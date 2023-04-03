 Skip to content
(Fox 10 Phoenix)   Don't ever try to swim against the mighty tide of justice. Stolen giant red spoon recovered by police   (fox10phoenix.com) divider line
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dairy Queen has a new slogan: Justice is here and it's wearing udders!

Fark user image
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The real story here is someone still plays Pokémon Go
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sounds like someone got really drunk and decided to do some spooning in the field.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Found near the fork in the road

newsroom.unl.edu
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
In the immortal words of Yogurt Berra, "When you see a giant red spoon on a DQ, take it."
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Pfft, gold spoons are where it's at

Fark user image
 
austerity101 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
He is what half of the gay men I know look like.
 
