in the presence of anyone who shouldn't have the combination - if you have to tell them they need to leave the room then do so.  Treat it like a safe needs to be treated if it is to be secure, and no one is getting into it barring main force at the machine shop level.  The problem is the morons that aren't doing these things - not the safe.  Used as intended they work.  Those rules are the standard ones for actually having a safe that can do it's job, regardless of what's inside
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Suspect: Gets gun, makes mom joke.

Victim: "Shut up" *faces away from joker*

Suspect: Shoots the other kid who very mildly objected to his mom being insulted and was potentially leaving IN THE BACK with a laser-sighted gun so he knew where he'd be shooting.


I know we don't read the articles around here but try to keep in mind the dead kid isn't the asshole.
 
Bslim
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: Bslim: [y.yarn.co image 400x211] [View Full Size image _x_]

At least he didn't get shot with a phased plasma rifle in the 40 watt range.


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: August11: It would be interesting to know the protocols for loaded weapons in the military. You know the dad kept it loaded like most home defenders do. I suspect the military is pretty strict about where firearms are held and in what state. And we just let any American ape decide his own gun-safety rules.

When I was in. Unless you were on duty, it was locked in an armory. Your personal weapon, too. Unless you checked it out to hit a range.
You show up, sign out your own fire arm and retun it. You might carry it with a magazine on duty, but if it discharges, there is more paperwork than you have free time for. Unless you are prepared to look very good in front of witnesses, and on paper, and by all accounts, best to deescalate any situation involving your armed presence.
Pretty much as it should be for civilian cops. But is not.


And to add, if you don't have control of it, you're farked.  If your answer to "Where's your weapon, soldier?" is "Well, it was over there a minute ago" you are not going to have a good day.

/Platoon leader I knew lost his pistol during training.  Company commander- "Well, that's pretty much a career ending move there, Lars".
//They eventually found it
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: jso2897: Sleeper_agent: Nick Nostril: If your kids know the combination to your gun safe, it's not a safe.

You're reading this wrong. What this actually shows is that gun safes are useless and should not be required.

They are useless for keeping guns safe in houses with children in them.
Question - why can't you big ol' bang-bang tough guys give up your popguns long enough to raise your kids?
You can buy another Goddamn arsenal as soon as they're grown and gone, and have the "protection" you hallucinate that you need in your old age.
Don't your kids matter more to you than your f**king guns?

They work fine used like you'd use a safe.  Don't leave the combo written down 'just in case' somewhere in the house or anywhere else they go.  Don't put the safe somewhere it's in anyone's view but yours (or a spouse or other adult that you're ok with knowing that combo) when you open it.  Do not open it in the presence of anyone who shouldn't have the combination - if you have to tell them they need to leave the room then do so.  Treat it like a safe needs to be treated if it is to be secure, and no one is getting into it barring main force at the machine shop level.  The problem is the morons that aren't doing these things - not the safe.  Used as intended they work.  Those rules are the standard ones for actually having a safe that can do it's job, regardless of what's inside


You can't have a gun in a house, and it be safe from a kid.
I don't care what fancy shiat some salesman sells you.
Children are not safe in houses with guns.
Period.
End of sentence, and discussion.
"Responsible" gun owners (oxymoron) have a choice to make - kids, or guns.
When they make that choice, whatever they choose, I believe them.
 
Bslim
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
jso2897:

Don't your kids matter more to you than your f**king guns?

That segment of the American population absolf*ckinglutely cares more about their murder toys than their kids.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I was a gun collector.  Had several guns in a large safe.  Guess who knew the code?  Me.  If I had died before I sold them all, they'd still be in there.  You cant trust a preteen or teen with such things.   I know because I did stupid things with guns as a teen, luckily, no one was hurt.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Bslim: jso2897:

Don't your kids matter more to you than your f**king guns?

That segment of the American population absolf*ckinglutely cares more about their murder toys than their kids.


I understand that the question is rhetorical to many "Americans".
 
olorin604
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

gamergirl23: Suspect: Gets gun, makes mom joke.

Victim: "Shut up" *faces away from joker*

Suspect: Shoots the other kid who very mildly objected to his mom being insulted and was potentially leaving IN THE BACK with a laser-sighted gun so he knew where he'd be shooting.


I know we don't read the articles around here but try to keep in mind the dead kid isn't the asshole.


Err, I don't really care who the asshole is, kid has access to gun and kills another kid kind of trump's figuring out if he was justified
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: I was a gun collector.  Had several guns in a large safe.  Guess who knew the code?  Me.  If I had died before I sold them all, they'd still be in there. You cant trust a preteen or teen with such things.   I know because I did stupid things with guns as a teen, luckily, no one was hurt.


Or unless me and a guy I know came and opened your safe in about five minutes. It's a safe - made by men - it's not a magic spell.
"Safes" don't keep anything safe, and only fools place trust in them. They offer superficial protection (mostly from fire/flood) for things you don't value very much. You wouldn't trust a life or death matter to a safe.
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

olorin604: gamergirl23: Suspect: Gets gun, makes mom joke.

Victim: "Shut up" *faces away from joker*

Suspect: Shoots the other kid who very mildly objected to his mom being insulted and was potentially leaving IN THE BACK with a laser-sighted gun so he knew where he'd be shooting.


I know we don't read the articles around here but try to keep in mind the dead kid isn't the asshole.

Err, I don't really care who the asshole is, kid has access to gun and kills another kid kind of trump's figuring out if he was justified


The difference makes it seem incredibly premeditated.
 
