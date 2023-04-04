 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Syracuse Post-Standard)   So Virgil are catalytic converter thieves at the bottom of Hell? No, there's a group below them   (syracuse.com) divider line
14
    More: Asinine, Wheelchair, Basketball, New York, Organization, Chair, Sled, Wheelchair basketball, Competition  
•       •       •

515 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Apr 2023 at 12:05 AM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And I lose more hope for humanity ever transcending beyond this.
 
delsydsoftware [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I remember some news stories in Raleigh a few years ago about people stealing manhole covers and storm grates to sell for scrap at some shady scrap yard.  I thought that was the lowest level of hell, but I was apparently wrong.
 
Madstand [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
As long as scrap yards are doling out cash no questions asked this kind of thing isn't going away.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They left the wheelchairs in an enclosed trailer in " a parking lot in an industrial site" and then didn't monitor them.

/ at least take the tires off if you're going to just LEAVE a trailer somewhere
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Madstand: As long as scrap yards are doling out cash no questions asked this kind of thing isn't going away.


And that's when an undercover bust is justified. If they buy the suspicious scrap, seize the business and throw them in prison.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Madstand: As long as scrap yards are doling out cash no questions asked this kind of thing isn't going away.

And that's when an undercover bust is justified. If they buy the suspicious scrap, seize the business and throw them in prison.


If there are laws and regulations that control it, and there should be.  I've noticed that there is a pattern with scrap thefts.  They seem to happen on the regular in some states, and not at all in other states.  I suspect it all has to do with regulation.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's thieves all the way down.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That's wheels off.
 
alex10294
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: ImpendingCynic: Madstand: As long as scrap yards are doling out cash no questions asked this kind of thing isn't going away.

And that's when an undercover bust is justified. If they buy the suspicious scrap, seize the business and throw them in prison.

If there are laws and regulations that control it, and there should be.  I've noticed that there is a pattern with scrap thefts.  They seem to happen on the regular in some states, and not at all in other states.  I suspect it all has to do with regulation.


It depends on whether the local DA puts you in jail, or has you out before your supper is cold.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
No, not just a lowest circle of hell, but also one with sadistic poeticly just punishments; Like these thieves get their legs cut off every morning in agonizing fashion, and they regrow them every night.  In between morning and night, batwinged demons shaped like a star of 5 healthy legs flitter above them and piss vinegar into their open wounds.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Madstand: As long as scrap yards are doling out cash no questions asked this kind of thing isn't going away.


Why isn't it logged by law requiring a current ID?
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I had my wheelchair stolen in the hospital once.  It was a $5000 basketball chair

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Suffice it to say that was the last time I took my chair with me when going to the hospital.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yes, Hitler was *truly* a better person than catalytic converter thieves.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Move Along had insurance on the chairs
.

That counts as a free pass to steal or destroy them.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.