(Law and Crime)   It was my evil twin   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Which is the evil twin? They both have mustaches, but neither one has the goatee.
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That excuse only works if they can't prove which one did it.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Jesus
He was a nice guy too
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
With a pair of garden shears.

They were trying to cut him out of their lives.
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

beezeltown: With a pair of garden shears.

They were trying to cut him out of their lives.


Maybe it was just an accident?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's not even pruning season.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My Evil Twin
Youtube v9MTJanItNE
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She always starts when
I want to begin
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

harleyquinnical: That excuse only works if they can't prove which one did it.


I saw that Columbo
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

*goawnnnngg*
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Numbat
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Huh. I've been wondering what Rachel Dratch has been up to since she left SNL.
 
Salmon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Twins eh?

HA HA HA

(Sicko)
 
DRTFA
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Which is the evil twin? They both have mustaches, but neither one has the goatee.


When the subjects are female, the thing to look for is the knife in the boot. That's the evil one.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bhaughbb [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Thomas Dolby - My Evil Twin Brother
Youtube PMsfV5Qz0oc
 
