 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Kare11)   Reporter Live-Tweeting the trial of accused sex-trafficker Tony Lazzaro prompted an acquaintance to come forward with new evidence he didn't know he had   (kare11.com) divider line
9
    More: Cool, Federal Bureau of Investigation, anniversary of the death of Jeffrey Epstein, Austin, Texas, FBI agents, afternoon, world's most infamous sex trafficker, Lazzaro, witness  
•       •       •

1031 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Apr 2023 at 7:30 AM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Defense attorney: "I strongly advise you against taking the stand in your own trial."
Egoman: "Naw, I got this. I'm smarter than you, that DA, and everybody else. Just watch me. What could possibly go worng?"
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Huh, not a single drag queen or trans person in sight. Who woulda guessed?
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

duppy: [Fark user image image 649x649]

Huh, not a single drag queen or trans person in sight. Who woulda guessed?


His consorting with known criminals should be taken into account at sentencing.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that the guy that made all those jackets the kids from new jersey had to have back in the day?
 
Wessoman
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You know, if you're a pedophile sicko, it's a good idea to not post pictures of underage girls in lingerie while praising Jeffrey Epstein in an unsecured chat.
 
tnpir
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ha! What a f*cking idiot.
 
budrojr
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

duppy: [Fark user image image 649x649]

Huh, not a single drag queen or trans person in sight. Who woulda guessed?


That dude's ears look like they were styled after a sock monkey!
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Pretty brave to contact the FBI to tell them about the photos 15 year olds in lingerie stored in your phone.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Pretty brave to contact the FBI to tell them about the photos 15 year olds in lingerie stored in your phone.


Better than storing them in a basement, ala Gacy.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.