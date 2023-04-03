 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   34 Felony Counts, Ah hah hah hah   (news.yahoo.com)
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
34 counts?  All felonies?

Fark user image
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
FTA:Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office, which has been consulting with the Secret Service and New York City court officials, concluded that there was no reason to subject the former president to handcuffs or a mug shot

they should do it on account of it works be very funny
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"Wow! District Attorney Bragg just illegally LEAKED the various points, and complete information, on the pathetic Indictment against me," Trump wrote. "I know the reporter and so, unfortunately, does he. This means that he MUST BE IMMEDIATELY INDICTED. Now, if he wants to really clean up his reputation, he will do the honorable thing and, as District Attorney, INDICT HIMSELF. He will go down in Judicial history, and his Trump Hating wife will be, I am sure, very proud of him!"

LOL!

"You can't indict me!  You have to indict yourself!"
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Nintenfreak: FTA:Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office, which has been consulting with the Secret Service and New York City court officials, concluded that there was no reason to subject the former president to handcuffs or a mug shot

they should do it on account of it works be very funny


Someone should tell them that a picture of Trump in handcuffs, getting tased, would raise a lot of money... you could probably balance the budget selling that pic
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I hope they get this done early enough.  I believe he has an appointment for an indictment in Georgia on Wednesday that needs to be done before the special counsel indicts him on Thursday.

Plus, he has a tanning session in there somewhere.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Strategeryizing...

Attack the judge the day before you appear in court:


Fark user image



Then 18 hours before you appear in court, attack the District Attorney:

Fark user image
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

OldRod: "Wow! District Attorney Bragg just illegally LEAKED the various points, and complete information, on the pathetic Indictment against me," Trump wrote. "I know the reporter and so, unfortunately, does he. This means that he MUST BE IMMEDIATELY INDICTED. Now, if he wants to really clean up his reputation, he will do the honorable thing and, as District Attorney, INDICT HIMSELF. He will go down in Judicial history, and his Trump Hating wife will be, I am sure, very proud of him!"

LOL!

"You can't indict me!  You have to indict yourself!"


Fark user image
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I bet the ole Trump Tower Penthouse toilet hates its life tonight.
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Shouldn't be much of a surprise. Most misdemeanors in NY have a 2-year statute of limitations.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

snowjack: Shouldn't be much of a surprise. Most misdemeanors in NY have a 2-year statute of limitations.


Even without the Statute of Limitations, I really doubt Bragg would go through everything he's about to go through, just to charge misdemeanors
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They're trollin for rule 34
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Not worrying about being arraigned for 34 felonies tomorrow.


Fark user image
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

OldRod: snowjack: Shouldn't be much of a surprise. Most misdemeanors in NY have a 2-year statute of limitations.

Even without the Statute of Limitations, I really doubt Bragg would go through everything he's about to go through, just to charge misdemeanors


Statue of Limitations
Youtube XrKb2TTy2ik
 
QuesoDelicioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

North_Central_Positronics: I bet the ole Trump Tower Penthouse toilet hates its life tonight.


Maybe he'll pull an Elvis.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Badmoodman: Not worrying about being arraigned for 34 felonies tomorrow.


Fark user image 680x327


WHERE'S YOUR CHIN?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

QuesoDelicioso: North_Central_Positronics: I bet the ole Trump Tower Penthouse toilet hates its life tonight.

Maybe he'll pull an Elvis.


Fark user image
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
lol "leaked the indictment"

Like it's a classified secret in a banker's box at some shiathead's Palm Beach resort
 
HeathenHealer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
34...in a row?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

OldRod: 34 counts?  All felonies?

Fark user image 500x281


Rule 34 has gone meta.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

OldRod: Nintenfreak: FTA:Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office, which has been consulting with the Secret Service and New York City court officials, concluded that there was no reason to subject the former president to handcuffs or a mug shot

they should do it on account of it works be very funny

Someone should tell them that a picture of Trump in handcuffs, getting tased, would raise a lot of money... you could probably balance the budget selling that pic


I wouldn't be surprised if the campaign photoshops it or even stages it.  "DONALD J TRUMP: Charged with PATRIOTISM, LOVING HIS COUNTRY, and MAKING AMERICA GREAT."  They'd eat it up.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

HeathenHealer: 34...in a row?


"Concurrently."

"You never let us do that!"
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So TFG leaks the counts then attacks SC the DA.  What a country.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Moroning: So TFG leaks the counts then attacks SC the DA.  What a country.


In Trumpy (dream) America, DA indict himself!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So one felony count for every millimeter of mushroom Stormy had to endure?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was actually curious if he's been fingerprinted before. Put them in the system and see if anything shakes out.
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: So one felony count for every millimeter of mushroom Stormy had to endure?


Attometers, more likely.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those law and order types surely will start chanting "LOCK HIM UP"
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, attometer as in 'atto boy!"
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
but spared handcuffs and mug shot

Dammit!
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Not worrying about being arraigned for 34 felonies tomorrow.


Fark user image 680x327


Goddammit Bob I told you he's on the toilet! Let him schiat in peace!

/got nothing
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's hoping he does some time for this. This amount of felonies means he likely can't weasel his way out of it with a fine that his cult members pay for.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Under the New York State penal code, a conviction for the Class E felony of falsifying business records can result in a prison term of up to four years. But as a practical matter, that seems extremely unlikely. "No one gets jail time for that as a first offender," said a New York law enforcement official.

So 1 count for a first offender is deemed the same as 34 counts for another first offender?
That seems awfully stupid.
 
bughunter [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lest you forget, there was another porn star payoff.

And testimony to the grand jury on that one took place about a week before the indictments.

Fark user image


/we might see more than one ecdysiast hit Trump Tower
//sorry, too soon
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I know the reporter and so, unfortunately, does he. This means that he MUST BE IMMEDIATELY INDICTED. Now, if he wants to really clean up his reputation, he will do the honorable thing and, as District Attorney, INDICT HIMSELF. He will go down in Judicial history, and his Trump Hating wife will be, I am sure, very proud of him!"

I've had conversations with rabid squirrels that were more coherent and less painful to my brain meats.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spared handcuffs.

Because cuffs don't come that small?
 
Windmill Cancer Survivor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: I was actually curious if he's been fingerprinted before. Put them in the system and see if anything shakes out.


He had a concealed carry permit in New York, he was fingerprinted for that.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: Lest you forget, there was another porn star payoff.

And testimony to the grand jury on that one took place about a week before the indictments.

Fark user image 641x360

/we might see more than one ecdysiast hit Trump Tower
//sorry, too soon


Please let that chyron be real and something that aired.
 
cousin-merle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
gaspode
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Windmill Cancer Survivor: wildcardjack: I was actually curious if he's been fingerprinted before. Put them in the system and see if anything shakes out.

He had a concealed carry permit in New York, he was fingerprinted for that.


Yes but he is rich so you can bet they were never run against any databases. What they really need is his DNA.
 
Alphax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course they're felonies.  I doubt the Traitor or the people he surrounds himself with can order pizza delivery without committing a few of them. They do not know how to behave legally.
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

hammettman: Spared handcuffs.

Because cuffs don't come that small?


Challenge accepted!

d.newsweek.comView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Under the New York State penal code, a conviction for the Class E felony of falsifying business records can result in a prison term of up to four years. But as a practical matter, that seems extremely unlikely. "No one gets jail time for that as a first offender," said a New York law enforcement official.

OK, that's fine, there are 33 more charges to send him to prison for. So by the 2nd charge, he will jo longer BE a first offender.
 
ohokyeah
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If he's convicted of any of these, he's legally required to provide New York state with his DNA.

https://nycourts.gov/courthelp/Criminal/DNA.shtml

This might really cause some problems for Trump if there's any rape kits with his collected DNA in them.

https://nycourts.gov/CourtHelp/GoingToCourt/SOLchart.shtml
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I was actually curious if he's been fingerprinted before. Put them in the system and see if anything shakes out.


My bet it isn't his fingerprints he's worried about, but rather the DNA swab they'll take.

Now THAT could lead to some interesting developments.

/I'm assuming they'll take one.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

bughunter: Lest you forget, there was another porn star payoff.

And testimony to the grand jury on that one took place about a week before the indictments.

Fark user image 641x360

/we might see more than one ecdysiast hit Trump Tower
//sorry, too soon


To be fair, EVERY guy worries about their pecker leaking, it's part of the reason condoms were invented...

And Donnie likes to stick HIS pecker in all kinds of cobwebby holes, so he SHOULD be worried.

Plus, they might offer that National Enquirer dude a nice deal to flip on Donnie.
 
bughunter [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: bughunter: Lest you forget, there was another porn star payoff.

And testimony to the grand jury on that one took place about a week before the indictments.

Fark user image 641x360

/we might see more than one ecdysiast hit Trump Tower
//sorry, too soon

Please let that chyron be real and something that aired.


I'm not confident it is.  (I yoinked it from teh twidders.  And the font looks off...)

But I'm pretending it is.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Fark user image 495x453


I think you mean Indicate Day
 
bughunter [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: To be fair, EVERY guy worries about their pecker leaking


After a certain age, it's a real concern.

/be sure to see your urologist
 
