(WHIO Dayton)   Pfft, kids these days. In my day, we would go logging, which was driving at high speeds and leaning to the window throwing chunks of wood at mailboxes. Of course, we didn't worry as much about getting shot   (whio.com) divider line
16
•       •       •

16 Comments     (+0 »)
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How boring is your town when you have access to a car and this is what you do with it?
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In my day, it wasn't really a prank unless it involved rock salt or a hastily called assembly in the gym.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I should buy stock in fainting couch companies.
 
goodluckwiththat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I waited for the bus, after being chased by dinosaurs, and liked it.!!!!!!
 
SalmonberryPie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "I've heard this is part of a Tik Tok challenge that's been out for quite a while," Carmin said.

These kids aren't doing TikTok any favors. It's going to be banned even quicker.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I miss leaving bags of flaming poop. Gaddam DNA.
 
stovepipe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I paid for the beer man"

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We used to throw softball sized mud balls and massive hunks of watermelon rinds at cars. Plus other things that will remain shhsh'd.

/nearly half a century ago
//doorbell ditch and a naughty image is less obnoxious than some of the shiat we used to do
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Several years ago, something similar happened in Worthington that the chief is concerned about. There was a house there that was supposedly a witch house or what not. I can't remember the specifics but it was treated as the dare du jour where kids would go up and knock on the doors or windows. Only someone was actually living there. And one night he came out with a shotgun and started shooting, hit one of the kids in the head. She lived but suffered brain damage and he ended up going to jail.

Ohio Spooky House Shooting
 
El Borscht
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
lol

I once smashed some family's pumpkin. Right on their farking front steps. While they were RIGHT THERE INSIDE EATING DINNER, DUUUDE!!
 
Dinion
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Prior to cell phones we would pile into my friends dad's land yacht and use it to push the cardboard pallets from behind Walmart down the street until they broke open
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Somebody should start making tik tok challenges like "read a book in a week" or "volunteer for a charity."  There's really a huge labor resource being completely wasted there.
 
Snort
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Teens are stupid.  Same as it ever was.
 
austerity101 [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
At least they're not shooting people.
 
starsrift
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
As a Canadian, your idea of lumberjacking seems a little extreme. Why can't you just slow down and appreciate the wood you're chopping?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Dinion: Prior to cell phones we would pile into my friends dad's land yacht and use it to push the cardboard pallets from behind Walmart down the street until they broke open


I want to party with you, mad man!
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

