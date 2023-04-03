 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WUSA9)   YouTuber from the channel "Classified Goons" tries to prank a guy at the mall, gets a prank back featuring a bullet in the stomach   (wusa9.com) divider line
89
    More: Dumbass, God, young man, Death, Tanner Cook's father, Prayer, Islam, Male, restoration  
•       •       •

1322 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Apr 2023 at 11:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



89 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They call it "pranking", I call it "assaulting random pedestrians for no good reason." The only good news about this story is that the prankster lived long enough to regret his decision.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you go to this guy's YouTube page he looks like a Grade A  Asshole.

https://www.youtube.com/@classifiedgoons

Listen to him justifying himself: "I was playing a prank and a simple practical joke, and this guy didn't take it very well,"

I go to the mall to shop, not to be pranked by you for views to make you money.
Knock it off with the f*cking pranks.

A woman ended up in the hospital last week because of "the bucket challenge" where idiots aka YouTubers/Tik Tokers go around putting buckets on shopper's heads then filming it and laughing. Watch the video below. See how pissed you'd be, especially if you ended up in the hospital because of these a-holes. And we know hospital bills aren't cheap. Don't assault people and you won't get shot. Very simple.

'Bucket Prank' Lands Woman in the Hospital
Youtube QH1j99EcfWQ
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
ChristopherWalken.jpg
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This calls for the death penalty. Not the shooter, the Youtuber. Just because you're recording something on video to put onto Youtube doesn't mean you're not pissing people off and in some cases outright assaulting them. Some people are not going to take it well.
Person in that video said "Some people are never going to set foot in this mall again". If that includes the youtuber then good.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FAFO. Case dismissed.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What the fark is wrong with the kids?
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So anyway, I was under the mistaken impression that McDonald's had stopped selling filet o'fish sandwiches because they went from static to video menus and I only went to a nearby 24-hour McDonald's after midnight when I'm desperate. They just don't sell them after 11:00 PM!!!

Anyway, I'm lazy and am going to go buy some filet o'fish sandwiches; perhaps I'll encounter some influencers making prank videos on the way there.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well I'll be farked. There are good guys with guns
 
Phaedrus the Vague [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nice to see Fark unite to hate on the pranker. Me too. While he may not deserve to be shot, it's a very aggressive and annoying thing to do to strangers with predictable backlash.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh, shooting someone is the correct response to being annoyed? I thought armed societies were polite.
 
Decorus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I firmly believe both sides should go to jail and stay there.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: The only good news about this story is that the prankster lived long enough to regret his decision.


FTA:

"Despite his injuries, Tanner Cook said it will not stop him from creating videos."

Looks like Darwin's gonna get a mulligan soon enough.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: They call it "pranking", I call it "assaulting random pedestrians for no good reason." The only good news about this story is that the prankster lived long enough to regret his decision.


FTFA:
"Despite his injuries, Tanner Cook said it will not stop him from creating videos."
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: Huh, shooting someone is the correct response to being annoyed? I thought armed societies were polite.


unless you're honestly in fear for your life, in the face of genuine threat (which doesn't include being swarthy/listening to loud music etc), no it's not ok to shoot someone.

I can see how if you're a jumpy person, you might panic - not realising what's happening - but in that case you've got no business carrying a gun.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mofa: So anyway, I was under the mistaken impression that McDonald's had stopped selling filet o'fish sandwiches because they went from static to video menus and I only went to a nearby 24-hour McDonald's after midnight when I'm desperate. They just don't sell them after 11:00 PM!!!

Anyway, I'm lazy and am going to go buy some filet o'fish sandwiches; perhaps I'll encounter some influencers making prank videos on the way there.


the only thing I like at MacDonald's is the fish filet. usually several at a time. that's real messed up they stop serving the filet after 11. some A hole suit and tie was paid huge money to make that decision. sick, sad world.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: They call it "pranking", I call it "assaulting random pedestrians for no good reason." The only good news about this story is that the prankster lived long enough to regret his decision.


Except that he didn't:

Despite his injuries, Tanner Cook said it will not stop him from creating videos.

So, maybe getting killed will stop him?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless you are Alan Funt*, don't prank strangers.

* yes, I'm old
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tryfan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not saying I condone shooting some dipshiat punk pulling "pranks" at a mall... but I understand.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who plays a prank on a complete stranger in F-ing Texas? Even something completely benign could get you killed.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[obligatory Norm Macdonald pic goes here]
 
kidgenius
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: If you go to this guy's YouTube page he looks like a Grade A  Asshole.

https://www.youtube.com/@classifiedgoons

Listen to him justifying himself: "I was playing a prank and a simple practical joke, and this guy didn't take it very well,"

I go to the mall to shop, not to be pranked by you for views to make you money.
Knock it off with the f*cking pranks.

A woman ended up in the hospital last week because of "the bucket challenge" where idiots aka YouTubers/Tik Tokers go around putting buckets on shopper's heads then filming it and laughing. Watch the video below. See how pissed you'd be, especially if you ended up in the hospital because of these a-holes. And we know hospital bills aren't cheap. Don't assault people and you won't get shot. Very simple.

[YouTube video: 'Bucket Prank' Lands Woman in the Hospital]


After listening to Adam Savage talk about "pea king" it's really made me come around on it.  Basically, for a successful prank you have to at the very least make someone look like an idiot, if not feel like one.  And that's a pretty shiatty way to make someone look/feel.
 
meathome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: Huh, shooting someone is the correct response to being annoyed? I thought armed societies were polite.


Normally, I'd agree with you.

Then I saw the videos. This poster child for birth control goes out of his way to elicit this type of reaction from his victims.

I'm saying both probably deserve some jail time (especially for some of the stuff shown in his past videos)
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need restoration, we need healing, and we need to come together...

We also don't want the shooter and the mall to sue us for his prank.
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The pranker's dad:

"We need restoration, we need healing, and we need to come together," said Jeramy Cook. "I pray for this young man and pray that he finds God in this. I believe that God saved our son's life, and he could have easily died but that's not the outcome. God has plans for my son."

Mate, I think God has sent your son a sign and it says "don't farking prank random people at the mall, dumbass."
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, you can take basically one look at the shooter and deter
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I believe that God made my son a jackass so he would get shot 'pranking' a stranger who would go on to shoot him so that his life could be saved by the all merciful Skylord above. I'm just thankful I had nothing to do with any of this"  -- Father of the Fool
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...mine he doesn't appear to be someone into "taking jokes." I love how the dipsh*ts family lacks any awareness.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size


You can only "prank" your own friends, not random strangers.
 
benelane [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, at least Mall Security had a whole squad ready with AR's
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tanner Cook stressed his family is relying on God and their faith to show support for his son. He even said he has no ill will, anger, or bitterness towards Colie.
"We need restoration, we need healing, and we need to come together," said Jeramy Cook. "I pray for this young man and pray that he finds God in this. I believe that God saved our son's

Jaysus Copsucking Crypto what a family of God-bothering self-righteous iceholes.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F**ked Around:"I was playing a prank and a simple practical joke,"

Found Out: "and this guy didn't take it very well," said Tanner Cook.


How many more of these are we going to get?

/2023 may go down as the year of the FAFO pandemic.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Who plays a prank on a complete stranger in F-ing Texas? Even something completely benign could get you killed.


Plenty of people, but this is DC.

Dulles =! Dallas
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do that in Southeast DC, not the burbs, let us know it worked out.
 
dtbcr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet he was really busting a gut.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where can I contribute to the GoFundMe...for Colie?
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: King Something: They call it "pranking", I call it "assaulting random pedestrians for no good reason." The only good news about this story is that the prankster lived long enough to regret his decision.

Except that he didn't:

Despite his injuries, Tanner Cook said it will not stop him from creating videos.

So, maybe getting killed will stop him?


That does seem to be what it's going to take.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not only would I vote to acquit, I'd vote for damages.  With all the assaults and mass shootings and crap going on, any kind of prank against me would be met with a fist, and probably a call to the cops.

Can't fark around anymore.  People are scared.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just a prank bro!

BLAM!

/good, fark them
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 443x295]


I don't understand why this isn't the standard
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even better than pranking are the motorcyclists who boldly go out looking to cause accidents for "content".   At least they are wearing helmet-cams, it makes clean-up a whole lot easier for the EMTs.
 
Reverborama
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, if you do something and someone else does something back, even if it is over-the-top illegal, you started it.

I don't have a whole lot of sympathy for the content creator in this deal.  The person I actually feel bad for is the guy who was so farked up he shot him.  I wish that guy could have gotten the help he needed.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

No Catchy Nickname: The pranker's dad:

"We need restoration, we need healing, and we need to come together," said Jeramy Cook. "I pray for this young man and pray that he finds God in this. I believe that God saved our son's life, and he could have easily died but that's not the outcome. God has plans for my son."

Mate, I think God has sent your son a sign and it says "don't farking prank random people at the mall, dumbass."


Yeah, the kid is clueless or lying.

Cook, a content creator for the YouTube page Classified Goons, said he was playing jokes with Colie for another video.
"I was playing a prank and a simple practical joke, and this guy didn't take it very well," said Tanner Cook.

He wasn't playing jokes with the guy (that implies consent).   Maybe don't be a farking idiot harassing strangers.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ViolentEastCoastCity: iheartscotch: Who plays a prank on a complete stranger in F-ing Texas? Even something completely benign could get you killed.

Plenty of people, but this is DC.

Dulles =! Dallas


Dang dyslexia!

Still...it just seems stupid
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Target Builder: King Something: The only good news about this story is that the prankster lived long enough to regret his decision.

FTA:

"Despite his injuries, Tanner Cook said it will not stop him from creating videos."

Looks like Darwin's gonna get a mulligan soon enough.


🎶    Well, it should have been a better shot, and got him in the head    🎶
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: ChristopherWalken.jpg


Pranksters: Prankster Larry - SNL
Youtube jORviU2oyMQ
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BuckTurgidson: [ichef.bbci.co.uk image 850x478]

You can only "prank" your own friends, not random strangers.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: Huh, shooting someone is the correct response to being annoyed? I thought armed societies were polite.


I think the point of that saying is that you should remain polite in an armed society or you will be shot. Pranksterdouche did not follow the rule and got shot.

Not that it should really require firearms to remain polite. In an unarmed society the consequences would be up to and including getting the shiat beat out of you.
 
Displayed 50 of 89 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.