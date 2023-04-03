 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Tennessean) Hero Students in Tennessee marched on Nashville today to protest guns - and a lot of them showed up   (tennessean.com) divider line
56
    More: Hero, shot  
•       •       •

972 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 03 Apr 2023 at 9:17 PM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



56 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yes!  More of this!

I know, it probably won't make a difference, but we need this all across the U.S.
 
Lyger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The kids are alright.
 
blacknite [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They should keep protesting daily. Less chance of being shot there.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well that certainly dwarfs the 13.5 people that showed up to see Trumpty off. Trump will probably twitter a picture of this crowd and claim it was for him.
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I really hope someone has set up a voter registration table at these protests.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

sdd2000: I really hope someone has set up a voter registration table at these protests.


That's probably illegal in Tennessee.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Gives me hope that the kids will grow up and start voting and actually change shiat.
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why would ANYBODY be interested in this when we don't know what TFG had for dinner in NY?????????
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I so glad that Gen Z is more politically active than my generation (Millenial). It gives me hope. They were key in making many results blue in the last election.  Keep it up kids!
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

4seasons85!: I so glad that Gen Z is more politically active than my generation (Millenial). It gives me hope. They were key in making many results blue in the last election.  Keep it up kids!


My wife and I hang out with young millennial/gen z (I'm middle age millennial myself).  Some are pushing hard for change, some seem a bit despondent.  I try to encourage people, that a single person might not be able to do much, but working together and showing up in numbers we can do a lot.

Columbine was a farking generation ago.  Some progress has been made in a few states, and it can be easy to feel discouraged, but we have to keep working together, keep making noise, and positive change can happen.  Don't give up, don't let legislators dismiss you as a nuisance.

/kinda want to to show up at the pride march dressed as Jesus with a "love thy neighbor" sign
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blacknite: They should keep protesting daily. Less chance of being shot there.


Have you met the police in America?

/You are correct, though, they should literally stop going to school/work and protest daily until change is made.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kittyhas1000legs: 4seasons85!: I so glad that Gen Z is more politically active than my generation (Millenial). It gives me hope. They were key in making many results blue in the last election.  Keep it up kids!

My wife and I hang out with young millennial/gen z (I'm middle age millennial myself).  Some are pushing hard for change, some seem a bit despondent.  I try to encourage people, that a single person might not be able to do much, but working together and showing up in numbers we can do a lot.

Columbine was a farking generation ago.  Some progress has been made in a few states, and it can be easy to feel discouraged, but we have to keep working together, keep making noise, and positive change can happen.  Don't give up, don't let legislators dismiss you as a nuisance.

/kinda want to to show up at the pride march dressed as Jesus with a "love thy neighbor" sign


Columbine happened during the federal 10 year ban on "assault weapons".
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lyger: The kids are alright.


I don't mind
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

coffeetime: Why would ANYBODY be interested in this when we don't know what TFG had for dinner in NY?????????


Lard.
 
The Lone Gunman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Peaceful? I'm surprised the cops didn't move in.
 
skyotter
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A lot of guns showed up?
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They should bring guns
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The nerve of those kids! Thinking their right to remain alive should be more important than a worthless coward's right to have a gun. Those monsters!
 
mistahtom
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Gotta distract from that abortion ban somehow.
 
OneRaisedBrow [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Columbine happened during the federal 10 year ban on "assault weapons".


...and it was shocking because it was *rare*, not commonplace like it is today.
 
RandyBobandy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: kittyhas1000legs: 4seasons85!: I so glad that Gen Z is more politically active than my generation (Millenial). It gives me hope. They were key in making many results blue in the last election.  Keep it up kids!

My wife and I hang out with young millennial/gen z (I'm middle age millennial myself).  Some are pushing hard for change, some seem a bit despondent.  I try to encourage people, that a single person might not be able to do much, but working together and showing up in numbers we can do a lot.

Columbine was a farking generation ago.  Some progress has been made in a few states, and it can be easy to feel discouraged, but we have to keep working together, keep making noise, and positive change can happen.  Don't give up, don't let legislators dismiss you as a nuisance.

/kinda want to to show up at the pride march dressed as Jesus with a "love thy neighbor" sign

Columbine happened during the federal 10 year ban on "assault weapons".


The fun part is you think you made a clever point.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
At this point, I have to conclude if you're not pro gun regulation, then you're pro children getting shot.

I really can't draw another conclusion or entertain another argument.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

OneRaisedBrow: The_Sponge: Columbine happened during the federal 10 year ban on "assault weapons".

...and it was shocking because it was *rare*, not commonplace like it is today.


We should have gone full Australia after that. My high school just banned kids wearing trench coats instead.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: OneRaisedBrow: The_Sponge: Columbine happened during the federal 10 year ban on "assault weapons".

...and it was shocking because it was *rare*, not commonplace like it is today.

We should have gone full Australia after that. My high school just banned kids wearing trench coats instead.


Full Australia?

Hooray for tyranny!

Do you even realize how ugly it would get if confiscation were attempted in the United States?

But then again...this is Fark...where so many people shout "ACAB", but they want those cops to disarm citizens.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

OldRod: Yes!  More of this!

I know, it probably won't make a difference, but we need this all across the U.S.


"ACAB.  Also, they should have all the best guns."
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: At this point, I have to conclude if you're not pro gun regulation, then you're pro children getting shot.

I really can't draw another conclusion or entertain another argument.


How about we make it easier to lock up psychos?  Like the piece of garbage who committed that shooting in Nashville.

FFS, my younger brother threatened to rape a kid, and he is currently at a weak ass adult group home where he can leave during the day.
 
austerity101 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

blacknite: They should keep protesting daily. Less chance of being shot there.


Literally not a single goddamn student, teacher, or school staff member should go into any school until they fix this. Not a single one.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: NuclearPenguins: OneRaisedBrow: The_Sponge: Columbine happened during the federal 10 year ban on "assault weapons".

...and it was shocking because it was *rare*, not commonplace like it is today.

We should have gone full Australia after that. My high school just banned kids wearing trench coats instead.

Full Australia?

Hooray for tyranny!

Do you even realize how ugly it would get if confiscation were attempted in the United States?

But then again...this is Fark...where so many people shout "ACAB", but they want those cops to disarm citizens.


Blah blah blah
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: kittyhas1000legs: 4seasons85!: I so glad that Gen Z is more politically active than my generation (Millenial). It gives me hope. They were key in making many results blue in the last election.  Keep it up kids!

My wife and I hang out with young millennial/gen z (I'm middle age millennial myself).  Some are pushing hard for change, some seem a bit despondent.  I try to encourage people, that a single person might not be able to do much, but working together and showing up in numbers we can do a lot.

Columbine was a farking generation ago.  Some progress has been made in a few states, and it can be easy to feel discouraged, but we have to keep working together, keep making noise, and positive change can happen.  Don't give up, don't let legislators dismiss you as a nuisance.

/kinda want to to show up at the pride march dressed as Jesus with a "love thy neighbor" sign

Columbine happened during the federal 10 year ban on "assault weapons".


Do you have anyone in your life other than your weapons?  And if you do, are they your "gun range buddies"?

Like, what is your personal life like?  When you go out for nerds and cheese itz, do you drive home when you grab your basket and realize you left your pistol by the toaster?
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: NuclearPenguins: OneRaisedBrow: The_Sponge: Columbine happened during the federal 10 year ban on "assault weapons".

...and it was shocking because it was *rare*, not commonplace like it is today.

We should have gone full Australia after that. My high school just banned kids wearing trench coats instead.

Full Australia?

Hooray for tyranny!

Do you even realize how ugly it would get if confiscation were attempted in the United States?

But then again...this is Fark...where so many people shout "ACAB", but they want those cops to disarm citizens.


The people resisting should be eliminated then. They've proven that they are not fit to be part of a civilized nation. Trash gets thrown away.
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: kittyhas1000legs: 4seasons85!: I so glad that Gen Z is more politically active than my generation (Millenial). It gives me hope. They were key in making many results blue in the last election.  Keep it up kids!

My wife and I hang out with young millennial/gen z (I'm middle age millennial myself).  Some are pushing hard for change, some seem a bit despondent.  I try to encourage people, that a single person might not be able to do much, but working together and showing up in numbers we can do a lot.

Columbine was a farking generation ago.  Some progress has been made in a few states, and it can be easy to feel discouraged, but we have to keep working together, keep making noise, and positive change can happen.  Don't give up, don't let legislators dismiss you as a nuisance.

/kinda want to to show up at the pride march dressed as Jesus with a "love thy neighbor" sign

Columbine happened during the federal 10 year ban on "assault weapons".


Check how many school shootings between 99 and 2004.

Then check 2004 onwards.
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They better NOT protest. Republicans will remove them from their committee assignments. That'll show 'em. Harumph.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
BTW, one of the recent protests was full of dipshiats who kept shouting how there was 7 victims.

No, there were 6.  That evil psycho was not a victim.

It reminds me of the crosses/memorials that were set up close to Columbine, and some jerk put up two for the shooters.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Do you even realize how ugly it would get if confiscation were attempted in the United States?


School shootings and guns that kill tens of people in a minute is existentially ugly.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: They should bring guns


Ohio just had an interesting law go into effect today. You are specifically forbidden from taking dynamite to a protest. But you are allowed to carry any legal firearm into a protest.
 
Screw_this_life [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
There is planning right now for a national walkout. IIRC it is being organized in part by Students Demand Action.
Kids are fed up. Parents are fed up.
I'm hoping that my kid's high school participates. They had a fatal shooting in 2021.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: The_Sponge: kittyhas1000legs: 4seasons85!: I so glad that Gen Z is more politically active than my generation (Millenial). It gives me hope. They were key in making many results blue in the last election.  Keep it up kids!

My wife and I hang out with young millennial/gen z (I'm middle age millennial myself).  Some are pushing hard for change, some seem a bit despondent.  I try to encourage people, that a single person might not be able to do much, but working together and showing up in numbers we can do a lot.

Columbine was a farking generation ago.  Some progress has been made in a few states, and it can be easy to feel discouraged, but we have to keep working together, keep making noise, and positive change can happen.  Don't give up, don't let legislators dismiss you as a nuisance.

/kinda want to to show up at the pride march dressed as Jesus with a "love thy neighbor" sign

Columbine happened during the federal 10 year ban on "assault weapons".

Do you have anyone in your life other than your weapons?  And if you do, are they your "gun range buddies"?

Like, what is your personal life like?  When you go out for nerds and cheese itz, do you drive home when you grab your basket and realize you left your pistol by the toaster?


LOL.  I don't carry often.  I just hate seeing our rights trying to be taken away .
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
From article headline that replaced tweet:

"Nashville school shooting updates: Students demand gun control; shooter fired 152 rounds"

Not even being snarky here, thank FSM she was a terrible shot.  There could have been a lot more dead kids.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: The_Sponge: NuclearPenguins: OneRaisedBrow: The_Sponge: Columbine happened during the federal 10 year ban on "assault weapons".

...and it was shocking because it was *rare*, not commonplace like it is today.

We should have gone full Australia after that. My high school just banned kids wearing trench coats instead.

Full Australia?

Hooray for tyranny!

Do you even realize how ugly it would get if confiscation were attempted in the United States?

But then again...this is Fark...where so many people shout "ACAB", but they want those cops to disarm citizens.

The people resisting should be eliminated then. They've proven that they are not fit to be part of a civilized nation. Trash gets thrown away.


Okay tyrant.
 
austerity101 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dkulprit: From article headline that replaced tweet:

"Nashville school shooting updates: Students demand gun control; shooter fired 152 rounds"

Not even being snarky here, thank FSM she was a terrible shot.  There could have been a lot more dead kids.


Most people are terrible shots. Including people with actual training.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: mcsiegs: The_Sponge: kittyhas1000legs: 4seasons85!: I so glad that Gen Z is more politically active than my generation (Millenial). It gives me hope. They were key in making many results blue in the last election.  Keep it up kids!

My wife and I hang out with young millennial/gen z (I'm middle age millennial myself).  Some are pushing hard for change, some seem a bit despondent.  I try to encourage people, that a single person might not be able to do much, but working together and showing up in numbers we can do a lot.

Columbine was a farking generation ago.  Some progress has been made in a few states, and it can be easy to feel discouraged, but we have to keep working together, keep making noise, and positive change can happen.  Don't give up, don't let legislators dismiss you as a nuisance.

/kinda want to to show up at the pride march dressed as Jesus with a "love thy neighbor" sign

Columbine happened during the federal 10 year ban on "assault weapons".

Do you have anyone in your life other than your weapons?  And if you do, are they your "gun range buddies"?

Like, what is your personal life like?  When you go out for nerds and cheese itz, do you drive home when you grab your basket and realize you left your pistol by the toaster?

LOL.  I don't carry often.  I just hate seeing our rights trying to be taken away .


Again, our right to live is more important than your cowardice.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

OldRod: Yes!  More of this!

I know, it probably won't make a difference, but we need this all across the U.S.


Buffalo Springfield - For What It's Worth (Official Audio)
Youtube 80_39eAx3z8
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: BTW, one of the recent protests was full of dipshiats who kept shouting how there was 7 victims.

No, there were 6.  That evil psycho was not a victim.

It reminds me of the crosses/memorials that were set up close to Columbine, and some jerk put up two for the shooters.


When you say that a psycho isn't a victim, you negate the necessary questions that need to be asked about society and factors that went into the decision to shoot up a school.

If you want to play the mental health card, boy are you horrible at it.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: The_Sponge: NuclearPenguins: OneRaisedBrow: The_Sponge: Columbine happened during the federal 10 year ban on "assault weapons".

...and it was shocking because it was *rare*, not commonplace like it is today.

We should have gone full Australia after that. My high school just banned kids wearing trench coats instead.

Full Australia?

Hooray for tyranny!

Do you even realize how ugly it would get if confiscation were attempted in the United States?

But then again...this is Fark...where so many people shout "ACAB", but they want those cops to disarm citizens.

The people resisting should be eliminated then. They've proven that they are not fit to be part of a civilized nation. Trash gets thrown away.


Can we eliminate people who were happy about 9/11?

Where do you draw the line?
 
scalpod
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: Gives me hope that the kids will grow up and start voting and actually change shiat.


It's true. A whole generation of kids who grew up with mass/school shootings will get to vote (if they survive) and I'm not so sure the NRA and gun nuts thought their cunning plan all the way through?
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
if they had anything worth protecting they wouldn't be protesting
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: OldRod: Yes!  More of this!

I know, it probably won't make a difference, but we need this all across the U.S.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/80_39eAx3z8?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Good choice!
 
puffy999 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: NuclearPenguins: OneRaisedBrow: The_Sponge: Columbine happened during the federal 10 year ban on "assault weapons".

...and it was shocking because it was *rare*, not commonplace like it is today.

We should have gone full Australia after that. My high school just banned kids wearing trench coats instead.


Full Australia?

Hooray for tyranny


You know what I've noticed?

A LOT of conservative politicians are going all in on gun check points and metal detectors and things in schools right now. I mean, what happened to MAH RIGHTS SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED I SAY SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED?!?

The_Sponge: But then again...this is Fark...where so many people shout "ACAB", but they want those cops to disarm citizens


Why should cops have to do that? Aren't all gun owners law-abiding citizens? Why... what are you suggesting? That instead of abiding by the law, they're at best going to be perpetrators of gun crimes, or at worse, are going to target and plan the deaths of police officers and military members who are simply trying to uphold the laws?
 
austerity101 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

scalpod: BunkyBrewman: Gives me hope that the kids will grow up and start voting and actually change shiat.

It's true. A whole generation of kids who grew up with mass/school shootings will get to vote (if they survive) and I'm not so sure the NRA and gun nuts thought their cunning plan all the way through?


Why do you think they keep pushing for increasing the voting age and making it harder for college students to vote?
 
Displayed 50 of 56 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.