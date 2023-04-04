 Skip to content
(WBOY Clarksburg)   Isn't that where you are supposed to find bodies?   (wboy.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hepzibah.

[Gesundheit]
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
No, it's where one's meant to find survivors.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops Who Are Confused About Cemeteries
Youtube nuts-oWJCJU
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$5000 to bury grandma? We can't afford that. What can we get for $15.78 and a catalytic converter?
 
ElPrimitivo [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: $5000 to bury grandma? We can't afford that. What can we get for $15.78 and a catalytic converter?


I am currently in need of a catalytic converter and have a decent sized backyard...

I can't promise that the dog won't dig her back up.
 
Bob Down
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Was the Wheaton tag stuck on a train track?
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ElPrimitivo: I am currently in need of a catalytic converter and have a decent sized backyard...


Oh yeah?  Baby got backfire?
 
Taima
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So, they won't release this woman's name, but they printed her age and her vehicle's make, model and license plate number.  Well if anyone who knew her didn't already know she's dead, they know now.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This is what passes for a clever turn of phrase in your community? No wonder this corpse was making an escape attempt.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
