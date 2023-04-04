 Skip to content
(WHIO Dayton)   2 men steal just enough electricity to ensure there isn't a trial   (whio.com) divider line
16
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It takes a very specific set of skills to deal with the power at a substation. If you have them, you likely don't need to steal electricity.
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: It takes a very specific set of skills to deal with the power at a substation. If you have them, you likely don't need to steal electricity.


i.gifer.comView Full Size


Or comedic timing
 
Streetwise Hercules
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Successfully stealing electricity is like catching lightning in a bottle.
 
gorauma
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where were they trying to put it?
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ddsmitty
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
3 AM  more likely they were trying to steal copper wire.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That's a mistake you only get to make once..They haven''t been able to identify the victims, most likely
because they were literally burnt to a crispy husk.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
These kinds of stories are always feel good stories for me.

"X person with malicious intent to screw someone over die directly as a consequence of their actions."
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: EvilEgg: It takes a very specific set of skills to deal with the power at a substation. If you have them, you likely don't need to steal electricity.

[i.gifer.com image 350x253]

Or comedic timing


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

gorauma: Where were they trying to put it?


In their pockets, duh.

They succeeded.
 
The_Philosopher_King
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ddsmitty: 3 AM  more likely they were trying to steal copper wire.


That was my first thought too. Then I thought of Domestic Terrorists?

Weren't they targeting utilities?
 
MsStatement
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The_Philosopher_King: ddsmitty: 3 AM  more likely they were trying to steal copper wire.

That was my first thought too. Then I thought of Domestic Terrorists?

Weren't they targeting utilities?


I think they were shooting at substations from a distance, not trying to tear it apart up close.
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I guess that was the night the lights went out in Georgia.
 
Cythraul
‘’ less than a minute ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

"I feel much better."
 
