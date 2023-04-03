 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFAA Fort Worth)   Texas students can't read, write, or do any cipherin' but they can damn sure get a BLAM BLAM BLAM diploma if this legislative session gets its way   (wfaa.com) divider line
11
    More: Murica, High school, Requirement, Education, Health, fire safety course, Occupational safety and health, Educational stage, Fire safety  
•       •       •

192 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 04 Apr 2023 at 12:35 AM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
USA USA USA!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
These are decent subjects: Family violence prevention Sexual assault prevention Self-defense tactics Mental health Why the fark do you need to add guns to the mix?
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Moved to Texas 4 years ago to accept the best job I've ever had along with the nicest coworkers.  IF I ever have a family, I'm not sure I'd want to raise them here.  I really don't want to sacrifice the life I'm living now because assholes at the top are OK with dead kids.  Guess I'll just keep voting blue and praying?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bobtheme: Moved to Texas 4 years ago to accept the best job I've ever had along with the nicest coworkers.  IF I ever have a family, I'm not sure I'd want to raise them here.  I really don't want to sacrifice the life I'm living now because assholes at the top are OK with dead kids.  Guess I'll just keep voting blue and praying?


It's Texas. The assholes at the top are also cool with dead people from freezing cause the power grid is made of tissue paper

You shouldn't limit them
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
F*ck this state.
 
ParadoxDice
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The education system shot to hell.
 
whr21
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Cant license a gowd given raight!
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The Right Wing just wants to turn every school in to a military academy, which honestly, is just so American.

And then, I'll say "We're a nation of warmongers" and people will go "How dare you say that Derp! No we're not!" as they send their children to "school" where they receive camo fatigues because that's now the dress code thanks to anti-trans legislation and also firearms training for safety purposes, while marching in lines separated by sex that was determined by a pastor who doubles as the State mandated genital inspector, so that way no one with a penis is playing Volleyball against other people who may not have a penis.

I wish I was joking.
I so wish I was joking.

YOU wish I was joking.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ParadoxDice: The education system shot to hell.


... don't say it Derp.... don't say it, it's so obvious and skates right over the line

Just let it go, I know you want to say it, but let it go, log off and go to bed....
 
ansius
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's sad that these lessons are necessary.

But they are necessary.

GOP Home Ec: Learn to cook, learn to budget, learn to keep your guns secure
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

edmo: These are decent subjects: Family violence prevention Sexual assault prevention Self-defense tactics Mental health Why the fark do you need to add guns to the mix?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.